ENDRA Life Sciences Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. ("ENDRA") (NASDAQ:NDRA), a pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), today reported financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and provided a business update.

"ENDRA is well-capitalized and we are putting in place the building blocks for the global success of our Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound technology. Although certain elements are out of our control, including regulatory processes and the COVID-19 pandemic, we are focused on advancing our commercial plans for TAEUS in Europe and supporting our clinical evaluation sites worldwide, as well as remaining highly responsive to the FDA regarding our 510(k) submission. We continue to engage in regular, constructive dialogues with the FDA and remain optimistic that we will receive clearance in 2021," stated Francois Michelon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ENDRA. "However, given that TAEUS represents an advancement in medical ultrasound technology this process may continue to take longer than expected. As part of our activities to drive awareness of TAEUS, in June ENDRA participated in the annual EASL International Liver Congress, which was attended by approximately 7,500 clinicians, researchers and others in gastro-hepatology, endocrinology and related specialties. We look forward to resuming these trade shows in person as we plan to exhibit the TAEUS system at several more industry conferences later this year."

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. ("ENDRA") (NASDAQ:NDRA), a pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS ® ), today reported financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and provided a business update. Highlights of the second quarter of 2021 and recent weeks include the following:

"We are pleased with Rocky Vista's continued progress scanning patients with our TAEUS system to generate real-world data and bolster evidence of clinical utility. As our other domestic and overseas partners return to delivering pre-pandemic levels of healthcare service, we look forward to additional clinical evaluation facilities initiating scans, with UPMC scheduled to come online next," commented Renaud Maloberti, ENDRA's Chief Commercial Officer. "In Europe, we made further progress with our four direct salespeople now driving TAEUS' marketing and sales efforts, and we affirm expectations for our first commercial sales during 2021. As COVID-19 restrictions ease somewhat throughout Europe, we were pleased to have started in-person sales meetings targeting potential customers in our database. These commercialization efforts are augmented through support from our partner GE Healthcare, with their substantial base of ultrasound clients also being prospective TAEUS customers."

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Operating expenses increased to $3.2 million in the second quarter of 2021 from $2.9 million in the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily due to increased spending for commercialization of TAEUS and ongoing product development.

Net loss in the second quarter of 2021 was $3.2 million, or $0.08 per share, compared with a net loss of $2.9 million, or $0.20 per share, in the second quarter of 2020.

Cash and cash equivalents were $14.0 million as of June 30, 2021.

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences is the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), a ground-breaking technology being developed to visualize tissue like MRI, but at 1/50th the cost and at the point of patient care. TAEUS® is designed to work in concert with 400,000 cart-based ultrasound systems in use globally today. TAEUS® is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver as a means to assess and monitor Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), chronic liver conditions that affect over one billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. Beyond the liver, ENDRA is exploring several other clinical applications of TAEUS®, including visualization of tissue temperature during energy-based surgical procedures. For more information, please visitwww.endrainc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "anticipate" or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, estimates of the timing of future events and achievements, such as the expectations regarding milestones and future sales, our 510(k) submission with the FDA and commercializing the TAEUS® device; and expectations concerning ENDRA's business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, our ability to develop a commercially feasible technology; receipt of necessary regulatory approvals; the impact of COVID-19 on our business plans; our ability to find and maintain development partners, market acceptance of our technology, the amount and nature of competition in our industry; our ability to protect our intellectual property; and the other risks and uncertainties described in ENDRA's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and ENDRA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30, December 31, Assets 2021 2020 Current Assets (Unaudited) Cash $ 14,043,341 $ 7,227,316 Prepaid expenses 968,923 390,800 Inventory 1,324,791 589,620 Other current assets 5,986 5,986 Total Current Assets 16,343,041 8,213,722 Non-Current Assets Fixed assets, net 192,088 212,242 Right of use assets 707,504 339,012 Total Assets $ 17,242,633 $ 8,764,976 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 1,514,866 $ 910,183 Lease liabilities, current portion 123,192 76,480 Total Current Liabilities 1,638,058 986,663 Long Term Debt Loans 28,484 337,084 Lease liabilities 586,193 271,908 Total Long Term Debt 614,677 608,992 Total Liabilities 2,252,735 1,595,655 Stockholders' Equity Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; 141.397 and 196.794 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1 1 Series B Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 80,000,000 shares authorized; 41,857,352 and 34,049,704 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 4,185 3,404 Additional paid in capital 77,838,745 64,493,611 Stock payable 74,907 10,794 Accumulated deficit (62,927,940 ) (57,338,489 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 14,989,898 7,169,321 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 17,242,633 $ 8,764,976

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating Expenses Research and development $ 1,744,925 $ 1,487,049 $ 2,886,411 $ 3,005,195 Sales and marketing 256,763 134,763 417,698 249,718 General and administrative 1,198,502 1,269,467 2,471,920 2,737,212 Total operating expenses 3,200,190 2,891,279 5,776,029 5,992,125 Operating loss (3,200,190 ) (2,891,279 ) (5,776,029 ) (5,992,125 ) Other Expenses Amortization of debt discount - (3,858 ) - (232,426 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt - - 308,600 - Other income (expense) 1,086 1,265 (951 ) 7,882 Total other expenses 1,086 (2,593 ) 307,649 (224,544 ) Loss from operations before income taxes (3,199,104 ) (2,893,872 ) (5,468,380 ) (6,216,669 ) Provision for income taxes - - - - Net Loss $ (3,199,104 ) $ (2,893,872 ) $ (5,468,380 ) $ (6,216,669 ) Deemed dividend - - (121,071 ) - Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (3,199,104 ) $ (2,893,872 ) $ (5,589,451 ) $ (6,216,669 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.45 ) Weighted average common shares - basic and diluted 41,675,664 14,735,662 39,745,431 13,803,215

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net loss $ (5,468,380 ) $ (6,216,669 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 65,154 44,014 Common stock, options and warrants issued for services 705,036 1,057,120 Amortization of debt discount - 232,426 Amortization of right of use assets 44,086 32,199 Gain on extinguishment of debt (308,600 ) - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Increase in prepaid expenses (578,123 ) (947,397 ) Increase in inventory (735,171 ) (227,245 ) Decrease in other current asset - 8,750 Decrease in accounts payable and accrued liabilities 594,533 (493,676 ) Decrease in lease liability (41,430 ) (29,554 ) Net cash used in operating activities (5,722,895 ) (6,540,032 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities Purchases of fixed assets (45,000 ) (22,350 ) Net cash used in investing activities (45,000 ) (22,350 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from warrant exercise 2,785,627 50,438 Proceeds from loans - 337,084 Proceeds from issuance of common stock 9,798,293 791,474 Payment for settlement of notes - (42,260 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 12,583,920 1,136,736 Net increase (decrease) in cash 6,816,025 (5,425,646 ) Cash, beginning of period 7,227,316 6,174,207 Cash, end of period $ 14,043,341 $ 748,561 Supplemental disclosures of cash items Interest paid $ - $ 1,920 Income tax paid $ - $ - Supplemental disclosures of non-cash items Conversion of convertible notes and accrued interest $ - $ 493,814 Deemed dividend $ 121,071 $ - Conversion of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock $ (7 ) $ 636 Conversion of Series B Convertible Preferred Stock $ - $ 36 Stock dividend payable $ (27,652 ) $ (137,909 ) Stock paid and payable for services $ - $ 40,000 Right of use asset $ 707,504 $ - Lease liability $ 709,385 $ -

