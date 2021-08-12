2021 PORTLAND FILM FESTIVAL, PRESENTED BY COMCAST, GOES VIRTUAL WITH 250+ INDEPENDENT FILMS FROM AROUND THE WORLD OCTOBER 6 - NOVEMBER 8

checkAd

Named 'one of the coolest film festivals in the world,' by MovieMaker Magazine, the 2021 Portland Film Festival presented by Comcast for the fifth year, is going virtual again this year and packing its program with hundreds of independent film screenings, director's chats, networking events as well as educational workshops and panels. As one of Oregon'slargest film festivals, The Portland Film Festival will be available around the world online this fall from Wed., Oct. 6 through Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Comcast's Xfinity customers with Xfinity X1 or Xfinity Flex will have easy and free access to a collection of films and livestream events.

'Independent voices are vital to our culture and in more need of support than ever. It's our festival's mission to bring a broad diversity of independent voices together in one place and we're proud to be able to do that again this year,' said Josh Leake, Portland Film Festival's Founder and Executive Director. 'It was a tough decision to go solely virtual, but we feel that it's the best decision for everyone's health and well-being. And, thanks to our partnership with Comcast, we are able to present more independent voices to a larger audience through Xfinity X1 and Flex than we've ever reached before.'

The 2021 Portland Film Festival will feature stories by and about women, the Asian community, the Black community, the Indigenous community, the Latinx community, the LGBTQ+ community, people with disabilities, veterans, among many other important and compelling stories. Programming will be announced in the coming weeks.

'It's important that we represent diversity and independent voices on screen and behind the camera at our festival,' said Joe Stevens, Portland Film Festival's Director of Programming. 'As an Afro-Indigenous programmer, my goal is to share a collection of diverse voices through our festival and bring more awareness to the importance of diversity in the film industry. The people who tell and shape the story behind the camera are just as important as those who portray the characters on screen.'

