SharpSpring Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Strategic Acquisition by Clearlake Capital and Siris-Backed Constant Contact to Maximize Growth and Audience Engagement for Small Businesses

GAINESVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP), a leading cloud-based revenue growth platform, reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Recent Operational Highlights

  • Signed definitive agreement to be acquired by Clearlake Capital and Siris-backed Constant Contact, an established leader in online marketing. Under the terms of the agreement, Constant Contact will acquire all the outstanding common stock of SharpSpring for $17.10 per share in cash. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021 subject to customary closing conditions including a SharpSpring stockholder approval.
  • Appointed marketing technology leader Suaad Sait as President. Sait brings an extensive background leading product, engineering, and marketing at high-growth SaaS companies.
  • Appointed senior finance executive and capital markets veteran Jason Costi to Board of Directors, who has also been named a member of the Company's Audit, Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees.

Second Quarter 2021 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

  • Total monthly recurring revenue (MRR) from new customers in the second quarter of 2021 was approximately $100,000 compared to $159,000 in the second quarter of 2020 and $100,000 in the first quarter of 2021.
  • New customer additions are expected to generate approximately $1.2 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR).
  • Finished the quarter with approximately 1,900 agency customers, over 500 direct customers, and more than 10,000 total businesses across all SharpSpring sales and marketing platforms including SharpSpring Ads and legacy products.
  • Average monthly logo attrition in the second quarter of 2021 improved to 2.4% compared to 4.31% in the second quarter of 2020.
  • On a year-over-year basis, Q2 2021 net revenue retention was 92.5%, a decrease from 94.4% in Q1 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • Total revenue increased 11% to a record $8.1 million from $7.3 million in the same year-ago period.
  • Gross profit increased 13% to a record $ 6.1 million (76% of total revenue) from $­­5.4 million (74% of total revenue) in the same year-ago period.
  • Net loss was $354,000, or $0.03 per share, compared to net loss of $970,000, or $0.08 per share, in the same year-ago period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss (a non-GAAP metric reconciled below) totaled $2.1 million, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $122,000 in the same year-ago period.
  • Core net loss (a non-GAAP metric reconciled below) totaled $2.6 million or $0.20 per share, compared to core net loss of $381,000, or $0.03 per share, in the same year-ago period.
  • At quarter-end, the Company had $25.2 million in cash, compared to $28.3 million at December 31, 2020.

Conference Call
Due to the Company's entry into the agreement and plan of merger previously announced on June 22, 2021, SharpSpring will only be issuing a press release and will not be conducting a conference call.

About SharpSpring, Inc.
SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) is a rapidly growing, highly-rated, global and affordable revenue growth platform delivered via a cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution. More than 10,000 businesses around the world rely on SharpSpring platforms to generate leads, improve conversions to sales, and drive higher returns on marketing investments. Known for its innovation, open architecture and free customer support, SharpSpring offers flexible contracts at a fraction of the price of competitors making it an easy choice for growing businesses and digital marketing agencies. Learn more at sharpspring.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA, core net loss and core net loss per share are "non-GAAP financial measures" presented as supplemental measures of the Company's performance. These metrics are not presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. The Company believes these measures provide additional meaningful information in evaluating its performance over time. However, the measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP. A reconciliation of net loss to these measures is included for your reference in the financial section of this earnings press release.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continues," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing new customer offerings, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, our ability to successfully utilize our cash to develop current and future products, delays due to issues with outsourced service providers, those events and factors described by us in Item 1. A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K, and other risks to which our Company is subject, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Company Contact:
Aaron Jackson
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 352-448-0967
Email: IR@sharpspring.com

Investor Relations:
Gateway Investor Relations
Matt Glover or Tom Colton
Phone: 949-574-3860
Email: SHSP@gatewayir.com

SharpSpring, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)



 
  Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  


 
  June 30,     June 30,  


 
  2021     2020     2021     2020  
Revenue
    8,106,243     $ 7,270,905     $ 16,095,473     $ 14,323,634  
 
