checkAd

Progenity Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.08.2021, 22:01  |  14   |   |   

Announced successful completion of the validation study PRO-104 for the Preecludia rule out test for preeclampsia and achievement of the primary endpoint of the study protocol

Recently achieved promising results with the prototype autonomous Oral Biotherapeutics Delivery System in a single oral dose study in a porcine model for lead candidate PGN-OB1

Implemented cost-cutting measures expected to result in approximately $97 million of cost savings on an annual run-rate basis

Management will host conference call and webcast today at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), a biotechnology company innovating in the fields of gastrointestinal health and oral biotherapeutics, today provided a corporate update and reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

In the second quarter Progenity initiated a strategic transformation directed at significantly reducing its cash burn rate whilst accelerating its transition to an innovation-led biotech company focused on its oral delivery of biomolecules and its GI-IBD platforms. The company has implemented cost-cutting measures that are expected to result in cost savings of approximately $97 million on an annual run-rate basis, and it plans to continue to evaluate and implement further cost-saving measures.

The company also recently announced the successful completion of the validation study, PRO-104, for its Preecludia rule out test for preeclampsia. Importantly, Preecludia achieved the primary endpoint of the study protocol and demonstrated strong performance consistent with what was achieved in the PRO-129 verification study and pre-validation set.

Separately, during the second quarter the company initiated preclinical studies of its lead candidates PGN-OB1 (adalimumab a monoclonal) and PGN-OB2 (liraglutide, a GLP 1 agonist) utilizing for the first time its prototype autonomous Oral Biotherapeutics Delivery System (OBDS) in a swine model. Data from a recent study demonstrated that, in animals with significant drug detected, average bioavailability levels were approximately 15% with maximum levels up to 44% of IV for adalimumab following a single dose, highlighting the vast potential for this program.

“Our GI innovation pipeline is progressing with both the Oral Biotherapeutics Delivery System and the Drug Delivery System now available as fully autonomous prototype devices that will enable key studies to be performed to advance our programs and provide potential partnership opportunities. I’m also excited by the successful outcome for the Preecludia PRO-104 validation study results, which we expect the independent PIs to publish soon, and we are making good progress with our single molecule platform. I’m also pleased with the implementation and execution of our company transformation with substantial costs savings already being achieved and with more anticipated in the coming months. We are projecting multiple key catalysts in the next quarter and beyond, and we look forward to sharing those results in the near future,” said Harry Stylli, PhD, CEO, chairman of the board, and co-founder of Progenity.

Second Quarter 2021 Results and Other Corporate Highlights

  • Successful completion of the validation study for the Preecludia rule-out test for preeclampsia. Achieved the primary endpoint of the study protocol. Demonstrated strong performance and a high NPV consistent with what was achieved in the PRO-129 verification study and pre-validation set.

  • Completed closure of Ann Arbor laboratory and refocus of resources toward innovation pipeline. Operating expenses reduction plan is on track to achieve target.

  • Initiated preclinical studies of PGN-OB1 (adalimumab + OBDS) and PGN-OB2 (GLP 1 agonist + OBDS). Initial data is promising with average bioavailability of approximately 15% in animals where significant drug was detected, and reaching up to 44%. Existing pharma partnerships advancing as expected.

  • Announced the formation of its Inflammatory Bowel Disease Clinical Advisory Board. The advisory board includes respected researchers and clinicians who are thought leaders in the research and treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

  • Ongoing clinical study in ulcerative colitis patients using adalimumab delivered by enema as proxy for PGN-001 (adalimumab + Drug Delivery System (DDS)). First four subjects have completed dosage regimen with promising initial results Clinical advisory board to meet next month to review data and help finalize design of the first human feasibility study delivering Humira with the DDS.

  • Announced the appointment of Surbhi Sarna to its board of directors effective July 1, 2021. Ms. Sarna’s medical device experience and her focus on development of strategic partnerships will prove valuable as the company advances its innovation pipeline.

  • In June 2021, raised approximately $40.0 million in gross proceeds from a private placement with two leading healthcare-focused investment funds.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Comparison of Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021

Operating expenses were $36.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $31.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Net loss was $78.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and net loss per share was $1.23, compared to a net loss of $32.3 million and a net loss per share of $0.56 for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Net loss from discontinued operations was $37.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and net loss per share for discontinued operations was $0.58, compared to a net loss from discontinued operations of $14.8 million and a net loss per share of $0.26 for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Comparison of Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

Operating expenses were $36.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $26.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Net loss was $78.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and net loss per share was $1.23, compared to a net loss of $53.1 million and a net loss per share of $6.11 for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Net loss from discontinued operations was $37.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and net loss per share for discontinued operations was $0.58, compared to a net loss from discontinued operations of $20.1 million and a net loss per share of $2.31 for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Progenity will host a webcast and conference call to discuss the second quarter financial results and answer investment community questions today, Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT. The live call may be accessed by dialing 833-519-1237 for domestic callers and 914-800-3810 for international callers and entering the conference code: 8635609. A live webcast and archive of the call will be available online from the investor relations section of the company website at www.progenity.com.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company innovating in the fields of women's health, gastrointestinal health and oral biotherapeutics. Progenity applies a multi-omics approach, combining genomics, epigenomics, proteomics, and metabolomics to its molecular testing products and to the development of a suite of investigational ingestible devices designed to provide precise diagnostic sampling and drug delivery solutions. Progenity’s vision is to transform healthcare to become more precise and personal by improving diagnoses of disease and improving patient outcomes through localized treatment with targeted therapies. For additional information about Progenity, please visit the company’s website at www.progenity.com.

