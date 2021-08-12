checkAd

ENDRA Life Sciences Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Conference call begins at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time today

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. ("ENDRA") (NASDAQ:NDRA), a pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), today reported financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and provided a business update. Highlights of the second quarter of 2021 and recent weeks include the following:

  • Continued to screen patients at Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine ("RVUCOM").In addition, the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center ("UPMC") is scheduled to commence scanning patients in the near term as it completes its pandemic-related backlog of MRI procedures. All clinical evaluation sites will compare liver fat measurements from the TAEUS system with the gold standard, MRI-PDFF. RVUCOM's study is targeting a total of 200 patients and UPMC is targeting 75 patients.
  • Initiated in-person sales activities for the TAEUS system in Europe. Four salespeople are driving TAEUS' marketing and sales efforts in Europe targeting ENDRA's database of prospective customers.
  • Strengthened TAEUS intellectual property protection with issuance of additional U.S. patents. In July, ENDRA announced the issuance of three additional U.S. patents. Another U.S. patent was recently issued that further protects the company's TAEUS technology and increases the year-to-date total to eight issued patents. ENDRA's intellectual property portfolio continues to grow and currently stands at 87 global assets, defined as patents in preparation, filed or issued.
  • Appointed Irina Pestrikova as Senior Director of Finance. Ms. Pestrikova has supported ENDRA since 2014 and has been actively involved in ENDRA's financial planning and analysis, accounting and SEC reporting. Ms. Pestrikova is assuming all day-to-day responsibilities previously performed by ENDRA's former Chief Financial Officer, David Wells.

"ENDRA is well-capitalized and we are putting in place the building blocks for the global success of our Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound technology. Although certain elements are out of our control, including regulatory processes and the COVID-19 pandemic, we are focused on advancing our commercial plans for TAEUS in Europe and supporting our clinical evaluation sites worldwide, as well as remaining highly responsive to the FDA regarding our 510(k) submission. We continue to engage in regular, constructive dialogues with the FDA and remain optimistic that we will receive clearance in 2021," stated Francois Michelon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ENDRA. "However, given that TAEUS represents an advancement in medical ultrasound technology this process may continue to take longer than expected. As part of our activities to drive awareness of TAEUS, in June ENDRA participated in the annual EASL International Liver Congress, which was attended by approximately 7,500 clinicians, researchers and others in gastro-hepatology, endocrinology and related specialties. We look forward to resuming these trade shows in person as we plan to exhibit the TAEUS system at several more industry conferences later this year."

"We are pleased with Rocky Vista's continued progress scanning patients with our TAEUS system to generate real-world data and bolster evidence of clinical utility. As our other domestic and overseas partners return to delivering pre-pandemic levels of healthcare service, we look forward to additional clinical evaluation facilities initiating scans, with UPMC scheduled to come online next," commented Renaud Maloberti, ENDRA's Chief Commercial Officer. "In Europe, we made further progress with our four direct salespeople now driving TAEUS' marketing and sales efforts, and we affirm expectations for our first commercial sales during 2021. As COVID-19 restrictions ease somewhat throughout Europe, we were pleased to have started in-person sales meetings targeting potential customers in our database. These commercialization efforts are augmented through support from our partner GE Healthcare, with their substantial base of ultrasound clients also being prospective TAEUS customers."

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • Operating expenses increased to $3.2 million in the second quarter of 2021 from $2.9 million in the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily due to increased spending for commercialization of TAEUS and ongoing product development.
  • Net loss in the second quarter of 2021 was $3.2 million, or $0.08 per share, compared with a net loss of $2.9 million, or $0.20 per share, in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Cash and cash equivalents were $14.0 million as of June 30, 2021.

Conference Call and Webcast

Management will host a conference call and webcast today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss these results, provide an update on recent corporate developments and answer questions.

Dial-in Numbers

U.S./Canada: 844-602-0380
International: 862-298-0970

Replay Dial-in Numbers

U.S./Canada: 877-481-4010
International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 42091

The telephone replay will be available through 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on August 19, 2021

Webcast

A live audio webcast will be available through the Events & Presentations page of the Investors section of the company's website at www.endrainc.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 60 days.

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences is the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), a ground-breaking technology being developed to visualize tissue like MRI, but at 1/50th the cost and at the point of patient care. TAEUS® is designed to work in concert with 400,000 cart-based ultrasound systems in use globally today. TAEUS® is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver as a means to assess and monitor Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), chronic liver conditions that affect over one billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. Beyond the liver, ENDRA is exploring several other clinical applications of TAEUS®, including visualization of tissue temperature during energy-based surgical procedures. For more information, please visitwww.endrainc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "anticipate" or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, estimates of the timing of future events and achievements, such as the expectations regarding milestones and future sales, our 510(k) submission with the FDA and commercializing the TAEUS® device; and expectations concerning ENDRA's business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, our ability to develop a commercially feasible technology; receipt of necessary regulatory approvals; the impact of COVID-19 on our business plans; our ability to find and maintain development partners, market acceptance of our technology, the amount and nature of competition in our industry; our ability to protect our intellectual property; and the other risks and uncertainties described in ENDRA's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and ENDRA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

Company Contact:

Irina Pestrikova
Senior Director, Finance
investors@endrainc.com
www.endrainc.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Yvonne Briggs
LHA Investor Relations
(310) 691-7100
ybriggs@lhai.com

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

             
 
