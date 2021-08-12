checkAd

Turtle Beach Extends and Expands Partnership With League of Legends Streamer KayPea to Include ROCCAT PC Accessories

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.08.2021, 22:05  |  14   |   |   

Leading gaming accessory maker Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR), today announced it has extended and expanded its partnership with the indomitable League of Legends streamer KayPea. The new multi-year deal encompasses KayPea’s continued use of her custom Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 gaming headsets on stream, and now adds ROCCAT’s award-winning line of PC accessories, including her favorites – the Kain 200 mouse and Magma keyboard. The refreshed partnership with KayPea sees the noted League of Legends (LoL) mid-lane player (and frequent dragon swiper) continuing as a key member of Turtle Beach and ROCCAT’s growing family of esports teams, influencers, and ambassadors that encourage aspiring gamers of all backgrounds and genders to be better competitors and stronger gamers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210812005776/en/

League of Legends Streamer KayPea extends her partnership with Turtle Beach and expands it to now include ROCCAT PC peripherals (Photo: Business Wire)

League of Legends Streamer KayPea extends her partnership with Turtle Beach and expands it to now include ROCCAT PC peripherals (Photo: Business Wire)

KayPea has been an important member of the Turtle Beach family because of her positive spirit and fierce competitiveness,” said Ryan Dell, SVP of Global Marketing for Turtle Beach and ROCCAT. “We appreciate all the hard work she does to continue growing her diverse fanbase, and I’m excited to keep working together as we introduce her community to more Turtle Beach gear and to ROCCAT in an even larger and more expansive partnership.”

Kelsie 'KayPea' Pelling has been streaming since 2013 and over this time has nurtured and built an immense and diverse audience of over two million fans by being positive, funny, and using her quick wits. KayPea has honed her mid-lane skills in LoL to those of a champion who plays for the love of the game and her fans. She draws energy from her community and encourages connecting with them both on and offline when she can meet them face-to-face. KayPea also focuses on growing a multicultural and welcoming community by balancing being as interactive and positive as possible, while still maintaining her quality mechanical gameplay.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my partnership with Turtle Beach and have appreciated the amazing support they’ve given me, which allows me to play the way I enjoy playing the most," said Ms. Pelling. "I’m extremely excited to continue with Turtle Beach, and to now expand my journey with ROCCAT and all their amazing products and share these new experiences with my fans.”

Seite 1 von 3


Turtle Beach Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Turtle Beach Extends and Expands Partnership With League of Legends Streamer KayPea to Include ROCCAT PC Accessories Leading gaming accessory maker Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR), today announced it has extended and expanded its partnership with the indomitable League of Legends streamer KayPea. The new multi-year deal encompasses KayPea’s continued use of her custom …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
XONE Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of The ExOne Company is Fair to ...
OCGN Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider to Enhance Guest Experiences
Carvana and Root, Inc. Exclusively Partner to Develop Industry-First Integrated Auto Insurance ...
FREYR Battery, Finnish Minerals Group and the City of Vaasa to Explore Industrial Scaling of ...
MSCI Equity Indexes August 2021 Index Review
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
KE Holdings Appoints New Directors
Banner Bank Announces Retirement of Craig Miller General Counsel; Promotion of Sherrey Luetjen as ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Reinvent Technology Partners Announces Shareholder Approval of Proposed Business Combination with ...
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.08.21Turtle Beach Reports Strong Second Quarter 2021 Results That Exceeded Its Outlook
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21Turtle Beach’s Award-Winning Recon Controller for Xbox Now Available at Retail
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Turtle Beach’s Exclusive, Patented Superhuman Hearing Audio Setting Proven to Improve Gaming Performance
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Turtle Beach Corporation to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.212 Schnäppchen-Aktien, die jetzt ein Kauf sein könnten
The Motley Fool | Kommentare