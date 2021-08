Calliditas to Sell Shares for SEK 300 Million Autor: PLX AI | 12.08.2021, 18:47 | 40 | 0 | 0 12.08.2021, 18:47 | (PLX AI) – Calliditas to carry out a directed issue of common shares of approximately SEK 300 million to Swedish and international institutional investors.The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Issue for ongoing clinical development, … (PLX AI) – Calliditas to carry out a directed issue of common shares of approximately SEK 300 million to Swedish and international institutional investors.The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Issue for ongoing clinical development, … (PLX AI) – Calliditas to carry out a directed issue of common shares of approximately SEK 300 million to Swedish and international institutional investors.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Issue for ongoing clinical development, pre-commercial development in the United States, commercial activities for Nefecon, if approved for marketing by the FDA later this year



