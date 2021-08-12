checkAd

Rush Street Interactive Enters Into Sports Betting Partnership With the Connecticut Lottery Corporation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.08.2021   

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) (“RSI”), a leading online casino and sports betting company in the United States, today announced that it has been selected by the Connecticut Lottery Corporation (“CLC”) as its sports betting operations partner for the CLC’s soon-to-launch sports wagering business. Through this 10-year agreement and subject to regulatory approvals, RSI will serve as the CLC’s exclusive provider of a state-of-the-art sports betting system for mobile, online, and retail channels, as well as the operator of the CLC’s mobile/online sportsbook.

“We are honored to be selected by the CLC to bring sports betting to the state and people of Connecticut,” said Richard Schwartz, President of RSI. “This partnership represents a significant milestone for RSI, as the trust and confidence of a state-backed organization such as the CLC further validates the strength of our award-winning online gaming platform and customer service. Building on our proven track record of success in the tri-state area, where RSI was an early entrant in New Jersey and is the market leader in retail sports betting amongst New York’s commercial casinos, we are thrilled to collaborate with the CLC team to offer Connecticuters safe, convenient, and unique gaming experiences.”

Subject to RSI’s receipt of a license from the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection, the CLC, in partnership with RSI, will have the right to operate a statewide online sports betting skin and up to 15 retail sports betting locations, including venues in Hartford, Bridgeport, and other high-traffic locations spread throughout the state. The CLC is one of only three entities in Connecticut with rights to operate mobile and retail sports betting and is the only entity with the ability to operate retail sports betting outside of tribal territories. The Connecticut Lottery Corporation is a billion-dollar enterprise with nearly 3,000 retailers throughout the state. 11 of the CLC’s sports betting retail locations will be located in seven of the state’s 10 most-populous cities, serving more than a quarter of Connecticut’s population.

“Rush Street Interactive is a respected sports betting and gaming company that has established itself as a leading innovator in the industry,” said Rob Simmelkjaer, Chairman, CLC Board of Directors. “We are impressed not only with RSI’s successes in other jurisdictions, particularly in neighboring New York and New Jersey, but also its commitment to responsible gambling practices.”

