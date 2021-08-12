Seer Bio Partners with Enlight Medical to Commercialize the Proteograph Product Suite in China

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and BEIJING, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER), a life sciences company commercializing a disruptive new platform for proteomics, today announced it has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Enlight Medical , a leading company in the development, production and distribution of innovative medical diagnostics and therapeutic devices in China. The agreement accelerates commercial availability of Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite to the rapidly expanding Chinese life sciences and clinical markets.



China’s life sciences, pharmaceutical and health care markets are among the largest and the fastest-growing in the world and hold enormous potential for proteomics. With the surging global health care needs in oncology, neurology, and immunology, new tools are needed to accelerate biological insights, identify biomarker targets, and develop novel therapies. Seer’s unbiased, deep, and scalable proteomics platform addresses this demand by enabling pharma and biomedical researchers to discover new biomarkers for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and other diseases, and better understand how healthy cells function.

“We’re experiencing a major shift in how the Chinese population will receive care, which is driving the demand for more therapies to treat disease,” said Dr. Ruilin Zhao, CEO of Enlight Medical, and former China General Manager for Illumina. “Our management team has decades of industry experience and deep connections with leading hospitals and universities in China, so we are well positioned to bring Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite to this booming market of researchers, clinicians, and doctors to help Chinese people have longer and healthier lives.”

Through the partnership, Enlight’s experienced team will manage sales, marketing, and customer service for Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite and pave the way for expanding access to this disruptive platform in China. The Proteograph Product Suite, which leverages Seer’s proprietary engineered nanoparticle technology, empowers scientists and clinicians to obtain a clearer view of biology by enabling unbiased, deep access to the proteome at a scale never before possible.

“We are thrilled to partner with the highly-experienced and well-respected team at Enlight Medical to accelerate our entry into the Chinese market,” said Omead Ostadan, President and Chief Operating Officer at Seer. “China represents a significant opportunity for us and our partnership with Enlight will allow us to provide a broad range of customers — spanning academic institutions, commercial and pharmaceutical companies — access to the unique capabilities of our platform earlier than we had originally anticipated. We are excited to embark on this next phase of our commercial expansion and look forward to serving an expanding set of global customers in partnership with Enlight Medical.”