checkAd

The Beachbody Company, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.08.2021, 22:05  |  33   |   |   

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODY) (“Beachbody” or the “Company”), a leading subscription health and wellness company, today announced financial results for its second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Beachbody completed a three-way business combination with Myx Fitness Holdings (“Myx”) and Forest Road Acquisition Corp. on June 25, 2021. Results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021 include five days of results for Myx.

“Over the last two decades, Beachbody has established itself as a worldwide leader in subscription health & wellness through the development of compelling digital fitness content and proprietary nutritional products that deliver results for millions of customers,” said Carl Daikeler, Beachbody’s Co-founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Office. “Completing our merger, adding connected fitness to the Beachbody portfolio, and bringing Beachbody to the public market has now set the stage for a multi-year period of accelerated growth,” he added. “The addition of Myx enhances our holistic approach to health & wellness and provides us with tremendous opportunity to serve our customers with the enhancements they have been asking for, specifically a high quality connected indoor bike and live content produced with the same innovation that has been Beachbody’s signature since the days of P90X. Looking ahead, we believe the business is poised to benefit from several drivers, including our first ever Beachbody brand advertising campaign, the launch of our new live interactive content subscription offering BOD Interactive (BODi), and the sell-in of the MYX bike to our customer base and powerful network of coaches and influencers.”

“We continued to execute to our proven business model during the second quarter, introducing new digital content and nutritional products that have been well received by our subscribers,” said Sue Collyns, Beachbody’s President and Chief Financial Officer. “However, the delay in closing our business combination resulted in us deferring $12 million of media investments and postponing the launch of the MYX bike within our coach ecosystem until the second half of the year,” she added. “Moving forward, we are well positioned to execute on our strategic objectives with over $347 million of cash on our balance sheet, a decision to ramp up connected fitness unit projections, and increase media investment by an incremental $33 million in the second half of 2021 compared to previous forecasts.”

“The digital disruption of fitness is here, unlocking and expanding the total addressable market. Beachbody is uniquely positioned at the forefront of three mega trends driving this shift—the rise of digital streaming subscriptions, the popularity of connected fitness and the heightened demand for effective health & wellness solutions,” stated Daikeler. “Beachbody has a proven approach, with entry points across multiple platforms and our long history of successfully acquiring, engaging and retaining subscribers. While we remain keenly aware that the near-term COVID variant and macro conditions present heightened uncertainty as we head into the second half of the year, I remain very upbeat on our long-term prospects and confident in our ability to scale the business and create significant shareholder value as conditions begin to normalize.”

Due to the impact of COVID-19 on second quarter 2020 results, the Company is also providing comparisons to the second quarter of 2019.

Second Quarter 2021 GAAP Results

  • Total Revenue was $223.1 million, a 2% increase compared to 2020 and a 21% increase compared to 2019
  • Digital revenue was $94.3 million, a 20% increase compared to 2020 and a 61% increase compared to 2019
    • Digital subscriptions were 2.7 million at period end, a 13% increase compared to 2020 and a 61% increase compared to 2019
    • 31.9% DAU/MAU, a 130-basis point decrease compared to 2020, and a 330 basis points increase compared to 2019
    • 44.5 million total streams, a 20% decrease compared to 2020, and a 75% increase compared to 2019
    • 94.9% month-over-month digital retention, 140-basis point decrease compared to 2020 and 30-basis point decrease compared to 2019
  • Nutrition and other revenue was $128.8 million, an 8% decrease compared to 2020 and a 3% increase compared to 2019
    • Nutritional subscriptions were 0.4 million, compared to 0.5 million in 2020 and 0.3 million in 2019
  • Net loss was $12.4 million, compared to a net loss of $10.0 million in 2020 and net income of $19.6 million in 2019
  • Adjusted EBITDA was ($4.4) million, compared to $0.9 million in 2020 and $17.7 million in 2019

