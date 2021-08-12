SharpSpring Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Strategic Acquisition by Clearlake Capital and Siris-Backed Constant Contact to Maximize Growth and Audience Engagement for Small BusinessesGAINESVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP), a leading cloud-based …

Recent Operational Highlights

Signed definitive agreement to be acquired by Clearlake Capital and Siris-backed Constant Contact, an established leader in online marketing. Under the terms of the agreement, Constant Contact will acquire all the outstanding common stock of SharpSpring for $17.10 per share in cash. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021 subject to customary closing conditions including a SharpSpring stockholder approval.

Appointed marketing technology leader Suaad Sait as President. Sait brings an extensive background leading product, engineering, and marketing at high-growth SaaS companies.

Appointed senior finance executive and capital markets veteran Jason Costi to Board of Directors, who has also been named a member of the Company's Audit, Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees.

Second Quarter 2021 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

Total monthly recurring revenue (MRR) from new customers in the second quarter of 2021 was approximately $100,000 compared to $159,000 in the second quarter of 2020 and $100,000 in the first quarter of 2021.

New customer additions are expected to generate approximately $1.2 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR).

Finished the quarter with approximately 1,900 agency customers, over 500 direct customers, and more than 10,000 total businesses across all SharpSpring sales and marketing platforms including SharpSpring Ads and legacy products.

Average monthly logo attrition in the second quarter of 2021 improved to 2.4% compared to 4.31% in the second quarter of 2020.

On a year-over-year basis, Q2 2021 net revenue retention was 92.5%, a decrease from 94.4% in Q1 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total revenue increased 11% to a record $8.1 million from $7.3 million in the same year-ago period.

Gross profit increased 13% to a record $ 6.1 million (76% of total revenue) from $­­5.4 million (74% of total revenue) in the same year-ago period.

Net loss was $354,000, or $0.03 per share, compared to net loss of $970,000, or $0.08 per share, in the same year-ago period.

Adjusted EBITDA loss (a non-GAAP metric reconciled below) totaled $2.1 million, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $122,000 in the same year-ago period.

Core net loss (a non-GAAP metric reconciled below) totaled $2.6 million or $0.20 per share, compared to core net loss of $381,000, or $0.03 per share, in the same year-ago period.

At quarter-end, the Company had $25.2 million in cash, compared to $28.3 million at December 31, 2020.

About SharpSpring, Inc.

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) is a rapidly growing, highly-rated, global and affordable revenue growth platform delivered via a cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution. More than 10,000 businesses around the world rely on SharpSpring platforms to generate leads, improve conversions to sales, and drive higher returns on marketing investments. Known for its innovation, open architecture and free customer support, SharpSpring offers flexible contracts at a fraction of the price of competitors making it an easy choice for growing businesses and digital marketing agencies. Learn more at sharpspring.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, core net loss and core net loss per share are "non-GAAP financial measures" presented as supplemental measures of the Company's performance. These metrics are not presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. The Company believes these measures provide additional meaningful information in evaluating its performance over time. However, the measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP. A reconciliation of net loss to these measures is included for your reference in the financial section of this earnings press release.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continues," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing new customer offerings, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, our ability to successfully utilize our cash to develop current and future products, delays due to issues with outsourced service providers, those events and factors described by us in Item 1. A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K, and other risks to which our Company is subject, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

SharpSpring, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended



June 30, June 30,



2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue 8,106,243 $ 7,270,905 $ 16,095,473 $ 14,323,634 Cost of services 1,984,662 $ 1,873,029 3,874,675 $ 4,240,671 Gross profit 6,121,581 5,397,876 12,220,798 10,082,963 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 3,915,096 2,395,100 7,706,478 5,429,222 Research and development 2,111,540 1,484,890 4,227,280 3,063,029 General and administrative 3,522,971 2,244,560 6,294,610 4,658,401 Intangible asset amortization 171,549 183,746 343,098 336,547 Total operating expenses 9,721,156 6,308,296 18,571,466 13,487,199 - Operating loss (3,599,575 ) (910,420 ) (6,350,668 ) (3,404,236 ) Other income (expense), net (21,354 ) (2,777 ) (14,519 ) (59,556 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt 3,271,101 - 3,438,077 - Loss before income taxes (349,828 ) (913,197 ) (2,927,110 ) (3,463,792 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 3,947 57,187 10,520 (1,505,331 ) - Net loss (353,775 ) (970,384 ) (2,937,630 ) (1,958,461 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.17 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 12,852,131 11,529,324 12,833,148 11,525,258

SharpSpring, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)



June 30, December 31,

2021 2020 Assets



Cash and cash equivalents 25,157,240 $ 28,267,792 Accounts receivable 300,149 323,130 Unbilled receivables 1,265,527 1,248,060 Income taxes receivable 143,498 54,449 Other current assets 1,293,952 1,433,543 Total current assets 28,160,366 31,326,974

