PyroGenesis Closes Strategic Acquisition of Air Science Technologies

The Purchase Price will be paid upon various contract and business-related milestones. Should any of the milestones not be reached within the next three (3) years, the purchase price shall be adjusted downward. The Purchase Price shall be paid as follows:

MONTREAL, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (NASDAQ: PYR) (TSX: PYR) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech Company (hereinafter referred to as the “Company” or “PyroGenesis”), that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions to reduce greenhouse gases (GHG), is pleased to announce today that, further to its press release dated April 27 th , 2021, it has finalized its strategic acquisition of AirScience Technologies Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively, “AST”) for an amended total cash consideration of approx. $4.4MM (the “Purchase Price”).

Approximately 20% upon receipt of payment of US$4MM (approx. Can$5MM) under an existing letter of credit from AST’s client 1, Approximately 20% upon final acceptance test/bank guarantee from client 1, Approximately 25% upon receipt of final acceptance report for client 2, Approximately 5% upon final acceptance test, or equivalent from each of client 3 and 4 (total 10%), and Approximately 25% upon conversion of $4MM in pipeline to signed contracts.



AST, a Montreal-based company, offers technologies, equipment, and expertise in the area of biogas upgrading, as well as air pollution controls. AST designs and builds: (i) gas upgrading systems to convert biogas to renewable natural gas (RNG); (ii) pyrolysis-gas purification; (iii) biogas & landfill-gas flares and thermal oxidizers; and (iv) purification of coke-oven gas (COG) (a by-product in the primary steel industry arising from the conversion of coal into coke) into high purity hydrogen, which is in high demand across the industry. AST is also known for its line of landfill gas flares which reduce greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions specifically from landfills.

PyroGenesis will operate AST as a wholly owned subsidiary and retain the current management and staff, comprising of approximately 20 employees. AST has current operations across North America, Italy and India. The acquisition is expected to positively impact PyroGenesis’ earnings per share in 2021

“We are extremely excited about today’s announcement as it essentially springboards PyroGenesis into the RNG market where we believe there is a significant unmet need for RNG-providers, particularly in North America,” said P. Peter Pascali, CEO and Chair of PyroGenesis. “This acquisition effectively provides PyroGenesis with a 15+ year advantage compared to building these operations from scratch. In addition, we will now have a presence in Italy, and India (where AST has already developed relationships with several multi-billion-dollar companies who are currently using their technology). Moreover, this acquisition provides potential synergies with our land-based waste destruction offerings which, if successful, will significantly increase their value to the market. AST’s technology complements PyroGenesis’ existing offerings and further strengthens PyroGenesis’ position as an emerging leader in GHG solutions for sustainable long-term growth.”