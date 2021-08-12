Heritage Global Inc. Announces 2021 Second Quarter Results

Heritage Global Chief Executive Officer Ross Dove commented, “This was a challenging quarter, characterized by limited asset flow volumes across both our financial and industrial businesses. The auction industry overall saw a slowdown in large transactions in the quarter as clients took a ‘wait and see’ approach to plant closings as they evaluate what the post-pandemic landscape will look like. Similarly, the financial asset side of our business was impacted by the combination of ongoing stimulus payments and hesitancy around the release of non-performing loans into the market. Despite these factors, our experienced team effectively managed through these headwinds to gain market share and achieve continued profitability in the quarter.

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) (“Heritage Global,” “HGI” or “the Company”), an asset services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transactions, today reported financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021.

“Looking forward, with our visibility today, we are optimistic about asset flow through the balance of 2021, as after a long delay in financial assets coming to market, consumer borrowing is rising significantly and stimulus payments are tapering off, likely leading to the increase of non-performing loans. Our pipeline is robust, and we have also onboarded a strong borrower base for Heritage Global Capital. Furthermore, we expect increased industrial asset flow in the second half of 2021 as large, multi-national corporations look for sustainable lifecycle management as they retire and dispose of obsolete equipment.”

Mr. Dove concluded, “We believe we are well-positioned to capitalize as the changing U.S. economy promotes a rising flow of assets in the marketplace. We remain confident in our ability to advance our leadership position and drive growth through the remainder of 2021.”

Second Quarter 2021 Summary of Financial Results:

($ in thousands, except per share amounts) Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating income $ 73 $ 1,024 $ 1,119 $ 1,118 Net income $ 587 $ 2,039 $ 1,619 $ 2,077 Net income per share – diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.07 $ 0.04 $ 0.07 (Non-GAAP Financial Measures) (1) EBITDA $ 171 $ 1,114 $ 1,308 $ 1,298 Adjusted EBITDA $ 239 $ 1,200 $ 1,719 $ 1,459

(1) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are commonly used non-GAAP financial measures utilized by management as a supplemental tool to evaluate the underlying operating performance of the Company on an ongoing basis and should be considered together with Heritage Global’s GAAP financial measures. Definitions and disclosures regarding non-GAAP financial information including reconciliations are included at the end of the press release.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights:

The Company achieved operating income of $0.1 million for the second quarter of 2021, as compared to operating income of $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Net income of $0.6 million, or $0.02 diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2021, as compared to net income of $2.0 million, $0.07 diluted earnings per share in the second quarter of 2020.

EBITDA totaled $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2021 versus EBITDA of $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2020 and Adjusted EBITDA (excluding non-cash stock-based compensation) was $0.2 million compared to $1.2 million in the prior-year quarter.

Heritage Global maintains a strong balance sheet, with stockholders’ equity of $31.0 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $29.9 million as of December 31, 2020, and net working capital of $12.6 million.

Definitions and Disclosures Regarding non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company defines EBITDA as net income/loss plus depreciation and amortization, interest and other expense, and provision for income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA reflects EBITDA adjusted further to eliminate the effects of stock-based compensation and separation costs. Management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in assessing the Company’s results, evaluating the Company’s performance and in reaching operating and strategic decisions. Management believes that the presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, when considered together with our GAAP financial statements and the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is useful in providing investors a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the underlying performance of the Company on a historical and ongoing basis. The Company’s use of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is not meant to be, and should not be, considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, any GAAP financial measure. You should carefully evaluate the financial information, below, which reconciles our GAAP reported net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented (in thousands).

About Heritage Global Inc. (www.heritageglobalinc.com)

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) is an asset services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides a full suite of services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations and secured lending. Heritage Global focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets across twenty-eight global sectors. The company acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, accounts receivable portfolios, intellectual property, and entire business enterprises.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes forward-looking statements based on our current expectations and projections about future events. For these statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While the Company believes the forward-looking statements contained in this communication are accurate, these forward-looking statements represent the Company’s beliefs only as of the date of this communication, and there are a number of factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including variability in magnitude and timing of asset liquidation transactions, the impact of changes in the U.S. national and global economies, and interest rate and foreign exchange rate sensitivity, as well as other factors beyond the Company’s control. Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. For more details on factors that could affect these expectations, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

HERITAGE GLOBAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands of US dollars, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Services revenue $ 4,168 $ 5,565 $ 9,198 $ 9,653 Asset sales 1,008 552 3,079 708 Total revenues 5,176 6,117 12,277 10,361 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of services revenue 960 1,188 2,135 1,739 Cost of asset sales 375 330 1,195 368 Selling, general and administrative 3,671 3,666 7,640 7,138 Depreciation and amortization 98 90 189 180 Total operating costs and expenses 5,104 5,274 11,159 9,425 Earnings of equity method investments 1 181 1 182 Operating income 73 1,024 1,119 1,118 Interest and other expense, net 9 (8 ) 12 (35 ) Income before income tax benefit 82 1,016 1,131 1,083 Income tax benefit (505 ) (1,023 ) (488 ) (994 ) Net income $ 587 $ 2,039 $ 1,619 $ 2,077 Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 35,250,964 28,751,689 35,020,768 28,760,893 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 36,972,415 30,961,261 36,611,234 30,630,713 Net income per share – basic $ 0.02 $ 0.07 $ 0.05 $ 0.07 Net income per share – diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.07 $ 0.04 $ 0.07

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

HERITAGE GLOBAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of US dollars, except share amounts)

June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,525 $ 23,385 Accounts receivable 2,514 1,496 Current portion of notes receivable, net 1,086 1,338 Inventory – equipment 161 235 Other current assets 676 498 Total current assets 21,962 26,952 Non-current portion of notes receivable, net 1,225 748 Equity method investments 2,893 2,402 Right-of-use assets 2,940 963 Property and equipment, net 108 130 Intangible assets, net 2,989 3,123 Goodwill 5,585 5,585 Deferred tax assets 4,933 4,402 Other assets 161 250 Total assets $ 42,796 $ 44,555 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 8,834 $ 13,609 Current portion of lease liabilities 494 380 Total current liabilities 9,328 13,989 Non-current portion of lease liabilities 2,485 623 Total liabilities 11,813 14,612 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $10.00 par value, authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 568 shares of Series N as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 6 6 Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 300,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 36,284,382 shares as of June 30, 2021 and 35,281,183 as of December 31, 2020 363 353 Additional paid-in capital 292,811 293,400 Accumulated deficit (262,197 ) (263,816 ) Total stockholders’ equity 30,983 29,943 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 42,796 $ 44,555

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

HERITAGE GLOBAL INC.

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measures)

(In thousands of US dollars)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 587 $ 2,039 $ 1,619 $ 2,077 Add back: Depreciation and amortization 98 90 189 180 Interest and other expense, net (9 ) 8 (12 ) 35 Income tax benefit (505 ) (1,023 ) (488 ) (994 ) EBITDA 171 1,114 1,308 1,298 Management add back: Stock based compensation 68 86 211 161 Separation Agreement — — 200 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 239 $ 1,200 $ 1,719 $ 1,459

The notes contained in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