Property and equipment, net 1,861,067 2,188,948 Goodwill 10,230,917 10,250,088 Intangibles, net 3,672,753 4,015,851 Right-of-use assets 7,934,913 8,352,028 Other long-term assets 584,435 611,857 Total assets 52,444,451 $ 56,745,746

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Accounts payable 964,933 $ 1,074,594 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,242,981 1,259,836 Line of credit 1,900,000 1,900,000 Deferred revenue 862,767 845,265 Income taxes payable 23,755 81,221 Lease liability, current portion 748,499 724,627 Notes payable, current portion - 2,630,962 Total current liabilities 6,742,935 8,516,505

Lease liability, net of current portion 7,358,118 7,771,898 Notes payable, net of current portion - 768,538 Total liabilities 14,101,053 17,056,941

Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value - - Common stock, $0.001 par value 12,902 12,819 Additional paid in capital 77,141,573 75,544,966 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (219,736 ) (215,269 ) Accumulated deficit (38,507,341 ) (35,569,711 ) Treasury stock (84,000 ) (84,000 ) Total shareholders' equity 38,343,398 39,688,805

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 52,444,451 $ 56,745,746



SharpSpring, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

June 30, June 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss (353,775 ) $ (970,384 ) $ (2,937,630 ) $ (1,958,461 )

Adjustments to reconcile loss from operations: Depreciation and amortization 597,230 417,560 1,041,311 774,140 Gain on extinguishment of debt (3,271,101 ) - (3,438,077 ) - Amortization of costs to acquire contracts 203,009 202,329 407,282 404,767 Non-cash stock compensation 582,820 370,418 1,138,405 741,051 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 1,773 - 3,299 - Unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss 1,704 29,201 (45,204 ) 109,928 Changes in assets and liabilities: - Accounts receivable 67,482 (20,988 ) 20,362 (106,260 ) Unbilled receivables 4,081 (40,819 ) (27,704 ) (133,315 ) Right-of-use assets 210,137 (3,069,671 ) 417,115 (3,475,390 ) Other assets (46,303 ) 63,772 (239,733 ) (279,099 ) Income taxes, net (151,437 ) 1,596,583 (144,864 ) 33,639 Accounts payable 86,004 (1,010,945 ) (108,933 ) (120,934 ) Lease liabilities (196,534 ) 3,090,202 (389,909 ) 3,511,291 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 588,966 106,198 975,631 (288,041 ) Deferred revenue (91,145 ) (107,604 ) 20,294 (201,893 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (1,767,089 ) 650,348 (3,308,355 ) (994,081 )

Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (139,457 ) (211,970 ) (169,328 ) (352,900 ) Capitalization of software development costs (136,728 ) (151,842 ) (204,302 ) (424,124 ) Net cash used in investing activities (276,185 ) (363,812 ) (373,630 ) (777,024 )

Cash flows used in financing activities: Proceeds from line of credit - - 1,900,000 Proceeds from note payable - 3,399,500 - 3,399,500 Proceeds from exercise of stock options, net 321,950 12,288 502,037 23,462 Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (11,234 ) (1,869 ) (36,252 ) (28,402 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 310,716 3,409,919 465,785 5,294,560

Effect of exchange rate on cash 29,863 (34,609 ) 105,648 (118,509 )

Change in cash and cash equivalents (1,702,695 ) 3,661,846 (3,110,552 ) 3,404,946

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 26,859,935 11,625,049 28,267,792 11,881,949

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 25,157,240 15,286,895 25,157,240 15,286,895



SharpSpring, Inc.

RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited, in Thousands)



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

June 30, June 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss (354 ) $ (970 ) $ (2,938 ) $ (1,958 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 4 57 11 (1,505 ) Other (income) expense, net 21 3 15 60 Gain on extinguishment of debt (3,271 ) - (3,438 ) - Depreciation & amortization 597 418 1,041 774 Non-cash stock compensation 583 370 1,138 741 Restructuring 273 - 273 - Adjusted EBITDA (2,147 ) (122 ) (3,898 ) (1,888 )

SharpSpring, Inc.

RECONCILIATION TO CORE NET LOSS AND CORE NET LOSS PER SHARE

(Unaudited, in Thousands)



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

June 30, June 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss (354 ) $ (970 ) $ (2,938 ) $ (1,958 ) Amortization of intangible assets 172 184 343 337 Non-cash stock compensation 583 370 1,138 741 Gain on extinguishment of debt (3,271 ) - (3,438 ) - Restructuring 273 - 273 - Tax adjustment (4 ) 35 (6 ) (112 ) Core net income (2,601 ) (381 ) $ (4,628 ) $ (992 )

Core net loss per share $ (0.20 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (0.09 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding 12,852 11,529 12,833 11,525



SOURCE: SharpSpring, Inc.