                               
Cost of services
    1,984,662     $ 1,873,029       3,874,675     $ 4,240,671  
Gross profit
    6,121,581       5,397,876       12,220,798       10,082,963  
 
                               
Operating expenses:
                               
Sales and marketing
    3,915,096       2,395,100       7,706,478       5,429,222  
Research and development
    2,111,540       1,484,890       4,227,280       3,063,029  
General and administrative
    3,522,971       2,244,560       6,294,610       4,658,401  
Intangible asset amortization
    171,549       183,746       343,098       336,547  
 
                               
Total operating expenses
    9,721,156       6,308,296       18,571,466       13,487,199  
 
                            -  
Operating loss
    (3,599,575 )     (910,420 )     (6,350,668 )     (3,404,236 )
 
                               
Other income (expense), net
    (21,354 )     (2,777 )     (14,519 )     (59,556 )
Gain on extinguishment of debt
    3,271,101       -       3,438,077       -  
 
                               
Loss before income taxes
    (349,828 )     (913,197 )     (2,927,110 )     (3,463,792 )
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
    3,947       57,187       10,520       (1,505,331 )
 
                            -  
Net loss
    (353,775 )     (970,384 )     (2,937,630 )     (1,958,461 )
 
                               
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
  $ (0.03 )   $ (0.08 )   $ (0.23 )   $ (0.17 )
 
                               
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
    12,852,131       11,529,324       12,833,148       11,525,258  
 
                               

SharpSpring, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)


 
  June 30,     December 31,  

 
  2021     2020  
Assets
 
  		   
  		 
Cash and cash equivalents
    25,157,240     $ 28,267,792  
Accounts receivable
    300,149       323,130  
Unbilled receivables
    1,265,527       1,248,060  
Income taxes receivable
    143,498       54,449  
Other current assets
    1,293,952       1,433,543  
Total current assets
    28,160,366       31,326,974  

 
               
Property and equipment, net
    1,861,067       2,188,948  
Goodwill
    10,230,917       10,250,088  
Intangibles, net
    3,672,753       4,015,851  
Right-of-use assets
    7,934,913       8,352,028  
Other long-term assets
    584,435       611,857  
Total assets
    52,444,451     $ 56,745,746  

 
               
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
               
Accounts payable
    964,933     $ 1,074,594  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
    2,242,981       1,259,836  
Line of credit
    1,900,000       1,900,000  
Deferred revenue
    862,767       845,265  
Income taxes payable
    23,755       81,221  
Lease liability, current portion
    748,499       724,627  
Notes payable, current portion
    -       2,630,962  
Total current liabilities
    6,742,935       8,516,505  

 
               
Lease liability, net of current portion
    7,358,118       7,771,898  
Notes payable, net of current portion
    -       768,538  
Total liabilities
    14,101,053       17,056,941  

 
               
Shareholders' equity:
               
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value
    -       -  
Common stock, $0.001 par value
    12,902       12,819  
Additional paid in capital
    77,141,573       75,544,966  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
    (219,736 )     (215,269 )
Accumulated deficit
    (38,507,341 )     (35,569,711 )
Treasury stock
    (84,000 )     (84,000 )
Total shareholders' equity
    38,343,398       39,688,805  

 
               
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
    52,444,451     $ 56,745,746  

 
               

SharpSpring, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)


 
  Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  

 
  June 30,     June 30,  

 
  2021     2020     2021     2020  
Net loss
    (353,775 )   $ (970,384 )   $ (2,937,630 )   $ (1,958,461 )

 
                               
Adjustments to reconcile loss from operations:
                               
