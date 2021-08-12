Liquidity Services to Participate in the 14th Annual Barrington Research Fall Investment Conference

The virtual conference will feature meetings with senior management from approximately 50 publicly traded companies operating in the broadly defined Consumer, Healthcare, and Media/Technology sectors.

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services , (Nasdaq:LQDT), the world’s largest B2B e-commerce marketplace for business and government surplus, announced today that Bill Angrick, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO and Jorge Celaya, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be attending the upcoming Barrington Research Fall Investment Conference on Thursday, September 9 th .

Mr. Angrick and Mr. Celaya will conduct individual meetings with investors to discuss how Liquidity Services provides pioneering e-commerce marketplace solutions that continue to power the $100 Billion+ circular economy which benefits businesses, communities, and the environment, a service that has fueled the company’s strong, continued growth.

For more information interested parties can visit the 14th Annual Barrington Research Fall Investment Conference.

About Liquidity Services, Inc.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) operates the world’s largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $8.5 Billion of completed transactions, approximately 4 million registered buyers and 15,000 corporate and government sellers. We support clients’ sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and defer products from landfills. Through our vital mission of Building a Better Future For Surplus we’ve played an integral role in many of our clients’ zero-waste initiatives and worked with corporations, federal and municipal government agencies to pioneer some of the largest green initiatives to date, deferring billions of pounds of surplus assets from landfills.