Six Months 2021 GAAP Results

  • Total Revenue was $449.3 million, a 16% increase compared to 2020 and a 14% increase compared to 2019
  • Digital revenue was $189.5 million, a 34% increase compared to 2020 and a 52% increase compared to 2019
    • Digital subscriptions were 2.7 million at period end, a 13% increase compared to 2020 and a 61% increase compared to 2019
    • 33.5% DAU/MAU, a 190-basis point increase compared to 2020, and a 440 basis points increase compared to 2019
    • 100.4 million total streams, a 13% increase compared to 2020, and a 93% increase compared to 2019
    • 95.4% month-over-month digital retention, 20-basis point decrease compared to 2020 and 30-basis point increase compared to 2019
  • Nutrition and other revenue was $259.9 million, a 5% increase compared to 2020 and a 4% decrease compared to 2019
    • Nutritional subscriptions were 0.4 million, compared to 0.5 million in 2020 and 0.3 million in 2019
  • Net loss was $42.5 million, compared to a net loss of $18.3 million in 2020 and net income of $27.1 million in 2019
  • Adjusted EBITDA was ($16.1) million, compared to $3.6 million in 2020 and $39.7 million in 2019

Financial Performance Guidance for 2021 2

The merger between Beachbody, Forest Road Acquisition Corp., and Myx Fitness Holdings, LLC on June 25, 2021 occurred one quarter after the forecasted date and resulted in deferring $12.0 million of media investments to the second half of the year. With the merger complete, we now plan to integrate the content of both digital platforms onto the bike in September 2021. In addition, given our strong cash position of $347.2 million, we also plan to increase our media investment in the second half of 2021 compared to previous forecasts by $33.0 million, for a total of $189.0 million in 2021. Additionally, we are increasing our estimated connected fitness bike forecasts by approximately 30% to 95,000 units. While we expect these initiatives to drive long-term value, they are projected to negatively impact Adjusted EBITDA in the second half of 2021 as they are not forecasted to generate a meaningful in-year payback. Given the many consumer and supply chain variables created by the pandemic, we feel it is prudent to present a more conservative view with respect to our outlook for the remainder of the year. Accordingly, for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 the Company currently expects:

  • Total revenue1 between $930.0 million and $960.0 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 between ($110.0) million and ($100.0) million

1

Total revenue and Adjusted EBITDA projects the post-merger consolidated revenue and Adjusted EBITDA ranges (with only six months and five days of Myx results in 2021 from 6/26/2021-12/31/2021).

2

Net loss guidance is not reasonably available due to changes in stock compensation, taxes and other matters that we cannot forecast at this time.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Beachbody will host a conference call at 5.00pm ET on Thursday, August 12, 2021 to discuss its financial results. To participate in the live call, please dial (833) 989-3106 (domestic) or (873) 415-0233 (international) and provide the conference identification number: 1094283. The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at https://investors.thebeachbodycompany.com/.

A replay of the call will be available until August 19, 2021, by dialing (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or (416) 621-4642 (international) and entering the conference identification number: 1094283.

After the conference call, a webcast replay will remain available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website for one year.

About The Beachbody Company, Inc.

Headquartered in Southern California, Beachbody is a worldwide leading digital fitness and nutrition subscription company with over two decades of creating innovative content and powerful brands. The Beachbody Company is the parent company of the Beachbody On Demand streaming platform (BOD), the Openfit live digital streaming platform and MYXfitness, the company’s connected fitness brand. For more information, please visit TheBeachbodyCompany.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are statements other than statements of historical facts and statements in future tense. These statements include but are not limited to, statements regarding our future performance and our market opportunity, including expected financial results for the full year, the potential impact of COVID-19 on the fitness and wellness industry in general as well as our business, our business strategy, our plans and our objectives and future operations.

Forward-looking statements are based upon various estimates and assumptions, as well as information known to us as of the date hereof, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, actual results could differ materially due to a variety of factors, including: our ability to effectively compete in the fitness and nutrition industries; our ability to successfully acquire and integrate new operations; our reliance on a few key products; market conditions and global and economic factors beyond our control; intense competition and competitive pressures from other companies worldwide in the industries in which we operate; and litigation and the ability to adequately protect our intellectual property rights. You can identify these statements by the use of terminology such as “believe”, “plans”, “expect”, “will”, “should,” “could”, “estimate”, “anticipate” or similar forward-looking terms. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as they involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary materially from the forward-looking statements. For more information regarding the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to our business in general, we refer you to the “Risk Factors” section of our Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including those risks and uncertainties included in the Amendment No. 5 to Form S-4 Registration Statement filed with the SEC on May 27, 2021, which are available on the Investor Relations page of our website at https://investors.thebeachbodycompany.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements contained herein are based on information available to us as of the date hereof and you should not rely upon forward- looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. We undertake no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release or to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

 
The Beachbody Company, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

Unaudited (in thousands)

 
As of June 30, As of December 31,

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents

$

347,229

 

$

56,827

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

3,165

 

 

855

 

Inventory, net

 

74,238

 

 

65,354

 

Prepaid expenses

 

10,438

 

 

8,650

 

Other current assets

 

46,286

 

 

37,364

 

Total current assets

 

481,356

 

 

169,050

 

Property and equipment, net

 

94,439

 

 

80,169

 

Content assets, net

 

30,955

 

 

19,437

 

Intangible assets, net

 

95,917

 

 

21,120

 

Goodwill

 

176,903

 

 

18,981

 

Right-of-use assets, net

 

29,366

 

 

33,272

 

Other assets

 

7,026

 

 

14,224

 

Total assets

$

915,962

 

$

356,253

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable

$

50,648

 

$

28,981

 

Accrued expenses

 

87,440

 

 

79,955

 

Deferred revenue

 

116,590

 

 

97,504

 

Current portion of lease liabilities

 

9,976

 

 

10,371

 

Other current liabilities

 

2,352

 

 

3,106

 

Total current liabilities

 

267,006

 

 

219,917

 

Long-term lease liabilities, net

 

26,466

 

 

31,252

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

7,977

 

 

3,729

 

Warrant liabilities

 

50,173

 

 

-

 

Other liabilities

 

5,887

 

 

2,097

 

Total liabilities

 

357,509

 

 

256,995

 

Commitments and contingencies (Note 14)
 
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

 

-

 

 

-

 

Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,900,000,000 shares authorized (1,600,000,000 Class A, 200,000,000 Class X and 100,000,000 Class C); 166,925,632 and 101,762,614 Class A shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; 141,250,310 Class X shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively and no Class C shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020.

 

31

 

 

24

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

597,598

 

 

96,097

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(17

)

 

(202

)

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

 

(39,159

)

 

3,339

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

558,453

 

 

99,258

 

 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

915,962

 

$

356,253

 

 

The Beachbody Company, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

Unaudited (in thousands, except per share data)

 
Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 
Revenue:
Digital

$

94,325

 

$

78,357

 

$

189,475

 

$

140,882

 

Nutrition and other

 

128,783

 

 

140,127

 

 

259,852

 

 

246,938

 

Total revenue

 

223,108

 

 

218,484

 

 

449,327

 

 

387,820

 

Cost of revenue:
Digital

 

11,612

 

 

9,292

 

 

22,734

 

 

17,664

 

Nutrition and other

 

57,158

 

 

50,097

 

 

114,153

 

 

90,572

 

Total cost of revenue

 

68,770

 

 

59,389

 

 

136,887

 

 

108,236

 

Gross profit

 

154,338

 

 

159,095

 

 

312,440

 

 

279,584

 

Operating expenses:
Selling and marketing

 

140,194

 

 

134,666

 

 

284,890

 

 

228,892

 

Enterprise technology and development

 

26,949

 

 

22,373

 

 

54,038

 

 

43,706

 

General and administrative

 

17,231

 

 

14,522

 

 

35,177

 

 

29,706

 

Total operating expenses

 

184,374

 

 

171,561

 

 

374,105

 

 

302,304

 

Operating loss

 

(30,036

)

 

(12,466

)

 

(61,665

)

 

(22,720

)

Other income (expense)
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

 

5,390

 

 

-

 

 

5,390

 

 

-

 

Interest expense

 

(305

)

 

(248

)

 

(428

)

 

(343

)

Other income, net

 

1,654

 

 

34

 

 

2,953

 

 

442

 

Loss before income taxes

 

(23,297

)

 

(12,680

)

 

(53,750

)

 

(22,621

)

Income tax benefit

 

10,857

 

 

2,677

 

 

11,252

 

 

4,290

 

Net loss

$

(12,440

)

$

(10,003

)

$

(42,498

)

$

(18,331

)