Depreciation and amortization
    597,230       417,560       1,041,311       774,140  
Gain on extinguishment of debt
    (3,271,101 )     -       (3,438,077 )     -  
Amortization of costs to acquire contracts
    203,009       202,329       407,282       404,767  
Non-cash stock compensation
    582,820       370,418       1,138,405       741,051  
Loss on disposal of property and equipment
    1,773       -       3,299       -  
Unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss
    1,704       29,201       (45,204 )     109,928  
Changes in assets and liabilities:
                            -  
Accounts receivable
    67,482       (20,988 )     20,362       (106,260 )
Unbilled receivables
    4,081       (40,819 )     (27,704 )     (133,315 )
Right-of-use assets
    210,137       (3,069,671 )     417,115       (3,475,390 )
Other assets
    (46,303 )     63,772       (239,733 )     (279,099 )
Income taxes, net
    (151,437 )     1,596,583       (144,864 )     33,639  
Accounts payable
    86,004       (1,010,945 )     (108,933 )     (120,934 )
Lease liabilities
    (196,534 )     3,090,202       (389,909 )     3,511,291  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
    588,966       106,198       975,631       (288,041 )
Deferred revenue
    (91,145 )     (107,604 )     20,294       (201,893 )
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
    (1,767,089 )     650,348       (3,308,355 )     (994,081 )

 
                               
Cash flows from investing activities
                               
Purchases of property and equipment
    (139,457 )     (211,970 )     (169,328 )     (352,900 )
Capitalization of software development costs
    (136,728 )     (151,842 )     (204,302 )     (424,124 )
Net cash used in investing activities
    (276,185 )     (363,812 )     (373,630 )     (777,024 )

 
                               
Cash flows used in financing activities:
                               
Proceeds from line of credit
    -               -       1,900,000  
Proceeds from note payable
    -       3,399,500       -       3,399,500  
Proceeds from exercise of stock options, net
    321,950       12,288       502,037       23,462  
Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards
    (11,234 )     (1,869 )     (36,252 )     (28,402 )
Net cash provided by financing activities
    310,716       3,409,919       465,785       5,294,560  

 
                               
Effect of exchange rate on cash
    29,863       (34,609 )     105,648       (118,509 )

 
                               
Change in cash and cash equivalents
    (1,702,695 )     3,661,846       (3,110,552 )     3,404,946  

 
                               
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
    26,859,935       11,625,049       28,267,792       11,881,949  

 
                               
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
    25,157,240       15,286,895       25,157,240       15,286,895  

 
                               

SharpSpring, Inc.
RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Unaudited, in Thousands)


 
  Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  

 
  June 30,     June 30,  

 
  2021     2020     2021     2020  
Net loss
    (354 )   $ (970 )   $ (2,938 )   $ (1,958 )
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
    4       57       11       (1,505 )
Other (income) expense, net
    21       3       15       60  
Gain on extinguishment of debt
    (3,271 )     -       (3,438 )     -  
Depreciation & amortization
    597       418       1,041       774  
Non-cash stock compensation
    583       370       1,138       741  
Restructuring
    273       -       273       -  
Adjusted EBITDA
    (2,147 )     (122 )     (3,898 )     (1,888 )
 
                               

SharpSpring, Inc.
RECONCILIATION TO CORE NET LOSS AND CORE NET LOSS PER SHARE
(Unaudited, in Thousands)


 
  Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  

 
  June 30,     June 30,  

 
  2021     2020     2021     2020  
Net loss
    (354 )   (970 )   (2,938 )   (1,958 )
Amortization of intangible assets
    172       184       343       337  
Non-cash stock compensation
    583       370       1,138       741  
Gain on extinguishment of debt
    (3,271 )     -       (3,438 )     -  
Restructuring
    273       -       273       -  
Tax adjustment
    (4 )     35       (6 )     (112 )
Core net income
    (2,601 )     (381 )   (4,628 )   (992 )

 
                               
Core net loss per share
  $  (0.20 )   $  (0.03 )   $  (0.36 )   (0.09 )
Weighted average common shares outstanding
    12,852       11,529       12,833       11,525  

 
                               

SOURCE: SharpSpring, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659242/SharpSpring-Reports-Second-Quarter-2 ...

