VMware to Announce Fiscal Year 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results on Thursday, August 26, 2021

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, plans to announce fiscal year 2022 second quarter financial results after market close on Thursday, August 26, 2021. The company will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT/ 4:30 p.m. ET that day to review financial results and business outlook. A live web broadcast of the event will be available on the VMware Investor Relations website at http://ir.vmware.com . The replay of the webcast will be available for two months.

