Lineage Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Highlights Additional Progress From Clinical Cell Therapy Programs

“Lineage continued to make significant operational and developmental progress during the second quarter, providing additional reports of clinically meaningful outcomes in patients with dry-AMD with geographic atrophy, advancing our OPC1 program for spinal cord injury, and reaching a paid milestone under our new VAC platform alliance,” stated Brian M. Culley, Lineage CEO. “OpRegen has generated the only known cases of retinal tissue restoration in previously confirmed atrophic areas in humans, and as importantly, has provided a durable functional benefit of improved visual acuity in the treated eyes of the majority of better vision, earlier-stage patients. We are excited that we soon will be returning OPC1 to clinical testing in a device safety study, which will include chronic spinal cord injury patients, and look forward to collaborating with the SCI community as part of our efforts to improve outcomes for individuals with this debilitating condition. We also believe being added to the Russell 3000 Index will improve awareness of the continued success of our cell transplant approach and that our current cash and cash equivalents provide funding to reach additional value-creating milestones in the months and years ahead.”

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for unmet medical needs, today reported financial and operating results for the second quarter 2021. Lineage will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results and to provide a business update.

Some of the significant events and milestones achieved to date this year include:

- Reported a positive interim clinical update from the ongoing Phase 1/2a study of OpRegen for the treatment of dry-AMD with GA: 83% of all Cohort 4 patients exhibited stable or improved Best Corrected Visual Acuity at least 6 months post-treatment, while visual acuity declined in the majority of untreated eyes; notably, the first retinal restoration patient, with confirmed atrophy growth at baseline has had zero progression for almost three full years;

- Reported two additional cases of retinal tissue restoration in dry AMD patients treated with OpRegen; restoration has now been observed in three of four patients who received OpRegen RPE cells across a wide area of atrophy;

- Hosted a webinar with key therapeutic area experts to discuss the reported evidence of retinal tissue restoration findings in detail, including a review of anatomical improvements, functional activity, and additional results of treatment with OpRegen;

- Reported that the Company has been added to both the Russell 3000 as well as the Russell Microcap Indexes;

- Reported that OPC1 will return to clinical testing; a Phase 1 clinical study will evaluate a novel delivery system in partnership with Neurgain Technologies and will include treatment of chronic spinal cord injury patients. The Phase 1 study is intended to validate the delivery system for use in a late-stage clinical study, expected to begin in 2022;

- Entered into a worldwide license agreement with Immunomic Therapeutics for an allogeneic cell-based cancer immunotherapy based on Lineage’s VAC platform with a total of $2 million in upfront payments anticipated in the first year and the potential for $67 million in development and commercial milestones;

- Announced an exclusive option agreement with Amasa Therapeutics for the supply and use of clinical-grade HyStem for the development and commercialization of therapies for local treatment of solid tumors; and

- Announced the appointment of Kevin L. Cook as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Cook brings broad expertise across a range of financial matters and has executed over $30 billion of capital raising and corporate development transactions, approximately half of which involved life sciences companies.

Some of the events and milestones to look forward to include:

- OpRegen Program

Presentation of additional interim data from the Phase 1/2a study, anticipated during the third and fourth quarters of 2021;

Meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to discuss further clinical development, anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2021.

- OPC1 Program

Evaluation of the Neurgain Parenchymal Spinal Delivery (PSD) system in preclinical and clinical testing;

GMP production of OPC1 via an improved manufacturing process and release testing to support a late-stage clinical trial;

FDA interaction to discuss manufacturing improvements, anticipated around the end of 2021 or early 2022.

- VAC Program

Completion of enrollment in the ongoing VAC2 Phase 1 non-small cell lung cancer study;

Reporting results from the ongoing VAC2 Phase 1 study;

Evaluation of opportunities for new VAC product candidates based on internally identified or partnered tumor antigens.

- Continued evaluation of partnership opportunities and expansion of existing external collaborations and identification of new collaborations.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $68.7 million as of June 30, 2021. Marketable securities of $6.7 million as of June 30, 2021 include the Company’s remaining ownership in OncoCyte and Hadasit Bio-Holdings Ltd.

Lineage added to its cash position during the second quarter of 2021 with approximately $4.0 million in proceeds from the exercise of stock options, the majority of which were approaching expiration.

Second Quarter Operating Results

Revenues: Lineage’s revenue is generated primarily from research grants, royalties, and licensing fees. Total revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were approximately $0.5 million, an increase of $0.1 million as compared to $0.4 million for the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily related to a $0.2 million increase in licensing revenues in connection with the new collaborative agreement with Immunomic Therapeutics, and a $0.1 million increase in royalties, partially offset by a $0.2 million decrease in grant revenues, primarily driven by the completion of NIH grant-activities in the prior year.

Operating Expenses: Operating expenses are comprised of research and development (R&D) expenses and general and administrative (G&A) expenses. Total operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were $7.5 million, an increase of $0.8 million as compared to $6.7 million for the same period in 2020.

R&D Expenses: R&D expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were $2.9 million, an increase of approximately $0.1 million as compared to $2.8 million for the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily related to increases of $0.3 million and $0.2 million in OPC1 and VAC program expenses, respectively, partially offset by a net decrease of $0.4 million in OpRegen and other ophthalmic application expenses, primarily driven by fluctuations in the timing of manufacturing activities.

G&A Expenses: G&A expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were $4.5 million, an increase of approximately $0.6 million as compared to $3.9 million for the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to increases of $0.3 million in litigation and other expenses related to Lineage’s merger with Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc., $0.3 million in investor and public relations expenses, and $0.1 million in legal and patent expenses, partially offset by a $0.1 million decrease in rent and utilities expenses.

