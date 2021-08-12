checkAd

Publication of Prospectus

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.08.2021, 18:37  |  15   |   |   

Downing FOUR VCT plc (“the Company")
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
12 August 2021
Publication of Prospectus

The Company has today issued a prospectus (the "Prospectus") relating to offers for subscription (“Offers”) by the Company to raise up to £10 million (with an over-allotment facility for up to a further £15 million) in each of three classes of shares – Generalist Shares of 0.1p each (to be renamed Ventures Shares), Healthcare Shares of 0.1p each and a newly created class of AIM Shares of 0.1p each – following the approval of the Prospectus by the Financial Conduct Authority.

The maximum number of shares that may be allotted under the Offers (including the over-allotment facility and shares to be allotted to management pursuant to performance incentive arrangements) are 46,521,814 Ventures Shares, 37,660,884 Healthcare Shares and 24,366,472 AIM Shares.

In addition, a circular (the “Circular”) has today been published and will shortly be sent to shareholders seeking approval of measures required, inter alia, to implement the Offers at a General Meeting scheduled to take place on 21 September 2021.

New AIM Share Class
For over 12 years, Downing LLP has developed a team focused on investing in listed equities, which now has £350m of funds under management and comprises seven fund managers, of whom four focus on smaller companies.

The team has been monitoring the market for potential VCT qualifying companies, both in the secondary and primary markets, and has noted a steady flow of such businesses which potentially offer attractive investment opportunities. The Board is proposing to create a new AIM Share class, to be managed by this team, to take advantage of these opportunities.

The management arrangements for the AIM Shares will be implemented through an amendment to the existing investment management and administration agreement with Downing LLP. The amendment will provide that the AIM Shares (in respect of which the Company may raise up to £25 million under the Offers) will be subject to an annual management fee of 1.75% of their NAV and subject to a costs cap of 3.0%, above which Downing LLP will cover running costs attributable to the AIM Share pool. There will be no performance incentive arrangements in respect of the AIM Shares.

Sponsor and promotion agreement
Under the terms of the sponsor and promotion agreement, the Company will pay the Promoter, Downing LLP, a fee in relation to monies subscribed under the Offers (which could total up to £75 million if the over-allotment facility is fully utilised): of 4.5% where intermediary commission is payable, or 2.5% otherwise (“Promoter’s fees”). In addition, a trail commission of 0.25% per annum of the NAV of the Shares subscribed under the Offer will be payable to the Promoter, from which it will be responsible for paying trail commission to eligible intermediaries, with any excess reimbursed to the Company. Out of the Promoter’s fees, the Promoter will be responsible for paying all the costs of the Offers.

Related Party Transaction
The Investment Manager and Promoter, Downing LLP, is regarded as a related party under the Listing Rules. Therefore, the amendments to the existing investment management and administration agreement and entry into the sponsor and promotion agreement constitute related party transactions for the purpose of the Listing Rules and require Shareholder approval.

Downing LLP, as a related party of the Company under the Listing Rules, is not permitted to vote and as such will not vote (to the extent that it holds shares in the Company) on the resolutions to approve the above arrangements, to be proposed at the General Meeting. Downing LLP will take all reasonable steps to ensure that its associates (including any of its members, partners or employees) will also not vote on the relevant resolutions to be proposed at the General Meeting.

The Offers are now open and will close at 3.00 pm on 5 April 2022 for the 2021/2022 tax year and 3.00 pm on 31 May 2022 for the 2022/2023 tax year, or earlier if the Offers are fully subscribed. The Board of the Company reserves the right to close the Offer earlier, or to extend the Offer (to no later than 31 July 2022).

The Prospectus has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority and will shortly be available to view at the online viewing facility of the National Storage Mechanism at the following website address: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Copies of the Prospectus and Circular are available, free of charge from the Company's registered office, St. Magnus House, 3 Lower Thames Street, London EC3R 6HD and on Downing's website at www.downing.co.uk/assets/d4prospectus and www.downing.co.uk/assets/d4circular.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Publication of Prospectus Downing FOUR VCT plc (“the Company")LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR9512 August 2021Publication of Prospectus The Company has today issued a prospectus (the "Prospectus") relating to offers for subscription (“Offers”) by the Company to raise up to £10 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
NASCAR 21: Ignition Gets the Green Flag for October 28, 2021
VERB to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 5: 00 p.m. ET
Novozymes reaches a strategic milestone in the implementation of its strategy with a significant ...
Toll Brothers Acquires StoryBook Homes, a Privately-Held Homebuilder in Las Vegas
Teleste Corporation's Half year financial report 1 January to 30 June 2021: Net sales, adjusted operating result and order backlog increased
BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (BFCH) Provides Shareholder Update
Questerre reports second quarter 2021 results
Northland Power Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Media Central Corporation Announces That Creator News Is Live
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board