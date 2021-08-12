DigitalOcean to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DOCN), the cloud for developers, startups and SMBs, today announced that management will participate in the following virtual investor events.

The BMO 2021 Technology Summit, August 24, 2021

Jefferies Virtual Software Conference, September 15, 2021

For more information on specific events, presentation times and webcast details (if available), visit the “News & Events” section on the company’s investor relations website at https://investors.digitalocean.com/events-and-presentations/default.as ....