Loss from Operations: Loss from operations for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was approximately $7.1 million, an increase of $0.7 million as compared to $6.4 million for the same period in 2020.

Other Income/(Expenses), Net: Other income/(expenses), net for the three months ended June 30, 2021 reflected other income, net of $2.1 million, compared to other expense, net of ($0.1) million for the same period in 2020. The variance was primarily related to an increase in the value of Lineage’s OncoCyte shares and the gain on extinguishment of debt from Lineage’s Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness, partially offset by no sales of marketable equity securities as compared to the prior year’s quarter, as well as exchange rate fluctuations related to Lineage’s international subsidiaries.

Net loss attributable to Lineage: The net loss attributable to Lineage for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $4.8 million, or $0.03 per share (basic and diluted), compared to a net loss attributable to Lineage of $6.5 million, or $0.04 per share (basic and diluted), for the same period in 2020.

LINEAGE CELL THERAPEUTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (IN THOUSANDS) June 30, 2021 (Unaudited) December 31, 2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 62,001 $ 32,585 Marketable equity securities 6,745 8,977 Trade accounts and grants receivable, net 326 4 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,505 2,433 Total current assets 71,577 43,999 NONCURRENT ASSETS Property and equipment, net 5,008 5,630 Deposits and other long-term assets 610 616 Goodwill 10,672 10,672 Intangible assets, net 46,887 47,032 TOTAL ASSETS $ 134,754 $ 107,949 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 5,348 $ 6,813 Lease liabilities, current portion 790 746 Financing lease, current portion 17 16 Deferred revenues 613 193 Liability classified warrants, current portion - 1 Total current liabilities 6,768 7,769 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Deferred tax liability 1,907 2,076 Lease liability, net of current portion 2,078 2,514 Financing lease, net of current portion 16 26 Liability classified warrants, net of current portion 384 437 TOTAL LIABILITIES 11,153 12,822 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred shares, no par value, 2,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 - - Common shares, no par value, 250,000 shares authorized; 167,037 and 153,096 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 428,046 393,944 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,051 ) (3,667 ) Accumulated deficit (300,282 ) (294,078 ) Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. shareholders’ equity 124,713 96,199 Noncontrolling deficit (1,112 ) (1,072 ) Total shareholders’ equity 123,601 95,127 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 134,754 $ 107,949

LINEAGE CELL THERAPEUTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA) (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 REVENUES: Grant revenue $ 71 $ 287 $ 169 $ 635 Royalties from product sales and license fees 228 99 521 265 Collaboration revenues 213 - 213 - Total revenues 512 386 903 900 Cost of sales (125 ) (75 ) (237 ) (169 ) Gross profit 387 311 666 731 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development 2,931 2,805 6,325 6,144 General and administrative 4,536 3,908 8,471 8,427 Total operating expenses 7,467 6,713 14,796 14,571 Loss from operations (7,080 ) (6,402 ) (14,130 ) (13,840 ) OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSES): Interest income (expense), net (3 ) 380 (1 ) 785 Gain on sale of marketable securities - 2,470 6,024 3,728 Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable equity securities 590 (4,146 ) 1,830 (5,484 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt 523 - 523 - Unrealized gain (loss) on warrant liability 35 (6 ) 52 29 Other income (expense), net 970 1,174 (711 ) (176 ) Total other income/(expense), net 2,115 (128 ) 7,717 (1,118 ) LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (4,965 ) (6,530 ) (6,413 ) (14,958 ) Deferred income tax benefit 169 - 169 - NET LOSS (4,796 ) (6,530 ) (6,244 ) (14,958 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 8 8 40 37 NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LINEAGE CELL THERAPEUTICS, INC. $ (4,788 ) $ (6,522 ) $ (6,204 ) $ (14,921 ) NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE: BASIC $ (0.03 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.10 ) DILUTED $ (0.03 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.10 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING: BASIC 162,914 149,821 160,831 149,814 DILUTED 162,914 149,821 160,831 149,814

LINEAGE CELL THERAPEUTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss attributable to Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. $ (6,204 ) $ (14,921 ) Net loss allocable to noncontrolling interest (40 ) (37 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss attributable to Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. to net cash used in operating activities: Gain on sale of marketable securities (6,024 ) (3,728 ) Unrealized (gain)/loss on marketable equity securities (1,830 ) 5,484 Gain on extinguishment of debt (523 ) - Depreciation expense, including amortization of leasehold improvements 338 423 Amortization of right-of-use asset 20 18 Amortization of intangible assets 145 831 Stock-based compensation 1,458 1,232 Common stock issued for services 202 - Change in unrealized gain on warrant liability (53 ) (29 ) Write-off of security deposit - 150 Deferred tax benefit (169 ) - Foreign currency remeasurement and other gain 692 236 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts and grants receivable, net (353 ) 125 Accrued interest receivable - (756 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 34 1,442 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (955 ) 214 Deferred revenue and other liabilities 422 51 Net cash used in operating activities (12,840 ) (9,265 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from the sale of OncoCyte common shares 10,064 10,941 Proceeds from the sale of AgeX common shares - 985 Proceeds from the sale of Hadasit common shares 21 - Purchase of equipment and other assets (140 ) (16 ) Proceeds from the sale of equipment and other assets 14 - Other deposits - 48 Net cash provided by investing activities 9,959 11,958 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from employee options exercised 5,348 - Common shares received and retired for employee taxes paid (27 ) (13 ) Repayment of financing lease liabilities - (17 ) Proceeds from Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) Loan - 523 Proceeds from sale of common shares 27,813 - Payments for offering costs (877 ) - Net cash provided by financing activities 32,257 493 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (43 ) (38 ) NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 29,333 3,148 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH: At beginning of the period 33,183 10,096 At end of the period $ 62,516 $ 13,244

