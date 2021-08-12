Calliditas to Sell Shares for SEK 300 Million
(PLX AI) – Calliditas to carry out a directed issue of common shares of approximately SEK 300 million to Swedish and international institutional investors.The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Issue for ongoing clinical development, …
- The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Issue for ongoing clinical development, pre-commercial development in the United States, commercial activities for Nefecon, if approved for marketing by the FDA later this year
