Latch Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

“Latch continues to see powerful demand for our products that drove a sharp acceleration in Total Bookings and revenue growth in the first half of the year,” said Luke Schoenfelder, Latch Co-Founder, CEO, and Chairman of the Board of Directors. “These results underscore the increasing needs within the market for our industry leading software, product ecosystem, and the tangible value they create for our customers. We are especially proud of our team’s ability to deliver these results given the global supply chain and construction market challenges that we began to see at the end of the quarter.”

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH) (“Latch” or the “Company”), maker of LatchOS, the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, today reported financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 Financial Highlights

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2021 2020 $ Change % Change Revenue $ 9,012 $ 2,752 $ 6,260 227 % Cost of revenue $ 8,242 $ 3,239 $ 5,003 154 % Operating expenses $ 22,726 $ 14,082 $ 8,644 61 % Other expenses (1) $ 18,105 $ 417 $ 17,688 NM GAAP net loss $ (40,071 ) $ (14,986 ) $ (25,085 )

(167

%)





NM: Not meaningful (1) Other expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021 include: (a) $9.0 million unfavorable change in the fair value of the derivative liabilities related to our convertible notes and warrants related to our term loan; (b) $4.8 million unfavorable change in the fair value of our private placement warrants; (c) $1.5 million loss on extinguishment of debt related to the convertible notes and warrants related to our term loan; and (d) $2.9 million interest expense primarily related to our convertible notes.





Six months ended

June 30, 2021 2020 $ Change % Change Revenue $ 15,641 $ 5,478 $ 10,163 186 % Cost of revenue $ 14,404 $ 6,501 $ 7,903 122 % Operating expenses $ 54,440 $ 29,427 $ 25,013 85 % Other expenses (2) $ 24,959 $ 477 $ 24,482 NM GAAP net loss $ (78,172 ) $ (30,927 ) $ (47,245 )

%

%) Cash flow used in operations $ (32,835 ) $ (30,091 ) $ (2,744 ) (9 %) Net cash balance $ 471,999 $ 31,174





(2) Other expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2021 include: (a) $12.6 million unfavorable change in the fair value of the derivative liabilities related to our convertible notes and warrants related to our term loan; (b) $4.8 million unfavorable change in the fair value of our private placement warrants; (c) $1.5 million loss on extinguishment of debt related to the convertible notes and warrants related to our term loan; and (d) $6.2 million interest expense primarily related to our convertible notes.

Key Business Metrics



Total Bookings : Total Bookings for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were $95.8 million, up 102% compared to $47.5 million for the same period in 2020.

: Total Bookings for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were $95.8 million, up 102% compared to $47.5 million for the same period in 2020. Booked ARR : Booked ARR for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $48.8 million, up 122% compared to $22.0 million for the same period in 2020.

: Booked ARR for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $48.8 million, up 122% compared to $22.0 million for the same period in 2020. Cumulative Booked Home Units : Cumulative Booked Home Units for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were 451,333, up 108% compared to 217,424 for the same period in 2020.

: Cumulative Booked Home Units for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were 451,333, up 108% compared to 217,424 for the same period in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $(17.4) million, down as compared to $(13.4) million during the same period in 2020. Please see below for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to our closest GAAP metric, net loss, as well as a discussion of why we view Adjusted EBITDA as an important metric.

Recent Business Highlights

Latch expanded its property management software (ePMS) integrations, adding both Yardi and Entrata to LatchOS. This follows the Company's previous integration of RealPage, resulting in LatchOS now integrating with the three largest ePMS providers in the United States. With LatchOS' growing roster of ePMS integrations, property managers can save, on average, over four hours of their time for every 100 residents, yielding ongoing net operating income savings for the Company's customers across asset classes and markets.

Latch officially launched its strategic Direct Sales and Deployment efforts, which allow the Company to provide a unified experience and a single point of contact for customers across fulfillment, installation, support, and third-party vendors. These services allow customers to implement nationwide deployments with Latch as the single counterparty, allowing for a simplified customer journey and improved installation quality control.

Latch hired Justina Omokhua as its Chief Marketing Officer, furthering its investment in the expansion of its enterprise customer base and the ways the Company serves individual users on its platform. Omokhua's marketing career has included experience at some of the world's most powerful brands, and her recent roles include Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing at Endeavor and Global Head of Content and Lifestyle Strategy at Apple.



Financial Outlook

Latch is providing guidance for third quarter and full year 2021 as follows:

Third Quarter 2021 Guidance : We expect Total Bookings to be in the range of $85 million to $90 million, a 149% to 164% YoY increase. We expect revenue to be in the range of $10 million to $11 million, a 96% to 116% YoY increase. We expect Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of ($32) million to ($28) million.

