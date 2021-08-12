Origin Materials, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2021

“I am incredibly proud of what the Origin team has accomplished so far in 2021, continuing our mission to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials. We have taken significant steps to commercialize the business by broadening our customer base beyond CPG into apparel, automotive and industrial end-markets, while also substantially increasing customer demand, strengthening the leadership team, and making significant capital available to the business through the combination of Artius Acquisition, Inc. with Origin. Importantly, we remain on track for the start of production for Origin 1 and Origin 2,” said Rich Riley, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Origin.

Origin Materials, Inc. (“Origin,” “Origin Materials,” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ORGN, ORGNW), the world’s leading carbon negative materials company with a mission to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Mr. Riley added, “Since announcing the business combination with Artius in February, we have more than tripled our commitments from our customers and partners. On the operational side, we have made steady progress against project milestones for Origin 1 and 2 and are pleased to reaffirm our capital budget and our expectation that we will be able to fully fund the construction of both plants using funds from our own balance sheet and previously indicated traditional project financing sources on our stated timelines. We do not anticipate any additional equity capital will be required to finance our current business plan. We continue to expect the construction of Origin 1 will be completed by the end of 2022 and Origin 2 will be completed by the middle of 2025.”

Key Company Highlights

Origin Materials has increased signed offtake agreements and capacity reservations to $3.5 billion from $1 billion in February. The Company also implemented the following new and expanded partnerships and customer relationships:

Origin 1 and Origin 2 Financing and Construction Update

As part of our ongoing project construction review, including construction costs and timeline to account for the recent increase in inflation and supply chain disruption, the Company reaffirms the capital budget for the construction of Origin 1 and Origin 2, and is confirming its previously disclosed start of production timelines. Based on preliminary feedback from leading financial institutions that have expertise in financing similarly sized capital projects, the Company reaffirms its expectations that the capital projects for Origin 1 and Origin 2 can be fully funded from its existing cash on hand and previously indicated traditional project financing sources.

Origin has selected Worley, one of the world’s leading engineering organizations as its engineering partner for both Origin 1 and front-end engineering partner for Origin 2.

The Company continues to expect the construction of Origin 1 to be completed before the end of 2022, with commissioning and production at the plant beginning immediately thereafter. Origin is pleased to be working with leading capital projects partners Koch Modular Process Systems, Worley, KSH Solutions, and Jacobs Engineering Group. As of June 30, 2021, installation of most foundations for building and process areas was significantly underway and on track for timely Origin 1 mechanical completion. In addition, Origin had also completed fabrication of the modules that contain all the equipment used for the conversion of biomass feedstock into high value chemicals. By the end of 2021, Origin expects the modules to be lifted and erected, roughly four months ahead of schedule.

Origin continues to expect the construction of Origin 2 will be complete by the middle of 2025. Further, the Company anticipates it will select the Owner’s Engineer and site by the end of 2021, that Origin 2’s Front End Loading (FEL)1 and FEL2 project development stages will be completed in the middle of 2022, and that a construction contract will be issued before the end of Q1 2023. The Company is working with Worley, Deloitte and Fisher International on site selection. Origin expects the engineering, procurement and construction stage of Origin 2 to begin in the end of 2022 and proceed through 2025.

Results for Second Quarter 2021

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $471 million as of June 30, 2021.

Operating expenses for the second quarter were $6.7 million compared to $1.7 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $3.0 million for the second quarter compared to a loss of $1.6 million in the prior-year period.

Net income was $62.5 million for the second quarter compared to a net loss of $1.7 million in the prior-year period.

Shares outstanding as of June 30, 2021 were 136.7 million excluding 4.5 million shares held by a certain stockholder that are subject to forfeiture based on share price performance targets previously disclosed in our filings.

Full Year 2021 Outlook

Based on current business conditions, business trends and other factors, the Company expects to be within its previously provided guidance:

Adjusted EBITDA loss of up to $25 million

Capital spending of up to $111 million

For a reconciliation of a non-GAAP figure to the applicable GAAP figure please see the table captioned ‘Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results' set forth at the end of this press release. These expectations do not consider, or give effect to, among other things, unforeseen events, including changes in global economic conditions.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement the Company’s financial results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company also uses non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, as supplemental measures to review and assess the Company’s operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income or loss adjusted for (i) stock-based compensation expense, (ii) depreciation and amortization, (iii) interest expense, net of capitalized interest, (iv) change in fair value of derivative liability, (v) change in fair value of warrants liability, (vi) change in fair value of earnout liability, and (vii) other income, net. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about the Company’s operating results, enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company’s management in its financial and operational decision-making.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing the Company’s operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation. In addition, calculations of this non-GAAP financial information may be different from calculations used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance.

For more information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the table captioned “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.

