Clearlake and Siris-Backed Newfold Digital Acquires Yoast to Help Customers Get Found Online

Leading SEO WordPress Plugin Bolsters Newfold Digital's Robust Product Portfolio

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfold Digital, a leading web technology provider backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Clearlake"), and Siris Capital Group, LLC, has acquired Yoast, the leading search engine optimization (SEO) plugin provider for WordPress. The acquisition is a part of Newfold Digital's long-term strategy to connect Newfold Digital customers with world-class web presence tools and services to empower online success in a digital world.

"SEO is a growing need in our customer base and essential to online success, especially as we see more businesses expand their online presence," said Sharon Rowlands, President and CEO of Newfold Digital. "Yoast is a well-known and respected brand in the WordPress community. We are excited to welcome them to the Newfold family and to help improve SEO and drive visitors to our growing customer base." 

Yoast is a WordPress plugin powering more than 12 million websites. The plugin helps website owners generate more visitors from search engines such as Google and Bing, increase readers' engagement, and attract more visitors from social media. Additionally, the brand offers a robust online academy with SEO training courses. With Yoast's expertise, Newfold Digital will look to expand its SEO offerings to better serve the company's nearly seven million customers.

"We're excited to join Newfold Digital to continue our mission of SEO for everyone by leveraging the leading global portfolio of web presence brands," said Marieke van de Rakt, CEO of Yoast. "We are confident that the strength and leadership Newfold Digital provides will help to ensure Yoast remains the most used SEO plugin for WordPress for many years to come and will fuel future innovation."

Yoast will continue to deliver the same great service as it has for years while joining Newfold Digital's portfolio of brands including Bluehost, Web.com, Domain.com, and Network Solutions. All Yoast employees, including its leadership team, will join Newfold Digital.

"We are delighted to welcome Yoast to the Newfold Digital family," said James Pade, Partner, Clearlake, and Tyler Sipprelle, Managing Director at Siris. "We want Newfold Digital to be the partner of choice for online presence companies that want to work with an established leader in the space as they seek their next stage of growth."

