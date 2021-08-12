checkAd

Salarius Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Virtual Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational

HOUSTON, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing potential new medicines for patients with sarcomas, pediatric cancers, and other hematologic and solid tumors, announced today that David Arthur, Chief Executive Officer, will present virtually at the Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational Conference on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. ET. The presentation can be accessed via the conference’s virtual platform by registered conference attendees. Conference registration is available at no cost.

Mr. Arthur will provide an overview of Salarius’ business and highlight recent corporate and clinical achievements, as well as anticipated milestones in the clinical programs for seclidemstat, an oral, reversible LSD1 inhibitor. Salarius is currently advancing a Phase 1/2 dose-expansion clinical trial evaluating seclidemstat in combination with the chemotherapy agents topotecan and cyclophosphamide (TC) as a potential second- and third-line therapy for Ewing sarcoma, and as a single-agent treatment for other FET-rearranged sarcomas. In addition, Mr. Arthur will also discuss the Phase 1/2 clinical trial recently initiated by MD Anderson Cancer Center to study seclidemstat in combination with azacytidine as a potential treatment for hematologic cancers.

Details of the presentation are as follows: 

Event: Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational
Date: Tuesday, August 17, 2021
Time: 11:00-11:30 a.m. ET
Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ssFdrjYbTYeDrZ4MColC8g

Following the conclusion of the event, a recording of Mr. Arthur’s presentation will be available under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at http://www.salariuspharma.com.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cancer therapies for patients in need of new treatment options. Salarius’ lead candidate, seclidemstat, is being studied as a potential treatment for pediatric cancers, sarcomas and other cancers with limited treatment options. Seclidemstat is currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma and select additional sarcomas that share a similar biology to Ewing sarcoma, also referred to as Ewing-related or FET-rearranged sarcomas. Seclidemstat has received Fast Track Designation, Orphan Drug Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for Ewing sarcoma from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Salarius is also developing seclidemstat for several cancers with high unmet medical need, with a second Phase 1/2 clinical study in hematologic cancers. Salarius has received financial support from the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation to advance the Ewing sarcoma clinical program and was also a recipient of a Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). For more information, please visit salariuspharma.com or follow Salarius on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact
Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.
Maureen McEnroe, CFA (Investors)
(212) 375-2664
mmcenroe@tiberend.com

Johanna Bennett (Media)
(212) 375-2686 
jbennett@tiberend.com





Disclaimer

