checkAd

Ark Restaurants Announces Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.08.2021, 22:05  |  17   |   |   

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) will hold a conference call for investors and analysts to discuss financial results for the third quarter ended July 3, 2021 on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The dial-in numbers to participate in the conference call are:

Toll-Free – 1-877-407-4018

Toll/International – 1-201-689-8471

The Company will also broadcast its conference call over the Internet. To access the broadcast, please visit http://www.viavid.net. A replay of the broadcast will be available within three hours of the call, and will be available until Tuesday, August 24, 2021, 11:59pm. The dial-in telephone numbers for the replay are:

Toll-Free – 1-844-512-2921

Toll/International – 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin Number – 13722264

Ark Restaurants owns and operates 18 restaurants and bars, 17 fast food concepts and catering operations primarily in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. Five restaurants are located in New York City, one is located in Washington, D.C., five are located in Las Vegas, Nevada, one is located in Atlantic City, New Jersey, four are located on the east coast of Florida and two are located on the Gulf Coast of Alabama. The Las Vegas operations include four restaurants within the New York-New York Hotel & Casino Resort and operation of the hotel's room service, banquet facilities, employee dining room and six food court concepts; and one restaurant within the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino. In Atlantic City, New Jersey, the Company operates a restaurant in the Tropicana Hotel and Casino. The operations at the Foxwoods Resort Casino consist of one fast food concept. The Florida operations include the Rustic Inn in Dania Beach, Shuckers, located in Jensen Beach, JB’s on the Beach in Deerfield Beach, Blue Moon Fish Co. in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, and the operation of four fast food facilities in Tampa, Florida and six fast food facilities in Hollywood, Florida, each at a Hard Rock Hotel and Casino operated by the Seminole Indian Tribe at these locations. In Alabama, the Company operates two Original Oyster Houses, one in Gulf Shores, Alabama and one in Spanish Fort, Alabama.

Except for historical information, this news release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve unknown risks, and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results or outcomes to be materially different from those anticipated and discussed herein. Important factors that might cause such differences are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, if new information becomes available in the future.

ARK Restaurants Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ark Restaurants Announces Conference Call Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) will hold a conference call for investors and analysts to discuss financial results for the third quarter ended July 3, 2021 on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The dial-in numbers to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
XONE Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of The ExOne Company is Fair to ...
OCGN Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider to Enhance Guest Experiences
Carvana and Root, Inc. Exclusively Partner to Develop Industry-First Integrated Auto Insurance ...
FREYR Battery, Finnish Minerals Group and the City of Vaasa to Explore Industrial Scaling of ...
MSCI Equity Indexes August 2021 Index Review
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
KE Holdings Appoints New Directors
Banner Bank Announces Retirement of Craig Miller General Counsel; Promotion of Sherrey Luetjen as ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Reinvent Technology Partners Announces Shareholder Approval of Proposed Business Combination with ...
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste