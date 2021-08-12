checkAd

LGBTQ Loyalty Launches Digital Marketing Campaign with NYC-based Firm

The fully-integrated digital marketing campaign will be featured across select portions of the web and on social media

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: LFAP) ("LGBTQ Loyalty" or “the Company''), a diversity- and inclusion driven financial methodology and data company, announced through its wholly owned subsidiary, Loyalty Preference Index, Inc., the launch of a fully integrated marketing campaign with E5A Integrated Marketing, a NYC-based investor acquisition agency.

“This is an incredibly exciting time at LGBTQ Loyalty. We are excited to partner with E5A Integrated Marketing to amplify our message to an even broader audience,” said Bobby Blair, CEO of LGBTQ Loyalty. “We have been thrilled about the positive reception we have received since the launch of the LGBTQ+ ESG100 ETF and strongly believe that this is another positive step toward advancing equality and building assets under management.”

E5A Integrated Marketing is launching a digital advertising campaign for the LGBTQ + ESG100 ETF. The goal of the campaign is to convey that it is now feasible—and in fact desirable—to aim to build personal wealth while also building a meaningful voice for the LGBTQ community and its allies. The campaign, by attracting investors, seeks to directly support public companies that promote fair treatment and active recruitment of their LGBTQ employees, suppliers, and customers.

“We are proud to support the community and even prouder to assist with building assets under management for this ETF with a triple bottom line,” stated Andrew Corn, E5A CEO, and a former ETF designer. “E5A is targeting investors within the LGBTQ community, along with its allies.”

The launch media will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, select portions of the web, and narrow groups on Reddit.

About LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc.

LGBTQ Loyalty is a diversity- and inclusion-driven financial methodology and data company that quantifies corporate equality alignment with the LGBTQ community and minority interest groups. The Company has benchmarked the first-ever U.S. Loyalty Preference Index, which it believes empowers the LGBTQ community to express their preferences for the nation's high-performing corporations most dedicated to advancing equality. The Loyalty Preference Index, branded as LGBTQ100 ESG Index, is an environmental, social and governance (ESG) index, offering an added perspective for those seeking to align with equality-driven, ESG-responsible corporations. LGBTQ Loyalty’s leadership includes seasoned authorities in the financial industry and LGBTQ community. For more information, please visit www.lgbtqloyalty.com.

