Dyadic Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Company Progress

Executed binding term sheet with Sorrento Therapeutics (Nasdaq:SRNE) to outlicense C1 protein production platform for the development and commercialization of vaccines, therapeutic antibodies, protein therapeutics, and diagnostics for coronaviruses, …

"Since the sale of Dyadic's industrial biotech business to Dupont, we have focused our efforts on using synthetic biology to reengineer our versatile industrially proven C1 protein production platform to address biologic vaccine and drug production for the animal and human health markets. Our research and development continue to advance, having manufactured a C1 produced protein under cGMP manufacturing conditions. Demonstrating that C1 proteins can be manufactured in a cGMP facility, coupled with the successful completion of an interim toxicology study, puts us a step closer in advancing our DYAI-100 COVID-19 vaccine candidate towards a Phase 1 human clinical trial," noted Mark Emalfarb, Dyadic's Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Dyadic International, Inc. ("Dyadic", "we", "us", "our", or the "Company") (NASDAQ:DYAI), a global biotechnology company focused on further improving, applying, and deploying its proprietary C1-cell protein production platform to accelerate development, lower production costs and improve the performance of biologic vaccines and therapeutics today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 and highlighted recent Company progress.

"Since March, we have entered into four collaborations, including the recently announced binding term sheet with Sorrento Therapeutics, a drug development partner that has the resources and expertise to advance coronavirus vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics, both clinically and commercially," continued Mr. Emalfarb. "The Sorrento license agreement, when executed, will mark a significant corporate development milestone as we will have begun to monetize our COVID-19 development efforts through out licensing our C1 technology for the development and commercialization of vaccines, therapeutic antibodies, protein therapeutics, and diagnostics for coronaviruses, including DYAI-100, Dyadic's lead COVID-19 vaccine candidate."

"Through these four agreements, we have started to lay the foundation to enable vaccine development and manufacturing around the globe for the benefit of the most at-risk populations. Our collaborations with Medytox, Syngene and the Rubic Consortium are advancing broad applications of C1 in human health, including combatting COVID-19," concluded Mr. Emalfarb.

Recent Company Highlights

Sorrento Therapeutics License - On August 10, 2021, the Company signed a binding term sheet to enter into a definitive agreement with Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. ("Sorrento") to outlicense its lead COVID-19 vaccine candidate "DYAI-100" and C1 technology for protein-based coronaviruses vaccines and therapeutics. The definitive agreement is expected to include the following key provisions: Sorrento will obtain exclusive rights in North and South America, Europe, major Asian countries (including Greater China and Japan), and certain other countries to utilize Dyadic's C1 technology for the development and commercialization of human vaccines, therapeutic antibodies, protein therapeutics, and diagnostics for coronaviruses, including DYAI-100, Dyadic's lead COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Exclusivity is subject to Sorrento's timely achievement of certain development milestones. Sorrento will obtain non-exclusive rights in certain animal field of use. Consideration includes a $10 million up-front payment ($5 million in cash and $5 million in Sorrento stock), reimbursement of up to $4 million for DYAI-100 preclinical and clinical development costs incurred by Dyadic, and the potential for multiple future development milestones up to $33 million as well as additional royalty payments based on net sales. All future development costs related to this license will be incurred by Sorrento.

Rubic Consortium - A collaboration with South Africa's Rubic Consortium is intended to reduce African dependence on foreign vaccine suppliers. The collaboration agreement includes:

A potential funding pathway for a C1 manufactured COVID-19 vaccine to progress through Phase II and Phase III clinical trials.

Syngene International - A collaboration with an integrated research, development, and manufacturing services company in India, to develop a COVID-19 vaccine candidate using Dyadic's proprietary C1-cell protein production platform.

The C1 technology platform has the potential to rapidly develop new highly productive C1-cell lines to produce the SARS-CoV-2 RBD (receptor binding domain) variant antigen. Our goal is to demonstrate that recombinant protein vaccines produced from C1-cells can be manufactured under cGMP conditions in large amounts, at low cost which can gain regulatory approval by showing safety and efficacy for their use in humans. This data is anticipated to further accelerate the adoption and use of our C1 protein production platform to support rapid development and manufacturing of future vaccines, including vaccines for pandemics.

