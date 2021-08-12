NeuBase Therapeutics Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 and Recent Operating Highlights

Further demonstrated broad potential of novel genetic medicine platform with in vivo data in three diseases driven by different genetic mechanisms of disease



Presented preclinical data showing compounds enabled with NeuBase’s proprietary delivery technology are well tolerated at pharmacologically active doses and are delivered beyond the liver after systemic administration

Recent data support advancement of development of the myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) program; IND filing expected in the fourth quarter of CY 2022

Cash runway expected to fund currently planned operating and capital expenditures into the first quarter of CY 2023

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBSE) (“NeuBase” or the “Company”), a biotechnology platform company Drugging the Genome to address disease at the base level using a new class of precision genetic medicines, today reported its financial results for the three- and nine-month periods ended June 30, 2021.

“In June, we presented preclinical in vivo data of novel compounds demonstrating selective silencing of disease-causing mutations at the DNA or RNA level in three diseases, each of which is caused by a different underlying genetic mechanism. These new data further illustrate the broad applicability of our genetic medicine platform,” said Dietrich A. Stephan, Ph.D., Founder, CEO, and Chairman of NeuBase. “Following intravenous or subcutaneous dosing, these compounds were well tolerated at pharmacologically active doses. In addition, the compounds achieved targeted delivery into brain and muscle, which further support our claim of offering the unique ability to deliver genetic medicines throughout the body.”

“For our lead program in DM1, recent data support a differentiated therapeutic approach to maintain DMPK function while selectively silencing the disease-driving mutation. With these positive data in hand, we believe we have a clear path towards entering the clinic and are planning for an IND filing in the fourth quarter of calendar year 2022,” continued Dr. Stephan. “We are continuing to advance our therapeutic program for Huntington’s disease and we believe our proprietary delivery technology will allow our compounds to advance beyond intrathecal delivery, overcoming challenges seen with other programs.”