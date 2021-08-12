checkAd

Merchants & Marine Bank CEO Clayton Legear Appointed to State Board of Banking Review

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.08.2021, 20:43  |  24   |   |   

Clayton Legear, President and CEO of Merchants & Marine Bank, has been appointed to the Mississippi State Board of Banking Review by Governor Tate Reeves. The Board is responsible for ruling on applications for new bank charters, conversion charters and protested branches, as well as managing rules and regulations that ensure state-chartered banks have rights and privileges equal to those of national banks. Legear will fill one of two seats on the five-member Board that are reserved for active officers or directors of state-chartered banks. Each of the appointments to the State Board of Banking Review are made by the Governor and confirmed by the state Senate.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210812005785/en/

Clayton Legear, President & Chief Executive Officer of Merchants & Marine Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

Clayton Legear, President & Chief Executive Officer of Merchants & Marine Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

“I am humbled and honored to be entrusted with the important responsibility of supporting Mississippi’s state-chartered banks, as well as the state’s Department of Banking and Consumer Finance,” said Legear. “Ensuring that our state-chartered banks remain well-positioned to compete in a rapidly changing environment and operate in ways that benefit their communities, the state, and our region as a whole is of critical importance to our shared long-term economic success.”

A rising star in the financial services industry, Mr. Legear joined Merchants & Marine Bank in 2011, taking the reins of the bank in 2019 from longtime CEO Royce Cumbest. His tenure at the bank demonstrates a balanced approach to risk and growth in leading an expanding community bank. Under Legear’s leadership, MMB serves customers across all state markets, from big cities to small towns and rural areas. Legear is actively involved in many civic, charitable, and professional organizations throughout the Gulf Coast region.

“What an honor for our bank and for Clayton,” said Royce Cumbest, Chairman of Merchants & Marine Bank’s Board of Directors. “I’m extremely proud of his leadership in ensuring the continued strength and stability of our own organization, and I look forward to his leadership on a broader basis in serving the state of Mississippi.”

Legear’s appointment, which will be confirmed by the Mississippi State Senate during their next session, will be for a five-year term ending in 2026.

About Merchants & Marine Bank

Merchants & Marine Bank is a community bank that provides dedicated financial service, guidance, and support to individuals and businesses throughout the Mississippi & Alabama Gulf Coast region. Headquartered in Pascagoula, Mississippi, the bank currently operates 14 branch offices and one loan and deposit production office, in addition to its new Canvas Mortgage subsidiary. Merchants & Marine Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Merchants & Marine Bancorp, Inc. (OTC QX: MNMB).

Merchants & Marine Bancorp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Merchants & Marine Bank CEO Clayton Legear Appointed to State Board of Banking Review Clayton Legear, President and CEO of Merchants & Marine Bank, has been appointed to the Mississippi State Board of Banking Review by Governor Tate Reeves. The Board is responsible for ruling on applications for new bank charters, conversion charters …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
XONE Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of The ExOne Company is Fair to ...
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider to Enhance Guest Experiences
OCGN Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Carvana and Root, Inc. Exclusively Partner to Develop Industry-First Integrated Auto Insurance ...
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Rockley Photonics Announces Successful Closing of Business Combination with SC Health Corp.
FREYR Battery, Finnish Minerals Group and the City of Vaasa to Explore Industrial Scaling of ...
MSCI Equity Indexes August 2021 Index Review
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Reinvent Technology Partners Announces Shareholder Approval of Proposed Business Combination with ...
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19.07.21Merchants & Marine Bancorp Releases Earnings
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten