checkAd

NeuBase Therapeutics Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 and Recent Operating Highlights

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.08.2021, 22:01  |  22   |   |   

  • Further demonstrated broad potential of novel genetic medicine platform with in vivo data in three diseases driven by different genetic mechanisms of disease
  • Presented preclinical data showing compounds enabled with NeuBase’s proprietary delivery technology are well tolerated at pharmacologically active doses and are delivered beyond the liver after systemic administration
  • Recent data support advancement of development of the myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) program; IND filing expected in the fourth quarter of CY 2022
  • Cash runway expected to fund currently planned operating and capital expenditures into the first quarter of CY 2023

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBSE) (“NeuBase” or the “Company”), a biotechnology platform company Drugging the Genome to address disease at the base level using a new class of precision genetic medicines, today reported its financial results for the three- and nine-month periods ended June 30, 2021.

“In June, we presented preclinical in vivo data of novel compounds demonstrating selective silencing of disease-causing mutations at the DNA or RNA level in three diseases, each of which is caused by a different underlying genetic mechanism. These new data further illustrate the broad applicability of our genetic medicine platform,” said Dietrich A. Stephan, Ph.D., Founder, CEO, and Chairman of NeuBase. “Following intravenous or subcutaneous dosing, these compounds were well tolerated at pharmacologically active doses. In addition, the compounds achieved targeted delivery into brain and muscle, which further support our claim of offering the unique ability to deliver genetic medicines throughout the body.”

“For our lead program in DM1, recent data support a differentiated therapeutic approach to maintain DMPK function while selectively silencing the disease-driving mutation. With these positive data in hand, we believe we have a clear path towards entering the clinic and are planning for an IND filing in the fourth quarter of calendar year 2022,” continued Dr. Stephan. “We are continuing to advance our therapeutic program for Huntington’s disease and we believe our proprietary delivery technology will allow our compounds to advance beyond intrathecal delivery, overcoming challenges seen with other programs.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NeuBase Therapeutics Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 and Recent Operating Highlights Further demonstrated broad potential of novel genetic medicine platform with in vivo data in three diseases driven by different genetic mechanisms of diseasePresented preclinical data showing compounds enabled with NeuBase’s proprietary delivery …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Teleste Corporation's Half year financial report 1 January to 30 June 2021: Net sales, adjusted operating result and order backlog increased
Northland Power Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
VERB to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 5: 00 p.m. ET
Novozymes reaches a strategic milestone in the implementation of its strategy with a significant ...
Questerre reports second quarter 2021 results
Media Central Corporation Announces That Creator News Is Live
Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Rovio Entertainment to acquire hyper-casual game studio Ruby Games
Fortuna Reports Second Quarter Unaudited 2021 Financial Results
Novozymes delivers strong Q2 results and narrows full-year guidance to the high-end of the range
Dundee Corporation Demonstrates Progress on Advancing Core Mining Strategy and Announces Q2 2021 ...
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board