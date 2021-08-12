Fifth Third Bank Named Official Bank of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Fifth Third Bank, National Association, announced today a multiyear partnership that names Fifth Third as the Official Bank of the Buccaneers. The partnership launches with the 2021 season and includes Fifth Third branding on an entry gate, a new lounge with an unmatched view of players as they prepare to hit the field, the Buccaneers mobile application, digital franchise content and a regular-season game takeover, as well as in-stadium signage, media, onsite activation and hospitality opportunities.

Fifth Third Bank Regional President Cary Putrino and Fifth Third leadership celebrate the new partnership with Tampa Bay Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford and the team’s leadership ahead of the first preseason game. (Photo: Business Wire)

Buccaneers fans can expect many opportunities to engage with Fifth Third through the season, including on game days, on social media and participation in a debit card design fan vote later this year.

“The partnership with the Buccaneers demonstrates the Bank’s commitment to the Southeast, and it will help us connect in a new and meaningful way with one of the nation’s top fan bases,” said Cary Putrino, Fifth Third’s North Florida regional president. “This partnership impacts more than sports; it supports community and relationships, and that is what makes banking a Fifth Third better.”

The new Fifth Third Bank Gate, at the corner of Dale Mabry Highway and Tampa Bay Boulevard, replaces the former Gate D. A ribbon-cutting event, including Buccaneers and Fifth Third leadership, game day entertainment, giveaways and more will be held at 5:45 p.m. Aug. 14, prior to the gate opening for the first preseason game. To commemorate the rebranding of the entrance, a lucky fan entering through that gate will win a getaway trip for two to the Nov. 14 Buccaneers game in Washington, D.C.

The Fifth Third Bank Lounge, located under the stadium near the team’s tunnel, provides guests a new and exclusive pregame experience, including pregame sideline access.

“One of the most important aspects to this new partnership with Fifth Third Bank is the fact that we will be joining forces with another organization that places a similar importance on giving back and using its platform to transform its communities,” said Brian Ford, Buccaneers chief operating officer. “While this new partnership incorporates many visible elements that will be incorporated into the fan game day experience, it is the work we will do together in and around the Tampa Bay community in the near future that will make an even greater impact on our entire region.”