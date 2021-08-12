checkAd

Daily Journal Corporation Announces Financial Results for the Nine Months ended June 30, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.08.2021, 19:08  |  28   |   |   

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the nine months ended June 30, 2021, Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) had consolidated revenues of $37,952,000 as compared with $36,907,000 in the prior year period. This increase of $1,045,000 was primarily from increases in (i) Journal Technologies’ license and maintenance fees of $744,000 and public service fees of $841,000 and (ii) the Traditional Business’ legal notice advertising net revenues of $471,000 and government notice advertising net revenues of $173,000, partially offset by reductions in (i) Journal Technologies’ consulting fees of $416,000 and (ii) the Traditional Business’ display advertising net revenues of $44,000, classified advertising net revenues of $31,000, trustee sale notice advertising net revenues of $335,000 and circulation revenues of $399,000.

The Traditional Business’ pretax income increased by $194,000 to $70,000 from a pretax loss of $124,000 in the prior fiscal year period. Journal Technologies’ business segment pretax income increased by $4,143,000 to $2,244,000 from a pretax loss of $1,899,000 in the prior fiscal year period. During the nine months ended June 30, 2021, the Company sold some of its marketable securities for $20,002,000, realizing gains on the sales of those marketable securities of $18,478,000, and simultaneously reinvested the proceeds in marketable securities of a different company. In addition, there were increases in net unrealized gains on marketable securities of $172,945,000 to $131,754,000 from net unrealized losses of $41,191,000 in the prior fiscal year period. These investments generated approximately $2,063,000 in dividends income for the nine months ended June 30, 2021. Dividends from the Company’s portfolio have declined and are expected to remain lower than in the past because the investments are largely concentrated in U.S. financial institutions, and some banks have reduced their dividends. During the nine months ended June 30, 2021, consolidated pretax income was $154,434,000, as compared to a pretax loss of $39,102,000 in the prior fiscal year period. There was consolidated net income of $114,319,000 ($82.80 per share) for the nine months ended June 30, 2021, as compared with a net loss of $27,842,000 (-$20.16 per share) in the prior fiscal year period.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Daily Journal Corporation Announces Financial Results for the Nine Months ended June 30, 2021 LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - During the nine months ended June 30, 2021, Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) had consolidated revenues of $37,952,000 as compared with $36,907,000 in the prior year period. This increase of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
NASCAR 21: Ignition Gets the Green Flag for October 28, 2021
VERB to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 5: 00 p.m. ET
Novozymes reaches a strategic milestone in the implementation of its strategy with a significant ...
Toll Brothers Acquires StoryBook Homes, a Privately-Held Homebuilder in Las Vegas
Teleste Corporation's Half year financial report 1 January to 30 June 2021: Net sales, adjusted operating result and order backlog increased
BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (BFCH) Provides Shareholder Update
Questerre reports second quarter 2021 results
Northland Power Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Media Central Corporation Announces That Creator News Is Live
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board