: We expect Total Bookings to be in the range of $85 million to $90 million, a 149% to 164% YoY increase. We expect revenue to be in the range of $10 million to $11 million, a 96% to 116% YoY increase. We expect Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of ($32) million to ($28) million. Full Year 2021 Guidance: We have updated our Total Bookings guidance to be in the range of $325 million to $340 million, a 97% to 105% YoY increase. We have updated our revenue guidance to be in the range of $38 million to $42 million, a 110% to 133% YoY increase. We have updated our Adjusted EBITDA guidance to be in the range of ($115) million to ($90) million.

Quarterly Conference Call

Latch will host a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review the Company’s financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. To access this call, dial (833) 562-0132 for the United States or Canada, or (661) 567-1107 for callers outside the United States or Canada, with Conference ID: 7130858. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of Latch’s website at https://www.latch.com/investors , and a recording will be archived and accessible at https://www.latch.com/investors .

Additional Information

For additional information regarding Latch’s second quarter 2021 financial results that management believes to be useful for investors, please refer to the presentation posted on the Investor Relations section of Latch’s website at https://www.latch.com/investors .

About Latch, Inc.

Latch makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services. More than one in ten new apartments in the U.S. are currently being built with Latch products, serving customers in more than 39 states through its flagship full-building operating system, LatchOS. For more information, please visit https://www.latch.com .

Key Business Metrics

Latch reviews Key Business Metrics, including those detailed above, to measure its performance, identify trends affecting its business, formulate business plans, and make strategic decisions that will impact the future operational results of the Company. Increases or decreases in the Company’s Key Business Metrics may not correspond with increases or decreases in its revenue.

The limitations these Key Business Metrics have as an analytical tool are: (1) they might not accurately predict the Company’s future financial results, (2) the Company might not realize all or any part of the anticipated value reflected in its Total Bookings and (3) other companies, including companies in Latch’s industry, may calculate Key Business Metrics or similarly titled measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP and to provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, we have presented in this press release Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as our net loss, excluding the impact of stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization expense, interest income, interest expense, provision for income taxes, restructuring, one-time litigation expenses, loss on extinguishment of debt, gain or loss on change in fair value of derivative instruments and warrant liabilities, and our transaction related expenses. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net loss. We monitor, and have presented in this press release, Adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by our management and Board of Directors to understand and evaluate our operating performance, to establish budgets, and to develop operational goals for managing our business. In particular, we believe excluding the impact of these expenses in calculating Adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our core operating performance. We believe Adjusted EBITDA helps identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the expenses that we include in net loss. Accordingly, we believe Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors, analysts, and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of our past performance.

Adjusted EBITDA is not prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation of, or as an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of Adjusted EBITDA rather than net loss, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the expenses and other items that we exclude in our calculations of Adjusted EBITDA may differ from the expenses and other items, if any, that other companies may exclude from Adjusted EBITDA when they report their operating results.

In addition, other companies may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of Adjusted EBITDA as a tool for comparison.

Latch has not reconciled its Adjusted EBITDA guidance metrics to GAAP net earnings or loss because certain of the reconciling items cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. Accordingly, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort.



The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

For the three months ended

June 30, For the six months ended

June 30,

June 30, (In thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss $ (40,071 ) $ (14,986 ) $ (78,172 ) $ (30,927 ) Depreciation and amortization 689 313 1,342 586 Interest (income)/expense, net 2,873 291 6,191 351 Income taxes 10 - 10 - Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,469 - 1,469 - Change in fair value of derivative liability 8,991 - 12,588 - Change in fair value of warrant liability 4,795 - 4,795 - Restructuring costs (1) - 576 - 886 Transaction-related costs (2) 3,420 - 5,568 - Litigation costs (3) - 11 - 1,046 Stock-based compensation and warrant expense (4) 424 351 14,916 707 Adjusted EBITDA $ (17,400 ) $ (13,444 ) $ (31,293 ) $ (27,351 )

(1) The Company initiated a restructuring plan in the first quarter of 2020 as part of its efforts to reduce operating expenses and preserve liquidity due to the uncertainty and challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. The restructuring included a reduction in force involving an approximate 25% reduction in headcount, which resulted in severance and benefit costs for affected employees and other miscellaneous direct costs. These costs are primarily included within research and development, sales and marketing, and general and administrative based on the department to which the expense relates.

(2) Transaction costs related to the business combination of TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (“TSIA”) and Latch, Inc. These costs are included within operating expenses.

(3) Legal and settlement fees incurred in connection with non-ordinary course litigation and other disputes. These costs are included within operating expenses.

(4) Stock-based compensation and warrant expense associated with equity compensation plans including $13.8 million related to the secondary purchase transaction during the six months ended June 30, 2021. ‍

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding expected benefits of the business combination with TSIA to Latch and adoption of Latch’s technology and products. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "would," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the expected benefits of, and use of proceeds received in connection with, the business combination with TSIA; the Company’s future products, performance, and operations, and the related benefits to shareholders, customers, and residents; and the Company’s strategy. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including Latch’s ability to implement business plans and changes and developments in the industry in which Latch competes. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of our Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 25, 2021 and other documents filed by Latch from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the SEC. The Company does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