  June 30,     December 31,  
Assets
  2021     2020  
Current Assets
  (Unaudited)        
Cash
  $ 14,043,341     $ 7,227,316  
Prepaid expenses
    968,923       390,800  
Inventory
    1,324,791       589,620  
Other current assets
    5,986       5,986  
Total Current Assets
    16,343,041       8,213,722  
Non-Current Assets
               
Fixed assets, net
    192,088       212,242  
Right of use assets
    707,504       339,012  
Total Assets
  $ 17,242,633     $ 8,764,976  
 
               
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
               
Current Liabilities
               
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
  $ 1,514,866     $ 910,183  
Lease liabilities, current portion
    123,192       76,480  
Total Current Liabilities
    1,638,058       986,663  
 
               
Long Term Debt
               
Loans
    28,484       337,084  
Lease liabilities
    586,193       271,908  
Total Long Term Debt
    614,677       608,992  
 
               
Total Liabilities
    2,252,735       1,595,655  
 
               
Stockholders' Equity
               
Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; 141.397 and 196.794 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
    1       1  
Series B Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
    -       -  
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 80,000,000 shares authorized; 41,857,352 and 34,049,704 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
    4,185       3,404  
Additional paid in capital
    77,838,745       64,493,611  
Stock payable
    74,907       10,794  
Accumulated deficit
    (62,927,940 )     (57,338,489 )
Total Stockholders' Equity
    14,989,898       7,169,321  
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
  $ 17,242,633     $ 8,764,976  
                 

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)

                         
 
  Three Months Ended     Three Months Ended    
Six Months
Ended
   
Six Months
Ended
 
 
  June 30,     June 30,     June 30,     June 30,  
 
  2021     2020     2021     2020  
Operating Expenses
                       
Research and development
  $ 1,744,925     $ 1,487,049     $ 2,886,411     $ 3,005,195  
Sales and marketing
    256,763       134,763       417,698       249,718  
General and administrative
    1,198,502       1,269,467       2,471,920       2,737,212  
Total operating expenses
    3,200,190       2,891,279       5,776,029       5,992,125  
 
                               
Operating loss
    (3,200,190 )     (2,891,279 )     (5,776,029 )     (5,992,125 )
 
                               
Other Expenses
                               
Amortization of debt discount
    -       (3,858 )     -       (232,426 )
Gain on extinguishment of debt
    -       -       308,600       -  
Other income (expense)
    1,086       1,265       (951 )     7,882  
Total other expenses
    1,086       (2,593 )     307,649       (224,544 )
 
                               
Loss from operations before income taxes
    (3,199,104 )     (2,893,872 )     (5,468,380 )     (6,216,669 )
 
                               
Provision for income taxes
    -       -       -       -  
 
                               
Net Loss
  $ (3,199,104 )   $ (2,893,872 )   $ (5,468,380 )   $ (6,216,669 )
 
                               
Deemed dividend
    -       -       (121,071 )     -  
 
                               
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
  $ (3,199,104 )   $ (2,893,872 )   $ (5,589,451 )   $ (6,216,669 )
 
                               
Net loss per share - basic and diluted
  $ (0.08 )   $ (0.20 )   $ (0.14 )   $ (0.45 )
 
                               
Weighted average common shares - basic and diluted
    41,675,664       14,735,662       39,745,431       13,803,215  
                                 

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)

             
 
  Six Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
 
  June 30,     June 30,  
 
  2021     2020  
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
           
Net loss
  $ (5,468,380 )   $ (6,216,669 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
               
Depreciation and amortization
    65,154       44,014  
Common stock, options and warrants issued for services
    705,036       1,057,120  
Amortization of debt discount
    -       232,426  
Amortization of right of use assets
    44,086       32,199  
Gain on extinguishment of debt
    (308,600 )     -  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
               
Increase in prepaid expenses
    (578,123 )     (947,397 )
Increase in inventory
    (735,171 )     (227,245 )
Decrease in other current asset
    -       8,750  
Decrease in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
    594,533       (493,676 )
Decrease in lease liability
    (41,430 )     (29,554 )
Net cash used in operating activities
    (5,722,895 )     (6,540,032 )
 
               
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
               
Purchases of fixed assets
    (45,000 )     (22,350 )
Net cash used in investing activities
    (45,000 )     (22,350 )
 
               
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
               
Proceeds from warrant exercise
    2,785,627       50,438  
Proceeds from loans
    -       337,084  
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
    9,798,293       791,474  
Payment for settlement of notes
    -       (42,260 )
Net cash provided by financing activities
    12,583,920       1,136,736  
 
               
Net increase (decrease) in cash
    6,816,025       (5,425,646 )
 
               
Cash, beginning of period
    7,227,316       6,174,207  
 
               
Cash, end of period
  $ 14,043,341     $ 748,561  
 
               
Supplemental disclosures of cash items
               
Interest paid
  $ -     $ 1,920  
Income tax paid
  $ -     $ -  
 
               
Supplemental disclosures of non-cash items
               
Conversion of convertible notes and accrued interest
  $ -     $ 493,814  
Deemed dividend
  $ 121,071     $ -  
Conversion of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock
  $ (7 )   $ 636  
Conversion of Series B Convertible Preferred Stock
  $ -     $ 36  
Stock dividend payable
  $ (27,652 )   $ (137,909 )
Stock paid and payable for services
  $ -     $ 40,000  
Right of use asset
  $ 707,504     $ -  
Lease liability
  $ 709,385     $ -  
                 

SOURCE: ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659547/ENDRA-Life-Sciences-Reports-Second-Q ...