Origin Materials, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2021 (Unaudited) December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 470,312 $ 1,309 Restricted cash 565 565 Other receivables 160 48 Grants receivable 17 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 214 144 Total current assets 471,268 2,066 Property, plant, and equipment, net 48,854 45,104 Intangible assets, net 242 258 Total assets $ 520,364 $ 47,428 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 966 $ 2,700 Accrued expenses 861 593 Derivative liability — 1,239 Stockholder convertible notes payable — 3,232 Total current liabilities 1,827 7,764 PPP Loan — 906 Earnout liability 157,585 — Canadian Government Research and Development Program Liability 6,370 6,197 Redeemable convertible preferred stock warrants — 19,233 Assumed common stock warrants liability 69,180 — Stockholder note 5,189 5,189 Related party other liabilities, long-term 5,615 5,517 Other liabilities, long-term 3,109 2,500 Total liabilities 248,875 47,306 Commitments and contingencies (See Note 18) STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 136,748,470 and 70,266,925, issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 13 6 Additional paid-in capital 359,928 98,620 Accumulated deficit (89,928) (98,888) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,476 384 Total stockholders’ equity 271,489 122 Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders' deficit $ 520,364 $ 47,428

Origin Materials, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (In thousands, except share and per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating Expenses Research and development $ 2,339 $ 904 $ 3,648 $ 2,122 General and administrative 4,219 703 8,167 1,302 Depreciation and amortization 121 100 236 204 Total operating expenses and loss from operations 6,679 1,707 12,051 3,628 Other (income) expenses Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 2,560 50 2,839 113 Change in fair value of derivative liability 1,035 (12) 1,426 (15) Change in fair value of warrants liability (27,265) 105 20,844 105 Change in fair value of earnout liability (45,497) — (45,497) — Other income, net (43) (157) (623) (168) Total other (income) expenses, net (69,210) (14) (21,011) 35 Net income (loss) 62,531 (1,693) 8,960 (3,663) Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax 626 5,803 1,092 2,603 Total comprehensive income (loss) 63,157 4,110 10,052 (1,060) Net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.93 $ (0.03) $ 0.14 $ (0.06) Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.63 $ (0.03) $ 0.13 $ (0.06) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 67,548,052 62,545,293 65,098,310 62,544,604 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 78,628,591 62,545,293 70,794,743 62,544,604

Origin Materials, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ 8,960 $ (3,663) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 236 204 Stock-based compensation 4,172 18 Amortization of debt issuance costs 14 130 Accretion of debt discount 2,211 40 Change in fair value of derivative liability 1,426 (15) Change in fair value of warrants liability 20,844 105 Change in fair value of earnout liability (45,497) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Other receivables (112) 960 Grants receivable (17) 4 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (29) 86 Accounts payable (1,880) (536) Accrued expenses 2,899 396 Related party payable 98 — Net cash used in operating activities (6,675) (2,271) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property, plant, and equipment, net of grants (2,703) (1,267) Net cash used in investing activities (2,703) (1,267) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from notes payable, net of debt issuance costs 11,707 906 Payment of short-term debt (906) — Proceeds from Canadian Government Research and Development Program 173 1,055 Issuance of common stock 55 1 Business combination, net of issuance costs paid 467,530 — Net cash provided by financing activities 478,559 1,962 Effects of foreign exchange rate changes on the balance of cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash held in foreign currencies (178) 184 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash 469,003 (1,392) Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of the period 1,874 3,612 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of the period $ 470,877 $ 2,220 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Conversion of stockholder convertible notes payable to common stock $ 20,493 $ — Reclassification of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrants to common stock $ 54,267 $ — Reclassification of contingently issued equity to liability $ 209,380 $ — Net assets assumed from business combination $ 83,330 $ — Debt discount related to derivative liability $ 2,196 $ — Business combination transaction costs, accrued but not paid $ 748 $ —

Origin Materials, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

We believe that the presentation of Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) is appropriate to provide additional information to investors about our operating profitability adjusted for certain non-cash items, non-routine items that we do not expect to continue at the same level in the future, as well as other items that are not core to our operations. Further, we believe Adjusted EBITDA provides a meaningful measure of operating profitability because we use it for evaluating our business performance, making budgeting decisions, and comparing our performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss adjusted for (i) stock-based compensation expense, (ii) depreciation and amortization, (iii) interest expense, net of capitalized interest, (iv) change in fair value of derivative liability, (v) change in fair value of warrants liability, (vi) change in fair value of earnout liability, and (vii) other income, net.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Income (loss) $62,531 $(1,693) $8,961 $(3,663) Stock based compensation 3,545 9 4,172 18 Depreciation and amortization 121 100 236 204 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 2,560 50 2,839 113 Change in fair value of derivative liability 1,035 (12) 1,426 (15) Change in fair value of warrants liability (27,265) 105 20,844 105 Change in fair value of earnout liability (45,497) - (45,497) - Other Income, net (42) (157) (624) (168) Adjusted EBITDA $(3,012) $(1,598) $(7,643) $(3,406)