 
Net loss per common share, basic

$

(0.05

)

$

(0.04

)

$

(0.17

)

$

(0.08

)

Net loss per common share, diluted

$

(0.05

)

$

(0.04

)

$

(0.17

)

$

(0.08

)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic

 

247,062

 

 

238,143

 

 

245,049

 

 

238,143

 

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted

 

247,062

 

 

238,143

 

 

245,049

 

 

238,143

 

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 
Net loss

$

(12,440

)

$

(10,003

)

$

(42,498

)

$

(18,331

)

Other comprehensive income:
Change in fair value of derivative financial instruments, net of tax

 

(99

)

 

(217

)

 

(208

)

 

193

 

Reclassification of losses on derivative financial instruments

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

included in net loss

 

172

 

 

(73

)

 

339

 

 

(47

)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

 

12

 

 

49

 

 

54

 

 

(327

)

Total other comprehensive income (loss)

 

85

 

 

(241

)

 

185

 

 

(181

)

Total comprehensive loss

$

(12,355

)

$

(10,244

)

$

(42,313

)

$

(18,512

)

 

The Beachbody Company, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Unaudited (in thousands)

 
Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss

$

(42,498

)

$

(18,331

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization expense

 

25,941

 

 

20,678

 

Amortization of content assets

 

6,119

 

 

3,196

 

Provision for excess and obsolete inventory

 

2,791

 

 

(76

)

Allowance for doubtful accounts

 

-

 

 

32

 

Change in fair value of derivative financial instruments

 

169

 

 

199

 

Gain on investment in convertible instrument

 

(3,114

)

 

-

 

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

 

(5,390

)

 

-

 

Equity-based compensation

 

5,095

 

 

1,908

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(11,349

)

 

(3,973

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable

 

(2,007

)

 

(2,184

)

Inventory

 

(194

)

 

(2,477

)

Content assets

 

(14,237

)

 

(6,399

)

Prepaid expenses

 

(1,789

)

 

6,502

 

Other assets

 

(5,604

)

 

(5,487

)

Accounts payable

 

6,656

 

 

(1,013

)

Accrued expenses

 

(461

)

 

17,831

 

Deferred revenue

 

16,547

 

 

40,502

 

Other liabilities

 

(2,162

)

 

(6,862

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

(25,487

)

 

44,046

 

Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment

 

(27,200

)

 

(18,756

)

Investment in convertible instrument

 

(5,000

)

 

-

 

Equity investment

 

(5,000

)

 

-

 

Cash paid for acquisition of Myx, net of cash acquired

 

(37,280

)

 

-

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(74,480

)

 

(18,756

)

Cash flows from financing activities:
Borrowings under Credit Facility

 

42,000

 

 

32,000

 

Repayments under Credit Facility

 

(42,000

)

 

(32,000

)

Business Combination, net of issuance costs paid

 

389,775

 

 

-

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

389,775

 

 

-

 

Effect of exchange rates on cash

 

594

 

 

(638

)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

290,402

 

 

24,652

 

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

56,827

 

 

41,564

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

347,229

 

$

66,216

 

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Cash paid during the year for interest

$

283

 

$

69

 

Cash paid during the year for income taxes, net

$

198

 

$

114

 

Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing activities:
Property and equipment acquired but not yet paid for

$

15,322

 

$

3,103

 

Class A common shares issued in connection with the acquisition of Myx

$

162,558

 

$

-

 

Fair value of Myx instrument and promissory note held by Old Beachbody

$

22,618

 

Supplemental disclosure of noncash financing activities:
Business Combination transaction costs, accrued by not paid

$

650

 

$

-

 

Net assets assumed from Forest Road in the Business Combination

$

293

 

$

-

 

The Beachbody Company, Inc.

Adjusted EBITDA

In addition to our results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP, we believe the following non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA is useful in evaluating our operating performance.

We define and calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted for depreciation and amortization, amortization of capitalized cloud computing implementation costs, amortization of content assets, interest expense, income taxes, equity-based compensation, and other items that are not normal, recurring, operating expenses necessary to operate the Company’s business.

The presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP measures can be found below:

(in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 
Net loss

$

(12,440

)

$

(10,003

)

$

(42,498

)

$

(18,331

)

Adjusted for:
Depreciation and amortization

 

12,215

 

 

10,534

 

 

25,941

 

 

20,678

 

Amortization of capitalized cloud computing implementation costs

 

168

 

 

-

 

 

336

 

 

-

 

Amortization of content assets

 

3,302

 

 

1,715

 

 

6,119

 

 

3,196

 

Interest expense

 

305

 

 

248

 

 

428

 

 

343

 

Income tax benefit

 

(10,857

)

 

(2,677

)

 

(11,252

)

 

(4,290

)

Equity- based compensation

 

2,522

 

 

1,013

 

 

5,095

 

 

1,908

 

Transaction costs

 

1,509

 

 

-

 

 

2,142

 

 

-

 

Other adjustment items (1)

 

6,038

 

 

-

 

 

6,038

 

 

-

 

Non-operating costs (2)

 

(7,147

)

 

60

 

 

(8,478

)

 

54

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(4,385

)

$

890

 

$

(16,129

)

$

3,558

 

(1)

Other adjustment items includes incremental costs associated with Covid-19.

(2)

 

Non-operating primarily includes the change in fair value of warrant liabilities, interest income and gain on investment in the Myx convertible instrument.

Key Operating Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the measures presented in our interim condensed consolidated financial statements, we are presenting Post Merger Operating Metrics for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020.

The Post Merger Operating Metrics include the completed three-way business combination with Myx and Forest Road Acquisition Corp. on June 25, 2021 with results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021, including five days of results for Myx.

We are presenting this information to help readers understand the key operational and business metrics and non-GAAP financial measures in those respective periods.

Key Operational and Business Metrics
Post Merger Post Merger
 
Beachbody For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

 

2020

 

Change v
2020

2019

 

Change v
2019

 

2021

 

2020

 

Change v
2020

2019

 

Change v
2019

 
Digital Subscriptions (in millions)

2.7

2.4

11%

1.7

59%

2.7

2.4

11%

1.7

59%

Nutrition Subscriptions (in millions)

0.4

0.5

-12%

0.3

23%

0.4

0.5

-12%

0.3

23%

Total Subscriptions

3.1

2.9

7%

2.0

53%

3.1

2.9

7%

2.0

53%

 

 

 

 

Average Digital Retention

94.9%

96.3%

(140bps)

95.2%

(30bps)

95.4%

95.6%

(20bps)

95.1%

30bps

Total Streams (in millions)

44.4

55.5

-20%

25.5

74%

100.4

88.7

13%

52.0

93%

DAU/MAU

31.9%

33.2%

(120bps)

28.6%

330bps

33.5%

31.6%

200bps

29.1%

440bps

 

 

 

 

Connected Fitness

--

 

--

 

--

--

 

--

 

--

 

--

 

--

--

 

--

Digital Revenue

$94.2

$78.4

20%

$58.8

60%

$189.4

$140.9

34%

$124.8

52%

Nutrition & Other Revenue

$128.8

$140.1

-8%

$124.9

3%

$259.9

$246.9

5%

$269.9

-4%

Revenue (millions)

$223.0

$218.5

2%

$183.7

21%

$449.3

$387.8

16%

$394.7

14%

Net Income/(Loss) (millions)

($12.1)

($10.0)

-21%

$19.6

-162%

($42.2)

($18.3)

-130%

$27.1

-256%

EBITDA (millions)

($4.1)

$0.9

-557%

$17.7

-123%

($15.8)

$3.6

-544%

$39.7

-140%

 
 
Post Merger (includes 5 Days After Merger Date from 6/26-6/30) Post Merger (includes 5 Days After Merger Date from 6/26-6/30)
 
Myx Fitness For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

 

2020

 

Change v
2020

2019

 

Change v
2019

 

2021

 

2020

 

Change v
2020

2019

 

Change v
2019

 
Connected Fitness Units Sold (in thousands)

0.5

--

 

--

--

 

--

0.5

--

 

--

--

 

--

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Digital Subscriptions (in thousands)

41.6

--

 

--

--

 

--

41.6

--

 

--

--

 

--

Nutrition Subscriptions (in millions)

--

--

 

--

--

 

--

--

--

 

--

--

 

