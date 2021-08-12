checkAd

Capricor Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

CAP-1002 – Capricor’s Cell Therapy Program for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
-Phase III Trial Protocol Submitted to FDA Following FDA Guidance-
-Commencing Start-Up Activities for Pivotal Trial-
-Phase II, HOPE-2 Final Data Submitted for Publication-

CAP-1002 – Capricor’s Cell Therapy Program for COVID-19
-Phase II INSPIRE Trial Enrollment Nearing Completion-

Capricor’s Exosomes Platform Technology
-Positioning Multivalent Exosome-mRNA Vaccine as Booster to Currently Available Vaccines-
-Completing Non-Clinical Studies for IND Submission-

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR), a biotechnology company focused on the development of transformative cell and exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment and prevention of a broad spectrum of diseases, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, and provided an overview of its recent operational highlights. Management will host a webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time today.

“This has been a productive quarter for Capricor and I am pleased to report our progress across the organization as we have a busy back half of 2021 planned. We now have a clear path forward with CAP-1002 for DMD as we prepare to initiate a pivotal study later this year. The final data has been submitted for publication which shows that CAP-1002 has a significant impact on skeletal and cardiac muscle function in late-stage DMD patients, which we believe will further support the clinical path to potential approval. The positive momentum of this program has continued to advance our partnering discussions. Additionally, we have made progress in our exosome program, by expanding our team with seasoned biotechnology leaders who bring a wealth of experience in engineering exosomes for therapeutic use. We are now moving our multivalent exosome-mRNA vaccine towards the clinic, designed to be a booster to currently available vaccines. We believe that this multiple protein approach could potentially confer greater immune protection against variants of SARS-CoV-2,” said Linda Marbán, Ph.D., Capricor’s chief executive officer. “Lastly, we have seen enrollment of our INSPIRE clinical trial for treating severe COVID-19 patients increase with the emerging prevalence of the Delta variant and we look forward to sharing top-line data in the near future.”

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights and Recent Corporate Developments:

  • Completed an end-of-phase-II meeting with FDA and planning to move forward with start-up activities for a Phase III pivotal trial for CAP-1002 for the treatment of DMD.
  • Completed GLP toxicology study and are nearing completion of IND-enabling studies for multivalent exosome-mRNA vaccine candidate.
  • Presented preliminary findings from HOPE-2 open-label extension study in DMD at Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) 2021 Virtual Annual Conference
    • Presented comparative video of clinical subject improvement in patient that received CAP-1002
  • Signed exclusive, worldwide licensing agreement with Johns Hopkins University to include engineered exosomes for vaccines and therapeutics as part of the Company’s exosome technology portfolio
  • Appointed Karimah Es Sabar to its Board of Directors
    • Ms. Es Sabar brings over 35 years of biopharma leadership, drug development, venture investing and transactional experience to Capricor’s Board. She has extensive work experience and knowledge from biotech, specifically in the vaccine space as well as pharmaceuticals and the financial industry.
  • Publication in conjunction with the US Army Institute of Surgical Research for Cardiosphere Derived Exosomes as a Potential Therapeutic for Shock
    • The preclinical data demonstrates Capricor’s exosome product as an antishock therapeutic, if delivered early. This further supports Capricor’s exosome platform advancement.
  • Presented preclinical data for multivalent exosome-mRNA vaccine for SARS-CoV-2 at the International Society for Extracellular Vesicles (ISEV) Annual Meeting
    • The data demonstrated that Capricor’s exosome-based, multivalent mRNA vaccine elicited long-lasting cellular and humoral responses to both the N and S proteins. The data further supports new, tailored and targeted therapeutic approaches to a variety of diseases and disorders.
  • Presented at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy’s (ASGCT) 24th annual meeting

Financial Results for Second Quarter 2021

Revenues in conjunction with collaborations and grants: Capricor’s primary sources of revenues were from collaborative payments received from clinical trial arrangements and grant awards. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company reported revenue of approximately $200,000 compared with approximately $50,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Operating expenses: Total operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021, were approximately $5.3 million compared with approximately $3.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

The Company reported a net loss of approximately $4.7 million, or $0.21 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to a net loss of approximately $3.5 million, or $0.23 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

The Company’s cash and cash equivalents balance totaled approximately $38.1 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to approximately $32.7 million on December 31, 2020. Additionally, in the second quarter of 2021, Capricor raised approximately $1.0 million in net proceeds through issuances of common stock at an average price of approximately $5.41 per share under its at-the-market offering program.

Based on our current pipeline and operating plan, the Company’s cash position is expected to be sufficient to support operations for at least two years.

CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(UNAUDITED)

    Three months ended June 30,   Six months ended June 30,
      2021       2020       2021       2020  
                 
REVENUE                
Revenue   $ 204,082     $ 49,864     $ 244,898     $ 235,557  
                 
TOTAL REVENUE     204,082       49,864       244,898       235,557  
                 
OPERATING EXPENSES                
Research and development     3,497,275       1,927,473       6,793,597       3,082,629  
General and administrative     1,789,974       1,610,237       3,695,556       2,748,282  
                 
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES     5,287,249       3,537,710       10,489,153       5,830,911  
                 
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS     (5,083,167 )     (3,487,846 )     (10,244,255 )     (5,595,354 )
                 
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)                
Investment income     16,741       3,692       25,906       26,382  
Forgiveness of debt     318,160             318,160        
                 
TOTAL OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)     334,901       3,692       344,066       26,382  
                 
NET LOSS     (4,748,266 )     (3,484,154 )     (9,900,189 )     (5,568,972 )
                 
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)                
Net unrealized gain on marketable securities                       757  
                 
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS   $ (4,748,266 )   $ (3,484,154 )   $ (9,900,189 )   $ (5,568,215 )
                 
Net loss per share, basic and diluted   $ (0.21 )   $ (0.23 )   $ (0.44 )   $ (0.51 )
Weighted average number of shares, basic and diluted     22,861,051       15,130,685       22,546,634       11,004,733  


CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS, INC.
SUMMARY BALANCE SHEETS

    June 30, 2021
(unaudited) 		  December 31, 2020
Cash, cash equivalents   $ 38,077,964     $ 32,665,874  
Total assets   $ 39,930,052     $ 34,618,796  
         
Total liabilities   $ 6,549,922     $ 6,419,012  
         
Total stockholders' equity - 22,998,434 and 20,577,123 common shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively     33,380,130       28,199,784  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 39,930,052     $ 34,618,796  
         




Capricor Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update CAP-1002 – Capricor’s Cell Therapy Program for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy -Phase III Trial Protocol Submitted to FDA Following FDA Guidance--Commencing Start-Up Activities for Pivotal Trial--Phase II, HOPE-2 Final Data Submitted for Publication- …