Safe Harbor Statement or Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties and are based on estimates and assumptions. All statements, other than statements of historical facts included in this press release, including statements concerning the progress and future expectations of our research and development efforts are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “objective,” “intend,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “would,” “expect,” “believe,” “design,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “plan” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our plans, estimates, and expectations, as of the date of this press release. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, our ability to develop and commercialize our testing products, our ability to innovate in the field of precision medicine, our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval or clearance of our products on expected timelines or at all, our plans to research, develop, and commercialize new products, the unpredictable relationship between preclinical study results and clinical study results, our expectations regarding future test volumes and revenues, our expectations regarding our in network position, anticipated capacity for our tests, our ability to raise sufficient capital to achieve our business objectives, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and those risks described in “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in Progenity’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC and other subsequent documents, including Quarterly Reports, that we file with the SEC.

Progenity expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:
Robert Uhl
Managing Director, Westwicke ICR
ir@progenity.com
(619) 228-5886

Media Contact:
Kate Blom-Lowery
CG Life
kblomlowery@cglife.com
(858) 457-2436

Progenity, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

    Three Months Ended  
    June 30,
2021 		    March 31,
2021 		 
Revenues   $ 463     $ 167  
Cost of sales            
Gross profit     463       167  
Operating expenses:            
Research and development     13,401       11,673  
Selling and marketing     2,006       1,858  
General and administrative     20,709       18,100  
Total operating expenses     36,116       31,631  
Loss from operations     (35,653 )     (31,464 )
Interest expense     (3,502 )     (3,520 )
(Loss) gain on warrant liability     (5,146 )     2,650  
Interest and other income, net     2,901       14,873  
Loss from continuing operations     (41,400 )     (17,461 )
Loss from discontinued operations     (37,131 )     (14,803 )
Net loss   $ (78,531 )   $ (32,264 )
Net loss per share from continuing operations, basic and diluted   $ (0.65 )   $ (0.30 )
Net loss per share from discontinued operations, basic and diluted   $ (0.58 )   $ (0.26 )
Net loss per share, basic and diluted   $ (1.23 )   $ (0.56 )
Weighted average number of shares outstanding used in calculating net loss per share, basic and diluted     63,942,298       57,493,800  
                 

Progenity, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

    Three Months Ended
June 30, 		 
    2021     2020  
             
Revenues   $ 463     $  
Cost of Sales            
Gross profit     463        
Operating Expenses:            
Research and development     13,401       12,234  
Selling and marketing     2,006       1,547  
General and administrative     20,709       12,702  
Total operating expenses     36,116       26,483  
Loss from operations     (35,653 )     (26,483 )
Interest expense     (3,502 )     (2,489 )
Loss on warrant liability     (5,146 )      
Interest and other income (expense), net     2,901       (3,751 )
Loss from continuing operations     (41,400 )     (32,723 )
Loss from discontinued operations     (37,131 )     (20,060 )
Net loss     (78,531 )     (52,783 )
Dividend paid to preferred shareholders           (268 )
Net loss attributable to common stockholders   $ (78,531 )   $ (53,051 )
Net loss per share from continuing operations, basic and diluted   $ (0.65 )   $ (3.77 )
Net loss per share from discontinued operations, basic and diluted   $ (0.58 )   $ (2.31 )
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted   $ (1.23 )   $ (6.11 )
Weighted average number of shares outstanding used in calculating net loss per share, basic and diluted     63,942,298       8,687,250  
                 

Progenity, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

    June 30,
2021 		    December 31,
2020
          (1)
Assets          
Current assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 65,991     $ 91,520  
Accounts receivable, net     5,047       6,634  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     13,107       8,107  
Current assets of disposal group held for sale     30,181       20,077  
Total current assets     114,326       126,338  
Property and equipment, net     5,474       8,660  
Other assets     146       169  
Long-term assets of disposal group held for sale           19,273  
Total assets   $ 119,946     $ 154,440  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit          
Current liabilities:          
Accounts payable   $ 14,560     $ 12,657  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     58,172       51,206  
Current portion of mortgages payable and capital lease obligations     202       338  
Current liabilities of disposal group held for sale     12,703       8,469  
Total current liabilities     85,637       72,670  
Mortgages payable and capital lease obligations, net of current portion     1,238       1,317  
Convertible notes, net     157,533       158,886  
Embedded derivative liability     388       18,370  
Other long-term liabilities     14,759       8,239  
Long-term liabilities of disposal group held for sale           1,952  
Total liabilities   $ 259,555     $ 261,434  
Stockholders' deficit:          
Common stock     82       59  
Additional paid-in capital     531,156       452,992  
Accumulated deficit     (652,069 )     (541,274 )
Treasury stock     (18,778 )     (18,771 )
Total stockholders' deficit     (139,609 )     (106,994 )
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit   $ 119,946     $ 154,440  
                 

1. The condensed consolidated balance sheet data at December 31, 2020 has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements, with adjustments to reflect the assets and liabilities held for sale.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Progenity Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Announced successful completion of the validation study PRO-104 for the Preecludia rule out test for preeclampsia and achievement of the primary endpoint of the study protocol Recently achieved promising results with the prototype autonomous Oral …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Teleste Corporation's Half year financial report 1 January to 30 June 2021: Net sales, adjusted operating result and order backlog increased
Northland Power Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
VERB to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 5: 00 p.m. ET
Novozymes reaches a strategic milestone in the implementation of its strategy with a significant ...
Questerre reports second quarter 2021 results
Media Central Corporation Announces That Creator News Is Live
Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Rovio Entertainment to acquire hyper-casual game studio Ruby Games
Fortuna Reports Second Quarter Unaudited 2021 Financial Results
Novozymes delivers strong Q2 results and narrows full-year guidance to the high-end of the range
Dundee Corporation Demonstrates Progress on Advancing Core Mining Strategy and Announces Q2 2021 ...
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board