--

Total Subscriptions (in thousands)

41.6

--

 

--

--

 

--

41.6

--

 

--

--

 

--

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Digital Retention

95.0%

--

 

--

--

 

--

95.0%

--

 

--

--

 

--

Total Streams (in millions)

0.04

--

 

--

--

 

--

0.04

--

 

--

--

 

--

DAU/MAU

23.4%

--

 

--

--

 

--

23.4%

--

 

--

--

 

--

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Connected Fitness

$0.011

--

 

--

--

 

--

$0.011

--

 

--

--

 

--

Digital Revenue

$0.077

--

 

--

--

 

--

$0.077

--

 

--

--

 

--

Nutrition & Other Revenue

--

--

 

--

--

 

--

--

--

 

--

--

 

--

Revenue (millions)

$0.1

--

 

--

--

 

--

$0.1

--

 

--

--

 

--

Net Income/(Loss) (millions)

($0.3)

--

 

--

--

 

--

($0.3)

--

 

--

--

 

--

EBITDA (millions)

($0.3)

--

 

--

--

 

--

($0.3)

--

 

--

--

 

--

 
 
Post Merger (Includes 5 Days of Myx Results from 6/26-6/30) Post Merger (Includes 5 Days of Myx Results from 6/26-6/30)
 
Consolidated For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

 

2020

 

Change v
2020

2019

 

Change v
2019

 

2021

 

2020

 

Change v
2020

2019

 

Change v
2019

 
Connected Fitness Units Sold (in thousands)

0.5

--

--

--

--

0.5

--

--

--

--

 

 

 

 

Digital Subscriptions (in millions)

2.7

2.4

13%

1.7

61%

2.7

2.4

13%

1.7

61%

Nutrition Subscriptions (in millions)

0.4

0.5

-12%

0.3

23%

0.4

0.5

-12%

0.3

23%

Total Subscriptions

3.1

2.9

9%

2.0

55%

3.1

2.9

9%

2.0

55%

 

 

 

 

Average Digital Retention

94.9%

96.3%

(140bps)

95.2%

(30bps)

95.4%

95.6%

(20bps)

95.1%

30bps

Total Streams (in millions)

44.5

55.5

-20%

25.5

75%

100.4

88.7

13%

52.0

93%

DAU/MAU

31.9%

33.2%

(130bps)

28.6%

330bps

33.5%

31.6%

190bps

29.1%

440bps

 

 

 

 

Connected Fitness

$0.011

--

--

--

--

$0.011

--

--

--

--

Digital Revenue

$94.3

$78.4

20%

$58.8

61%

$189.5

$140.9

34%

$124.8

52%

Nutrition & Other Revenue

$128.8

$140.1

-8%

$124.9

3%

$259.9

$246.9

5%

$269.9

-4%

Revenue (millions)

$223.1

$218.5

2%

$183.7

21%

$449.3

$387.8

16%

$394.7

14%

Net Income/(Loss) (millions)

($12.4)

($10.0)

-24%

$19.6

-163%

($42.5)

($18.3)

-132%

$27.1

-257%

Adjusted EBITDA (millions)

($4.4)

$0.9

-593%

$17.7

-125%

($16.1)

$3.6

-553%

$39.7

-141%

 

The Beachbody Company Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Beachbody Company, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODY) (“Beachbody” or the “Company”), a leading subscription health and wellness company, today announced financial results for its second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021. Beachbody completed a three-way …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
XONE Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of The ExOne Company is Fair to ...
OCGN Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider to Enhance Guest Experiences
Carvana and Root, Inc. Exclusively Partner to Develop Industry-First Integrated Auto Insurance ...
FREYR Battery, Finnish Minerals Group and the City of Vaasa to Explore Industrial Scaling of ...
MSCI Equity Indexes August 2021 Index Review
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
KE Holdings Appoints New Directors
Banner Bank Announces Retirement of Craig Miller General Counsel; Promotion of Sherrey Luetjen as ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Reinvent Technology Partners Announces Shareholder Approval of Proposed Business Combination with ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.07.21The Beachbody Company, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21The Beachbody Company’s MYXfitness Introduces New MYX II Bike; The First Connected Fitness Bike with Two Fitness Platforms Available
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten