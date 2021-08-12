checkAd

Cintas Corporation Promotes Christy Nageleisen to Vice President of ESG and Chief Compliance Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.08.2021, 20:00  |  34   |   |   

Cintas Corporation has promoted Deputy General Counsel-Litigation Christy Nageleisen to the newly created position of Vice President of Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) and Chief Compliance Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210812005719/en/

Christy Nageleisen, Cintas Corporation Vice President of Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) and Chief Compliance Officer (Courtesy of Cintas Corporation)

Christy Nageleisen, Cintas Corporation Vice President of Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) and Chief Compliance Officer (Courtesy of Cintas Corporation)

In the new role, Nageleisen will oversee the company’s integrated ESG efforts, including the development of a new enterprise-wide strategy and ESG-monitoring, reporting and compliance. Nageleisen will also lead and manage the company’s product and service compliance efforts, risk insurance programs, and other corporate, federal, state and local compliance efforts. She will continue to report to Cintas General Counsel D. Brock Denton.

“In her career at Cintas, Christy has demonstrated an outstanding ability to manage litigation and drive compliance, and she has been vital to our company’s excellence in those areas,” President and Chief Executive Officer Todd Schneider said. “The foundation of Cintas has always included sustainable business practices, and we have continued to implement programs that minimize our environmental impact. As we move forward with a more comprehensive ESG strategy and target goals and improvements in environmental, social and governance areas, Christy will be central to our efforts of implementing programs and processes to reach those goals.”

“ESG is a quickly evolving area with increasing attention from many different stakeholders, so I’m honored to be tasked with leading Cintas’ activities in this area,” Nageleisen said. “We have many successful initiatives in place that have been effective over the years in all three core areas. Our ongoing efforts on sustainability and resource reduction, diversity and inclusion, health and safety, and compliance with laws and regulations are a tremendous foundation for our future. As we strive to reinforce our reputation for world-class programs in these areas, we will begin an ambitious review of our entire business so we can establish a new strategy to take us into the future.”

Seite 1 von 2
Cintas Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cintas Corporation Promotes Christy Nageleisen to Vice President of ESG and Chief Compliance Officer Cintas Corporation has promoted Deputy General Counsel-Litigation Christy Nageleisen to the newly created position of Vice President of Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) and Chief Compliance Officer. This press release features multimedia. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
XONE Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of The ExOne Company is Fair to ...
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider to Enhance Guest Experiences
OCGN Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FREYR Battery, Finnish Minerals Group and the City of Vaasa to Explore Industrial Scaling of ...
Carvana and Root, Inc. Exclusively Partner to Develop Industry-First Integrated Auto Insurance ...
MSCI Equity Indexes August 2021 Index Review
Rockley Photonics Announces Successful Closing of Business Combination with SC Health Corp.
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Reinvent Technology Partners Announces Shareholder Approval of Proposed Business Combination with ...
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15:00 UhrOne Week to Vote for Cintas America’s Best Restroom Contest Finalists
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21Cintas Canada Names Borden Park 2021’s Canada’s Best Restroom
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Cintas Corporation Announces 26.7% Increase in Quarterly Dividend and New $1.5 Billion Stock Buyback Authorization
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Tips from Cintas Help Restaurants Prepare for Post-Pandemic Challenges
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21Cintas Selects the 2021 America’s Best Restroom Contest Finalists
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.07.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 28/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
15.07.21Cintas Corporation Announces Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten