Zoned Properties Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Zoned Properties, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: ZDPY), a leading real estate development firm for emerging and highly regulated industries including legalized cannabis, today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 & Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Financial Results

  • Revenue increased 83% to $550,064 for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $299,824 for the second quarter of 2020. This increase in revenues was primarily attributable to an increase in rent revenues from the Significant Tenant of $22,756 and an increase in brokerage revenues of $236,592, offset by a decrease in advisory revenues of $9,108.
  • Operating expenses increased 41.5% to $410,411 for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $290,071 for the second quarter of 2020, an increase primarily due to the payment of brokerage commission splits of $188,296 on brokerage revenues.
  • Income from operations amounted to $139,653 for the second quarter of 2021, compared to income from operations of $9,753 for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $129,900.
  • Net income was $112,594, or $0.01 per basic share and $0.00 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared to a net loss of $18,927, or $0.00 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $284,408 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $72,232 for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
  • As of June 30, 2021, Zoned Properties had cash of $1,031,316, compared to $699,335 as of December 31, 2020.

Second Quarter 2021 & Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Company Highlights

  • Zoned Properties made meaningful progress recruiting for the expansion of the Company’s leadership team during the first two quarters of 2021, subsequently appointing Berekk Blackwell as Chief Operating Officer, Patrick Moroney as Director of Real Estate, and Joseph Lewis as Designated Broker. Under the leadership of Bryan McLaren, Chief Executive Officer, the expanding leadership team is expected to continue to grow the Company’s core real estate service verticals: Advisory Services, Brokerage Services, Franchise Services, and PropTech Services.
Wertpapier


