Salarius Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Virtual Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational

HOUSTON, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing potential new medicines for patients with sarcomas, pediatric cancers, and other hematologic and solid tumors, announced today that David Arthur, Chief Executive Officer, will present virtually at the Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational Conference on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. ET. The presentation can be accessed via the conference’s virtual platform by registered conference attendees. Conference registration is available at no cost.



Mr. Arthur will provide an overview of Salarius’ business and highlight recent corporate and clinical achievements, as well as anticipated milestones in the clinical programs for seclidemstat, an oral, reversible LSD1 inhibitor. Salarius is currently advancing a Phase 1/2 dose-expansion clinical trial evaluating seclidemstat in combination with the chemotherapy agents topotecan and cyclophosphamide (TC) as a potential second- and third-line therapy for Ewing sarcoma, and as a single-agent treatment for other FET-rearranged sarcomas. In addition, Mr. Arthur will also discuss the Phase 1/2 clinical trial recently initiated by MD Anderson Cancer Center to study seclidemstat in combination with azacytidine as a potential treatment for hematologic cancers.