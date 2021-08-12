Immersion Signs Agreement to Make Haptic Technology License Available To Mobile OEMs Through TITAN Haptics

TITAN Haptics, based in Canada, has developed a groundbreaking new actuator technology called Linear Magnetic Ram (LMR) that offers new experiences and capabilities in a variety of markets. TITAN Haptics’ LMR motors uniquely provide powerful, wideband haptic feedback in a compact form factor with only one internal moving part. LMR motors are ideal for generating diverse haptic feelings in games, music, and other multimedia applications. They can also generate realistic button clicks using impact haptics on the sides of smartphones, allowing OEMs to implement reprogrammable virtual buttons without compromising tactile feel.

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR), the leading developer of haptic technologies, today announced that the company has signed a license agreement with TITAN Haptics to make Immersion haptic patent licenses available to mobile phone and wearable OEMs that incorporate TITAN’s actuators.

Under the agreement, mobile phone and wearable OEMs that acquire certain TITAN Haptics’ actuators will have access to Immersion’s haptic patent portfolio. This agreement expands the footprint of Immersion’s component partners offering a channel license serving China and other global markets.

“We’re excited to partner with Immersion to provide seamless access of its world leading haptics patent portfolio to our actuator customers,” said Tim Szeto, CEO, TITAN Haptics. “This agreement builds on our existing collaboration with Immersion to develop industry standards and scale the adoption of advanced haptics in mobile devices.”

“The Linear Magnetic Ram technology developed by TITAN represents a new paradigm in high-definition haptic feedback and we look forward to supporting TITAN’s successful application of this technology to mobile devices,” said Chris Ulrich, CTO, Immersion. “We’re pleased to be partnering with TITAN Haptics to make it easier for mobile phone OEMs, especially those in China, to gain access to our innovative haptic patent portfolio.”

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) is the leading innovator of touch feedback technology, also known as haptics. The company invents, accelerates, and scales haptic experiences by providing technology solutions for mobile, automotive, gaming, and consumer electronics. Haptic technology creates immersive and realistic experiences that enhance digital interactions by engaging users' sense of touch. Learn more at www.immersion.com.

About TITAN Haptics Inc.

TITAN Haptics develops advanced haptic motors for smartphones, consoles and touchscreen devices. Learn more at www.TITANhaptics.com.

Forward-looking Statements

