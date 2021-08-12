Life Clips’ Cognitive Apps Completes Release Of Aiki, AI-Based Intuitive Mental Health ChatBot

Aiki is available on the Apple App Store and will be available to Android users in September. Cognitive Apps has made Aiki free to download for a limited time at https://apps.apple.com/us/app/aiki-stress-test-self-care/id1577209358

AVENTURA, Fla., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Clips, Inc. (OTC Pink: LCLP) (the “Company”) announced today that its subsidiary Cognitive Apps Software Solutions unveiled Aiki, its AI-based interactive assistant that makes it easy to measure, understand, and improve the mental health of employees. Aiki will capitalize on the trend towards artificial intelligence platforms utilized by employers to raise awareness of employees’ mental health.

"The release of Aiki is more than just another app available on Apple's app store. Aiki uses proprietary voice tone analysis and context analysis, which is processed by Cognitive Apps’ AI. It can monitor the overall mental health level of employees and detect early signs of burnout, depression, and anxiety," said Robert Grinberg, CEO of Life Clips. Mr. Grinberg continued, "In our original press release announcing the introduction of Aiki, I said it would be available by the end of the month. Dr. Gopishetty and his team put in a lot of extra hours in an effort to stay ahead of our timeline. Honoring my commitment to our shareholders is something that is very important to me. We are confident Aiki will improve the mental health of a large number of people."

Aiki is a next generation chatbot for understanding and managing your mental health. It includes:

Tracking of your emotions and mood

Analysis of your mental state

Treatment for improving your mental well-being



Aiki will target corporate users who want to use Cognitive Apps voice biomarkers to target improved employee mental health. According to a recent article on BenefitsPro.comi, research by Gallup shows mental health and emotional well-being have plunged to their lowest levels since 2001. Another study charted a 50% rise in depression and a 60% drop in focus among all ages in the workplace at the start of the year. Mental health at work was called one of the most far-reaching workplace issues of 2019—well before COVID, which creates a tremendous opportunity for Aiki.