checkAd

Life Clips’ Cognitive Apps Completes Release Of Aiki, AI-Based Intuitive Mental Health ChatBot

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.08.2021, 19:03  |  49   |   |   

AVENTURA, Fla., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Clips, Inc. (OTC Pink: LCLP) (the “Company”) announced today that its subsidiary Cognitive Apps Software Solutions unveiled Aiki, its AI-based interactive assistant that makes it easy to measure, understand, and improve the mental health of employees. Aiki will capitalize on the trend towards artificial intelligence platforms utilized by employers to raise awareness of employees’ mental health.

Aiki is available on the Apple App Store and will be available to Android users in September. Cognitive Apps has made Aiki free to download for a limited time at https://apps.apple.com/us/app/aiki-stress-test-self-care/id1577209358

"The release of Aiki is more than just another app available on Apple's app store. Aiki uses proprietary voice tone analysis and context analysis, which is processed by Cognitive Apps’ AI. It can monitor the overall mental health level of employees and detect early signs of burnout, depression, and anxiety," said Robert Grinberg, CEO of Life Clips. Mr. Grinberg continued, "In our original press release announcing the introduction of Aiki, I said it would be available by the end of the month. Dr. Gopishetty and his team put in a lot of extra hours in an effort to stay ahead of our timeline. Honoring my commitment to our shareholders is something that is very important to me. We are confident Aiki will improve the mental health of a large number of people."

Aiki is a next generation chatbot for understanding and managing your mental health. It includes:

  • Tracking of your emotions and mood
  • Analysis of your mental state
  • Treatment for improving your mental well-being

Aiki will target corporate users who want to use Cognitive Apps voice biomarkers to target improved employee mental health. According to a recent article on BenefitsPro.comi, research by Gallup shows mental health and emotional well-being have plunged to their lowest levels since 2001. Another study charted a 50% rise in depression and a 60% drop in focus among all ages in the workplace at the start of the year. Mental health at work was called one of the most far-reaching workplace issues of 2019—well before COVID, which creates a tremendous opportunity for Aiki.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Life Clips’ Cognitive Apps Completes Release Of Aiki, AI-Based Intuitive Mental Health ChatBot AVENTURA, Fla., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Life Clips, Inc. (OTC Pink: LCLP) (the “Company”) announced today that its subsidiary Cognitive Apps Software Solutions unveiled Aiki, its AI-based interactive assistant that makes it easy to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
NASCAR 21: Ignition Gets the Green Flag for October 28, 2021
VERB to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 5: 00 p.m. ET
Novozymes reaches a strategic milestone in the implementation of its strategy with a significant ...
Toll Brothers Acquires StoryBook Homes, a Privately-Held Homebuilder in Las Vegas
Teleste Corporation's Half year financial report 1 January to 30 June 2021: Net sales, adjusted operating result and order backlog increased
BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (BFCH) Provides Shareholder Update
Questerre reports second quarter 2021 results
Northland Power Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Media Central Corporation Announces That Creator News Is Live
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board