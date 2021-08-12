checkAd

Fifth Third Bank Named Official Bank of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.08.2021, 19:10  |  27   |   |   

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Fifth Third Bank, National Association, announced today a multiyear partnership that names Fifth Third as the Official Bank of the Buccaneers. The partnership launches with the 2021 season and includes Fifth Third branding on an entry gate, a new lounge with an unmatched view of players as they prepare to hit the field, the Buccaneers mobile application, digital franchise content and a regular-season game takeover, as well as in-stadium signage, media, onsite activation and hospitality opportunities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210812005738/en/

Fifth Third Bank Regional President Cary Putrino and Fifth Third leadership celebrate the new partnership with Tampa Bay Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford and the team’s leadership ahead of the first preseason game. (Photo: Business Wire)

Fifth Third Bank Regional President Cary Putrino and Fifth Third leadership celebrate the new partnership with Tampa Bay Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford and the team’s leadership ahead of the first preseason game. (Photo: Business Wire)

Buccaneers fans can expect many opportunities to engage with Fifth Third through the season, including on game days, on social media and participation in a debit card design fan vote later this year.

“The partnership with the Buccaneers demonstrates the Bank’s commitment to the Southeast, and it will help us connect in a new and meaningful way with one of the nation’s top fan bases,” said Cary Putrino, Fifth Third’s North Florida regional president. “This partnership impacts more than sports; it supports community and relationships, and that is what makes banking a Fifth Third better.”

The new Fifth Third Bank Gate, at the corner of Dale Mabry Highway and Tampa Bay Boulevard, replaces the former Gate D. A ribbon-cutting event, including Buccaneers and Fifth Third leadership, game day entertainment, giveaways and more will be held at 5:45 p.m. Aug. 14, prior to the gate opening for the first preseason game. To commemorate the rebranding of the entrance, a lucky fan entering through that gate will win a getaway trip for two to the Nov. 14 Buccaneers game in Washington, D.C.

The Fifth Third Bank Lounge, located under the stadium near the team’s tunnel, provides guests a new and exclusive pregame experience, including pregame sideline access.

“One of the most important aspects to this new partnership with Fifth Third Bank is the fact that we will be joining forces with another organization that places a similar importance on giving back and using its platform to transform its communities,” said Brian Ford, Buccaneers chief operating officer. “While this new partnership incorporates many visible elements that will be incorporated into the fan game day experience, it is the work we will do together in and around the Tampa Bay community in the near future that will make an even greater impact on our entire region.”

Seite 1 von 2
Fifth Third Bancorp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fifth Third Bank Named Official Bank of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Fifth Third Bank, National Association, announced today a multiyear partnership that names Fifth Third as the Official Bank of the Buccaneers. The partnership launches with the 2021 season and includes Fifth Third …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
XONE Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of The ExOne Company is Fair to ...
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider to Enhance Guest Experiences
OCGN Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FREYR Battery, Finnish Minerals Group and the City of Vaasa to Explore Industrial Scaling of ...
MSCI Equity Indexes August 2021 Index Review
Rockley Photonics Announces Successful Closing of Business Combination with SC Health Corp.
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of its IND Application for XeriSol Levothyroxine ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Reinvent Technology Partners Announces Shareholder Approval of Proposed Business Combination with ...
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03.08.21Fifth Third Completes Acquisition of Provide, a Fintech Company Serving Healthcare Practices Nationally
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21Fifth Third Bank eBus Returns to the Road
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Fifth Third Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Fifth Third Bank Announces Participation in Office of the Comptroller’s Project REACh
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten