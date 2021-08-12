Data Storage Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Business Update Conference Call

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST, DTSTW) (“DSC” and the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity, disaster recovery protection, and cloud infrastructure solutions and services, today announced that it plans to host a conference call at 11:00 am EDT on Monday, August 16, 2021 to discuss the Company’s financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 as well as corporate progress and other developments.



The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll free 888-506-0062 for U.S. callers or for international callers +1 973-528-0011 and using entry code: 518430. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2763/42513, or on the Company’s Investor Relations section of the website, ir.datastoragecorp.com.