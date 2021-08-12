Cintas Corporation Promotes Christy Nageleisen to Vice President of ESG and Chief Compliance Officer

Christy Nageleisen, Cintas Corporation Vice President of Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) and Chief Compliance Officer (Courtesy of Cintas Corporation)

In the new role, Nageleisen will oversee the company’s integrated ESG efforts, including the development of a new enterprise-wide strategy and ESG-monitoring, reporting and compliance. Nageleisen will also lead and manage the company’s product and service compliance efforts, risk insurance programs, and other corporate, federal, state and local compliance efforts. She will continue to report to Cintas General Counsel D. Brock Denton.

“In her career at Cintas, Christy has demonstrated an outstanding ability to manage litigation and drive compliance, and she has been vital to our company’s excellence in those areas,” President and Chief Executive Officer Todd Schneider said. “The foundation of Cintas has always included sustainable business practices, and we have continued to implement programs that minimize our environmental impact. As we move forward with a more comprehensive ESG strategy and target goals and improvements in environmental, social and governance areas, Christy will be central to our efforts of implementing programs and processes to reach those goals.”

“ESG is a quickly evolving area with increasing attention from many different stakeholders, so I’m honored to be tasked with leading Cintas’ activities in this area,” Nageleisen said. “We have many successful initiatives in place that have been effective over the years in all three core areas. Our ongoing efforts on sustainability and resource reduction, diversity and inclusion, health and safety, and compliance with laws and regulations are a tremendous foundation for our future. As we strive to reinforce our reputation for world-class programs in these areas, we will begin an ambitious review of our entire business so we can establish a new strategy to take us into the future.”