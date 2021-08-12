Myovant Sciences Appoints Uneek Mehra as Chief Financial and Business Officer

Mr. Mehra brings extensive financial leadership expertise supporting multi-billion dollar commercial-stage businesses in addition to deep experience successfully growing and scaling emerging companies. He has over 25 years of experience in finance, corporate strategy, business development, and operations in the banking, technology, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries across global geographies, and within public and private organizations.

BASEL, Switzerland, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV), a healthcare company focused on redefining care for women and men, today announced the appointment of Uneek Mehra as Chief Financial and Business Officer of Myovant Sciences, Inc. Mr. Mehra will succeed Frank Karbe, who has decided to pursue other opportunities and will serve in an advisory capacity to support Mr. Mehra’s transition. Beginning September 7, 2021, Mr. Mehra will lead Myovant’s finance, alliance partnerships, and business development functions and will be a member of Myovant’s Executive Committee, reporting to Dave Marek, Myovant’s Chief Executive Officer.

“We’re delighted to welcome Uneek to Myovant,” said Dave Marek, Myovant’s Chief Executive Officer. As Myovant continues to build momentum with our launches of ORGOVYX and MYFEMBREE, we are seeking to build our pipeline and committed to adding key experience and capabilities to support our near and long-term success. Uneek brings an uncommon breadth of successful leadership in commercial execution and a track-record of large-scale strategic business development that will be instrumental in driving Myovant’s future growth. We thank Frank for his many contributions to the company over the past five years. He has helped lead the company through clinical development, capital raising and partnerships, initial commercial launches, and has been an inspirational influence supporting our patient-centered culture.”

Mr. Mehra joins Myovant from PACT pharma, a personalized cell therapy company targeting solid cancers, where, as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Treasurer, he successfully built partnerships, and raised capital to scale the emerging company. Prior to joining PACT, Uneek was Chief Financial Officer at Proteus Digital Health, a digital medicines company, with responsibility for Finance, Tax, Treasury, IT, Facilities, and Human Resources. Previously, Mr. Mehra spent more than 13 years at Novartis where he drove strategic investments and commercial financial performance for multi-billion dollar businesses. He successfully led strategic portfolio prioritization and resource allocation across several business units and steered successful transactions across oncology and specialty pharma assets. As Chief Financial Officer of the US Integrated Care and Critical Care Business Units, Mr. Mehra supported commercial excellence across multiple products; notably, driving the launch and execution of Cosentyx and Entresto. Earlier in his career, Mr. Mehra held senior finance roles with International Business Machines(IBM) Corporation and Citibank.