We continue to advance DYAI-100 towards initiation of a Phase 1 clinical study. An interim analysis of a toxicology study conducted by Envigo has demonstrated preliminary safety; final toxicology results are expected by October 2021. cGMP production is in process, and once completed, we expect it to put us a step closer in advancing our DYAI-100 COVID-19 vaccine candidate towards a Phase 1 human clinical trial. Later this month, we anticipate meeting with the Paul Ehrlich-Institute (PEI), a German federal agency, medical regulatory body and research institution for vaccines and biomedicines, to discuss the regulatory requirements that will be needed for switching between different COVID-19 variant antigens following the initial Phase 1 study.

Sale of equity interests in BDI - On July 27, 2021, the Company sold its equity interests in BDI Holdings and VLP Bio, realizing 1.3 million euros in cash and approximately a 30% ROI. The related gain will be recorded in the third quarter of 2021. BDI remains a valuable resource to perform contract research for us in the future as needed.

A peer-reviewed study "Development of a Modular Vaccine Platform for Multimeric Antigen Display Using an Orthobunyavirus Model" demonstrating the successful use of Dyadic's patented and proprietary C1-cell protein production platform to facilitate a fast, coordinated, and practical response to new infectious diseases as soon as they emerge, was published in the peer reviewed journal "VACCINES".

Dyadic's C1-cell protein production platform was selected as a fast response vaccine manufacturing model against zoonotic diseases.

Our C1-cell platform expressed SBV antigen exhibited efficacy, potency, and safety in veterinary target species.

Study demonstrated that recombinant protein-based antigens can be produced from C1-cells at very high yields.

C1-cell expressed antigens were successfully used to develop recombinant particle-display vaccines.

Management Presentations - The Company presented at the following financial and industry conferences during the period: Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference BIO International Convention Digital Conference World Vaccine Congress, Washington 17th Annual PEGS Boston

FINANCIAL RESULTS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021

Cash Position: At June 30, 2021, cash, cash equivalents, and the carrying value of investment grade securities, including accrued interest were approximately $25.8 million compared to $29.2 million at December 31, 2020.

Revenues: Research and development revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2021, increased to approximately $937,000 compared to $524,000 for the same period a year ago.

Cost of Revenues: Cost of research and development revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2021, increased to approximately $830,000 compared to $624,000 for the same period a year ago.

The increase in revenue and cost of research and development revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2021, reflected an increased number of on-going research collaborations to eleven compared to nine collaborations for the same period a year ago. There was no provision for contract losses in 2021.

R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased to approximately $2,209,000 compared to $1,116,000 for the same period a year ago. The increase primarily reflected Phase 1 clinical trial cost of DYAI-100, our COVID-19 vaccine in the amount of $1,508,000 offset by a decrease of $415,000 related to our other internal research projects.

G&A Expenses: General and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021, increased by 18.5% to approximately $1,748,000 compared to $1,475,000 for the same period a year ago. The increase principally reflected increases in legal expenses of $117,000, business development and investor relations costs of $65,000, executive and board of director compensation costs of $41,000, insurance expenses of $24,000, and other increases of $26,000.

Interest Income: Interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was approximately $21,000 compared to $147,000 for the same period a year ago. The decrease was primarily due to the lower balance of hold-to-maturity securities and less reinvestment because of the decrease in interest rate.

Net Loss: Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was approximately $3.8 million or $(0.14) per share compared to $2.7 million or $(0.10) per share for the same period a year ago.

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021

Revenues: Research and development revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2021, increased to approximately $1,398,000 compared to $840,000 for the same period a year ago.

Cost of Revenues: Cost of research and development revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2021, increased to approximately $1,220,000 compared to $902,000 for the same period a year ago.

The increase in revenue and cost of research and development revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2021 reflected thirteen on-going research collaborations compared to ten collaborations for the same period a year ago. There was no provision for contract losses in 2021.

R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased to approximately $4,017,000 compared to $1,872,000 for the same period a year ago. The increase primarily reflected Phase 1 clinical trial cost of DYAI-100, our COVID-19 vaccine in the amount of $2,390,000 offset by a decrease of $245,000 related to our other internal research projects.

