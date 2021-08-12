Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Update

“Momentum continues to build with poziotinib and the submission of the NDA later this year is our top corporate priority,” said Joe Turgeon, President and CEO of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals. “We are also seeking clarification on the recent CRL for ROLONTIS and are planning to have a Type A meeting with the FDA as soon as possible.”

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS: SPPI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology therapies, today announced financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021 and provided a corporate update.

Pipeline Updates

Poziotinib, an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor targeting EGFR and HER2 mutations

Preparation is continuing for the poziotinib new drug application (NDA) seeking an indication for the use of poziotinib in patients with previously treated locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC with HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations. Submission of the NDA, based on the positive results of Cohort 2 from the ZENITH20 clinical trial, is planned for later this year.

Clinically meaningful data for poziotinib was presented in June at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting that showed its CNS activity in patients with NSCLC with EGFR or HER2 exon 20 mutations. These data were based on Cohorts 1-3 and included three patients achieving intracranial complete responses.

Enrollment for Cohort 4 of first-line patients with NSCLC HER2 exon 20 mutations is continuing in the ZENITH20 clinical trial. Poziotinib is currently being administered at a dose of 8mg BID in first line treatment.

Patient enrollment is also continuing in Cohort 5 which is now dosing exclusively at 8mg BID.

ROLONTIS (eflapegrastim), a novel long-acting G-CSF

Received a complete response letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in connection with the biologics license application (BLA) for ROLONTIS. The CRL cited deficiencies related to manufacturing and a reinspection will be necessary. The company is seeking further clarification from the FDA and plans to meet with the agency as soon as possible.

Three-Month Period Ended June 30, 2021 (All numbers are from Continuing Operations and are approximate)

GAAP Results

Spectrum recorded a net loss of $49.9 million, or $0.32 loss per basic and diluted share, in the three-month period ended June 30, 2021, compared to a net loss of $32.2 million, or $0.29 loss per basic and diluted share, in the comparable period in 2020. Total research and development expenses were $29.1 million in the quarter, as compared to $21.7 million in the same period in 2020. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $15.0 million in the quarter, compared to $14.7 million in the same period in 2020.

The company ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $158.8 million.

Non-GAAP Results

Spectrum recorded a non-GAAP net loss of $39.3 million, or $0.25 loss per basic and diluted share, in the three-month period ended June 30, 2021, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $31.8 million, or $0.28 loss per basic and diluted share, in the comparable period in 2020. Non-GAAP research and development expenses were $27.8 million, as compared to $20.6 million in the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses were $11.9 million, as compared to $11.8 million in the same period in 2020.

About ZENITH20

The ZENITH20 study consists of seven cohorts of NSCLC patients. Cohorts 1 (EGFR) and 2 (HER2) have completed enrollment of previously treated NSCLC patients with exon 20 mutations. Cohorts 3 (EGFR) and 4 (HER2) are currently enrolling first-line NSCLC patients with exon 20 mutations. Cohorts 1- 4 are each independently powered for a pre-specified statistical hypothesis and the primary endpoint is objective response rate (ORR). Cohort 5 includes previously treated or treatment-naïve NSCLC patients with EGFR or HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations. Cohort 6 includes NSCLC patients with classical EGFR mutations who progressed while on treatment with first-line osimertinib and developed an additional EGFR mutation. Cohort 7 includes NSCLC patients with a variety of less common mutations in EGFR or HER2 exons 18-21 or the extracellular or transmembrane domains.

SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ — $ — $ — $ — Operating costs and expenses: Selling, general and administrative 14,957 14,744 29,272 29,538 Research and development 29,114 21,746 48,485 37,739 Total operating costs and expenses 44,071 36,490 77,757 67,277 Loss from continuing operations before other income (expense)

and income taxes (44,071) (36,490) (77,757) (67,277) Other income (expense): Interest income, net 26 325 110 1,029 Other income (expense), net (5,876) 3,945 (7,957) (6,589) Total other income (expense) (5,850) 4,270 (7,847) (5,560) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (49,921) (32,220) (85,604) (72,837) Provision for income taxes from continuing operations (16) (9) (9) (9) Loss from continuing operations $ (49,937) $ (32,229) $ (85,613) $ (72,846) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (195) 144 (216) 189 Net loss $ (50,132) $ (32,085) $ (85,829) $ (72,657) Basic and diluted loss per share: Loss from continuing operations $ (0.32) $ (0.29) $ (0.57) $ (0.65) Income (loss) from discontinued operations $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.32) $ (0.28) $ (0.57) $ (0.65) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 155,243,402 112,615,744 150,334,548 112,199,229

SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and par value amounts) (Unaudited) June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 114,573 $ 46,009 Marketable securities 44,244 134,016 Accounts receivable, net — 67 Other receivables 3,532 2,394 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,357 4,161 Total current assets 165,706 186,647 Property and equipment, net 3,580 3,577 Facility and equipment under lease 1,432 2,247 Other assets 4,327 4,327 Total assets $ 175,045 $ 196,798 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 50,295 $ 43,771 Accrued payroll and benefits 6,404 9,375 Total current liabilities 56,699 53,146 Other long-term liabilities 9,758 9,409 Total liabilities 66,457 62,555 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 164,106,060 and

146,083,110 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 164 146 Additional paid-in capital 1,082,875 1,021,221 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,327) (1,829) Accumulated deficit (971,124) (885,295) Total stockholders’ equity 108,588 134,243 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 175,045 $ 196,798

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (from Continuing Operations)

In this press release, Spectrum reports certain historical results that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), including non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP research and development expenses, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share. Non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the tables of this press release and the accompanying footnotes. The non-GAAP financial measures contained herein are a supplement to the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures presented exclude the items summarized in the below table.

Management believes that adjustments for these items assist investors in making comparisons of period-to-period operating results and that these items are not indicative of the company's on-going core operating performance. Management uses non-GAAP net loss in its evaluation of the company's core after-tax results of operations and trends between fiscal periods and believes that these measures are important components of its internal performance measurement process. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in providing greater transparency to the information used by management in its operational decision-making. Management believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures also facilitates a comparison of the company’s underlying operating performance with that of other companies in its industry, which use similar non-GAAP measures to supplement their GAAP results.

The non-GAAP financial measures presented herein have certain limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with the operations of the company's business as determined in accordance with GAAP. Therefore, investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including other companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as a comparative tool. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures contained within this news release with our GAAP financial results.

SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments for Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) CONTINUING OPERATIONS

ONLY

Three Months Ended

June 30, CONTINUING OPERATIONS

ONLY

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (1) GAAP selling, general and administrative $ 14,957 $ 14,744 $ 29,272 $ 29,538 Non-GAAP adjustments to SG&A: Stock-based compensation expense (3,005) (2,877) (5,803) (6,755) Depreciation expense (71) (112) (134) (218) Lease expense 26 5 49 14 Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative $ 11,907 $ 11,760 $ 23,384 $ 22,579 (2) GAAP research and development $ 29,114 $ 21,746 $ 48,485 $ 37,739 Non-GAAP adjustments to R&D: Stock-based compensation expense (1,355) (1,110) (2,769) (2,508) Depreciation expense (2) (31) (4) (65) Non-GAAP research and development $ 27,757 $ 20,605 $ 45,712 $ 35,166 (3) GAAP net loss from continuing operations $ (49,937) $ (32,229) $ (85,613) $ (72,846) Non-GAAP adjustments to net loss from continuing operations: Adjustments to SG&A and R&D, as noted above 4,407 4,125 8,661 9,532 Adjustments to other income (expense) 6,197 (3,667) 8,569 6,582 Adjustments to provision for income taxes 16 9 9 9 Non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations $ (39,317) $ (31,762) $ (68,374) $ (56,723) (4) GAAP net loss from continuing operations - per basic and

diluted share $ (0.32) $ (0.29) $ (0.57) $ (0.65) Non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations - per basic

and diluted share $ (0.25) $ (0.28) $ (0.45) $ (0.51) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 155,243,402 112,615,744 150,334,548 112,199,229

(1) Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses (from continuing operations): These amounts reflect adjustments to reverse allocated operating expenses for certain non-cash items including stock-based compensation, depreciation and lease expense. We believe the resulting non-GAAP SG&A value is reflective of the period-over-period success of our administrative expense control and more indicative of our normalized SG&A expense trends.

(2) Non-GAAP research and development expenses (from continuing operations): These amounts reflect adjustments to reverse allocated operating expenses for certain non-cash items including stock-based compensation and depreciation. We believe this resulting non-GAAP R&D value is more indicative of our normalized R&D expense trends.

(3) Non-GAAP net loss (from continuing operations): These amounts reflect all non-GAAP adjustments described in (1) through (2) above, plus other non-cash and/or non-recurring items, including: (i) adjustments to reverse the impact of income taxes; (ii) reversal of foreign exchange gains and losses (non-cash); (iii) reversal of the mark-to-market adjustment (non-cash) on our equity securities holdings; and (iv) reversal of realized gain recorded on the sales of our equity holdings.

(4) Non-GAAP net loss per share (from continuing operations): These amounts reflect all non-GAAP adjustments in (1) through (3) above to present our overall non-GAAP financial results for each period on a per-share basis.

