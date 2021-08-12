checkAd

Myovant Sciences Appoints Uneek Mehra as Chief Financial and Business Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.08.2021, 22:01  |  20   |   |   

BASEL, Switzerland, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV), a healthcare company focused on redefining care for women and men, today announced the appointment of Uneek Mehra as Chief Financial and Business Officer of Myovant Sciences, Inc.  Mr. Mehra will succeed Frank Karbe, who has decided to pursue other opportunities and will serve in an advisory capacity to support Mr. Mehra’s transition.   Beginning September 7, 2021, Mr. Mehra will lead Myovant’s finance, alliance partnerships, and business development functions and will be a member of Myovant’s Executive Committee, reporting to Dave Marek, Myovant’s Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Mehra brings extensive financial leadership expertise supporting multi-billion dollar commercial-stage businesses in addition to deep experience successfully growing and scaling emerging companies.  He has over 25 years of experience in finance, corporate strategy, business development, and operations in the banking, technology, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries across global geographies, and within public and private organizations.

“We’re delighted to welcome Uneek to Myovant,” said Dave Marek, Myovant’s Chief Executive Officer.  As Myovant continues to build momentum with our launches of ORGOVYX and MYFEMBREE, we are seeking to build our pipeline and committed to adding key experience and capabilities to support our near and long-term success.  Uneek brings an uncommon breadth of successful leadership in commercial execution and a track-record of large-scale strategic business development that will be instrumental in driving Myovant’s future growth.  We thank Frank for his many contributions to the company over the past five years.  He has helped lead the company through clinical development, capital raising and partnerships, initial commercial launches, and has been an inspirational influence supporting our patient-centered culture.”

Mr. Mehra joins Myovant from PACT pharma, a personalized cell therapy company targeting solid cancers, where, as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Treasurer, he successfully built partnerships, and raised capital to scale the emerging company.  Prior to joining PACT, Uneek was Chief Financial Officer at Proteus Digital Health, a digital medicines company, with responsibility for Finance, Tax, Treasury, IT, Facilities, and Human Resources.  Previously, Mr. Mehra spent more than 13 years at Novartis where he drove strategic investments and commercial financial performance for multi-billion dollar businesses.  He successfully led strategic portfolio prioritization and resource allocation across several business units and steered successful transactions across oncology and specialty pharma assets.  As Chief Financial Officer of the US Integrated Care and Critical Care Business Units, Mr. Mehra supported commercial excellence across multiple products; notably, driving the launch and execution of Cosentyx and Entresto.  Earlier in his career, Mr. Mehra held senior finance roles with International Business Machines(IBM) Corporation and Citibank.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Myovant Sciences Appoints Uneek Mehra as Chief Financial and Business Officer BASEL, Switzerland, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV), a healthcare company focused on redefining care for women and men, today announced the appointment of Uneek Mehra as Chief Financial and Business Officer of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Teleste Corporation's Half year financial report 1 January to 30 June 2021: Net sales, adjusted operating result and order backlog increased
Northland Power Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
VERB to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 5: 00 p.m. ET
Novozymes reaches a strategic milestone in the implementation of its strategy with a significant ...
Questerre reports second quarter 2021 results
Media Central Corporation Announces That Creator News Is Live
Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Rovio Entertainment to acquire hyper-casual game studio Ruby Games
Fortuna Reports Second Quarter Unaudited 2021 Financial Results
Novozymes delivers strong Q2 results and narrows full-year guidance to the high-end of the range
Dundee Corporation Demonstrates Progress on Advancing Core Mining Strategy and Announces Q2 2021 ...
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board