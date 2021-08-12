checkAd

TILT Holdings Receives Four New Provisional Massachusetts Adult-Use Licenses in Addition to Final Medical Dispensary License for Brockton Location

Provisional licenses granted include two adult-use Marijuana Retail Establishments as well as expanded cultivation and product manufacturing

PHOENIX, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT or the “Company”) (CSE: TILT) (OTCQX: TLLTF), a global provider of business solutions to the cannabis industry that includes inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, today announced that the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission (“CCC” or the “Commission”) has granted TILT’s subsidiary, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. (“CAC”), a total of four provisional licenses for the cultivation, manufacturing and sale of adult-use cannabis at its Taunton location and the sale of adult-use cannabis at its Brockton location. The Commission also granted CAC a final license for the sale of medical cannabis in Brockton.

“This has been a long journey for TILT and its shareholders,” said Gary Santo, CEO of TILT Holdings. “Our Taunton facility has been supplying cannabis retailers and medical marijuana patients in Massachusetts with premium cannabis products for nearly three years while we awaited approval of our remaining submitted license applications. Along the way, we expanded our cultivation capacity, partnered with some of the most recognizable brands in the industry and continued to expand our wholesale reach to be ready for this moment. The approval of these provisional licenses, along with the final approval of our Brockton medical license, will further expand CAC’s presence in the state and, together with our brand partners, will help TILT meet both patient and consumer demand in the Commonwealth.”

Located at 30 Mozzone Boulevard in Taunton, CAC’s recently expanded facility houses over 100,000 square feet of cultivation, manufacturing, and retail space with more than 50% of that space dedicated to cultivation. In addition to the medical licenses it currently operates under, earlier today CAC’s Taunton facility received three provisional adult-use licenses; Cultivation, Product Manufacturer and Retail Establishment.

CAC also received both a final Medical Dispensary and a provisional Retail Establishment license for its completely built out Brockton location, at 1090 W Chestnut Street. The Company will be hosting a job fair on-site and expects its newest location to open its doors for business in the weeks to come following final inspection by the CCC.