G&A Expenses: General and administrative expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2021, increased by 5.5% to approximately $3,302,000 compared to $3,129,000 for the same period a year ago. The increase principally reflected increases in legal expenses of $159,000, business development and investor relations costs of $60,000, insurance expenses of $39,000, executive and board of director compensation costs of $33,000, offset by reductions in travel and rent expenses of $42,000, and outside services and other decreases of $76,000.

Interest Income: Interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was approximately $47,000 compared to $315,000 for the same period a year ago. The decrease was primarily due to the lower balance of hold-to-maturity securities and less reinvestment because of the decrease in interest rate.

Net Loss: Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was approximately $7.1 million or $(0.26) per share compared to $4.9 million or $(0.18) per share for the same period a year ago.

About Dyadic International, Inc.

Dyadic International, Inc. is a global biotechnology company which is developing what it believes will be a potentially significant biopharmaceutical gene expression platform based on the fungus Thermothelomyces heterothallica (formerly Myceliophthora thermophila), named C1. The C1 microorganism, which enables the development and large-scale manufacture of low-cost proteins, has the potential to be further developed into a safe and efficient expression system that may help speed up the development, lower production costs and improve the performance of biologic vaccines and drugs at flexible commercial scales. Dyadic is using the C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles (VLPs) and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, Fab antibody fragments, Fc-Fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins. Certain other research activities are ongoing which include the exploration of using C1 to develop and produce certain metabolites and other biologic products. Dyadic pursues research and development collaborations, licensing arrangements and other commercial opportunities with its partners and collaborators to leverage the value and benefits of these technologies in development and manufacture of biopharmaceuticals. As the aging population grows in developed and undeveloped countries, Dyadic believes the C1 technology may help bring biologic vaccines, drugs, and other biologic products to market faster, in greater volumes, at lower cost, and with new properties to drug developers and manufacturers, and improve access and cost to patients and the healthcare system, but most importantly save lives.

Please visit Dyadic's website at http://www.dyadic.com for additional information, including details regarding Dyadic's plans for its biopharmaceutical business.

DYADIC INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Research and development revenue $ 937,092 $ 524,271 $ 1,397,612 $ 839,643 Costs and expenses: Costs of research and development revenue 829,504 624,240 1,220,266 902,422 Provision for contract losses - 74,955 - 74,955 Research and development 2,209,242 1,116,163 4,017,340 1,871,616 General and administrative 1,747,614 1,475,232 3,301,621 3,128,624 Foreign currency exchange loss (gain), net 17,806 31,690 46,078 42,557 Total costs and expenses 4,804,166 3,322,280 8,585,305 6,020,174 Loss from operations (3,867,074 ) (2,798,009 ) (7,187,693 ) (5,180,531 ) Interest income 20,900 146,587 46,570 314,970 Net loss $ (3,846,174 ) $ (2,651,422 ) $ (7,141,123 ) $ (4,865,561 ) Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.14 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.18 ) Basic and diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 27,645,366 27,467,366 27,589,627 27,459,415

DYADIC INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,018,826 $ 20,637,045 Short-term investment securities 11,581,911 8,457,452 Interest receivable 163,313 112,247 Accounts receivable 291,435 294,199 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 100,888 280,555 Total current assets 26,156,373 29,781,498 Non-current assets: Equity Investment 284,709 284,709 Other assets 6,172 6,225 Total assets $ 26,447,254 $ 30,072,432 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,434,934 $ 1,013,099 Accrued expenses 594,803 489,756 Deferred research and development obligations 258,748 123,016 Total current liabilities 3,288,485 1,625,871 Commitments and contingencies (Note 4) Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.0001 par value: Authorized shares - 5,000,000; none issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $.001 par value: Authorized shares - 100,000,000; issued shares - 40,332,659 and 39,747,659, outstanding shares - 28,079,157 and 27,494,157 as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 40,333 39,748 Additional paid-in capital 99,865,825 98,013,079 Treasury stock, shares held at cost - 12,253,502 (18,929,915 ) (18,929,915 ) Accumulated deficit (57,817,474 ) (50,676,351 ) Total stockholders' equity 23,158,769 28,446,561 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 26,447,254 $ 30,072,432

