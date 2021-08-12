checkAd

Onconova Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.08.2021, 22:05  |   |   |   

Conference call and live webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET today

NEWTOWN, Pa., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) (“Onconova”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products for patients with cancer, today announced financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and provided a business update.

Highlights for the second quarter of 2021 and subsequent weeks include:

  • Enrollment in the first cohort of the Phase 1 solid tumor study of ON 123300 in the United States is complete with no dose limiting toxicities (DLT’s) observed. The second cohort is currently open for enrollment.
  • The Phase 1 solid tumor study of ON 123300 in China is ongoing with no DLT’s observed to date. The study is currently enrolling the third dose cohort.
  • The investigator-initiated Phase 1/2 study evaluating rigosertib in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in KRAS mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) continues to progress. Initial data from the trial provide preliminary evidence of the anti-cancer activity of rigosertib-nivolumab combination therapy in patients who had previously failed all standard of care treatment, including checkpoint inhibition, and show that the maximum tolerated dose of rigosertib in combination with nivolumab was not yet determined in the three cohorts of the trial’s dose-escalation phase.
  • The first patient was dosed in an investigator-initiated Phase 2 study designed to assess the efficacy and safety of rigosertib in patients with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB)-associated locally advanced/metastatic squamous cell carcinoma (SCC), an ultra-rare and invariably fatal condition.
  • The Company strengthened its management team with the appointment of Mark Gelder, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer.
  • Preclinical data published in the peer-reviewed journal Molecular Cancer show that rigosertib synergistically enhanced the efficacy of immune checkpoint blockade in a murine melanoma model via the induction of immune-mediated cancer cell death, supporting the continued clinical evaluation of rigosertib in combination with checkpoint inhibitors.

Management Commentary

“During the second quarter we achieved key clinical and corporate milestones,” said Steven M. Fruchtman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Onconova. “In our lead ON 123300 program, we initiated our U.S. Phase 1 study and recently opened enrollment to the second cohort, and our partner, HanX Biopharmaceuticals, is currently enrolling to the third dose cohort of the complementary Phase 1 study underway in China. Through these trials, which are evaluating different dosing administration regimens, we aim to inform the design of a future Phase 2 basket trial evaluating ON 123300 in multiple high unmet need indications, including CDK 4/6 inhibitor refractory HR+ HER2- metastatic breast cancer. Given ON 123300’s ability in preclinical studies to overcome resistance to the most widely prescribed CDK 4/6 inhibitor, we believe this novel multi-kinase inhibitor has the potential to be a best-in-class therapy for this and other cancers.”

Dr. Fruchtman continued, “Beyond our lead program, we also reported very encouraging preliminary results from the investigator-initiated study evaluating rigosertib plus nivolumab in advanced KRAS-mutated NSCLC. These results highlighted the doublet’s favorable safety profile and provided preliminary evidence of efficacy in an extremely challenging patient population. Additional preliminary data from the trial is expected to be presented at a RAS-focused medical meeting in September. Looking forward, we will continue to leverage investigator-initiated programs to further rigosertib’s clinical development, while maintaining our primary focus and resources on ON 123300. Milestones ahead for the remainder of the year include continued progress of our ON 123300 clinical trials, expansion of rigosertib investigator-initiated studies program, and potentially acquiring new assets to augment our pipeline. With a strong financial position and a talented management team that was recently bolstered by the appointment of Dr. Mark Gelder as CMO, we believe we are well positioned to take advantage of the product development opportunities presented.”

Second Quarter Financial Results

Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2021 were $43.7 million, compared with $19.0 million as of December 31, 2020. The Company believes that its cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund ongoing clinical trials and business operations for more than eighteen months.

Research and development expenses were $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $4.8 million for the second quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily related to higher clinical trial and consulting expenses in the 2020 period due to the INSPIRE study.

General and administrative expenses were $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $2.6 million for the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to expenses related to special meetings by proxy in the 2021 period.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2021 was $4.2 million, or $0.27 per share on 15.8 million weighted average shares outstanding, compared with a net loss for the second quarter of 2020 of $7.4 million, or $0.65 per share on 11.3 million weighted average shares outstanding.

Conference Call and Webcast

Onconova will host an investment community conference call today beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, during which management will discuss financial results for the second quarter of 2021, provide a business update and answer questions. Interested parties can participate by dialing (855) 428-5741 (domestic callers) or (210) 229-8823 (international callers) and using conference ID 3876025.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investors & Media section of the Company's website at www.onconova.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Onconova website for 90 days following the call.

About Onconova Therapeutics, Inc.
Onconova Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products for patients with cancer. The Company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation.

Onconova’s novel, proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 is being evaluated in two separate and complementary Phase 1 dose-escalation and expansion studies. These trials are currently underway in the United States and China.

Onconova’s product candidate rigosertib is being studied in an investigator-initiated study program, including in a dose-escalation and expansion Phase 1/2a investigator-initiated study targeting patients with KRAS+ non-small cell lung cancer with oral rigosertib in combination with nivolumab.

For more information, please visit www.onconova.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to Onconova’s expectations regarding the timing of Onconova’s and investigator-initiated clinical development and data presentation plans, and the mechanisms and indications for Onconova’s product candidates. Onconova has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," “preliminary,” "approximately" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Although Onconova believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including the success and timing of Onconova's clinical trials, investigator-initiated trials and regulatory agency and institutional review board approvals of protocols, Onconova’s collaborations, the timing of the Company’s annual stockholder meeting, market conditions and those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Onconova's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. Onconova undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Company Contact:
Avi Oler
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc.
267-759-3680
ir@onconova.us
https://www.onconova.com/contact/

Investor Contact:
Bruce Mackle
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
646-889-1200
bmackle@lifesciadvisors.com


(Tables to follow)


       
       
ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS, INC.   
 
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets   
 
(in thousands)   
  June 30,   December 31,
    2021       2020  
Assets (unaudited)    
Current assets:      
    Cash and cash equivalents $ 43,709     $ 19,025  
    Receivables   27       37  
    Prepaid expenses and other current assets   457       722  
        Total current assets   44,193       19,784  
Property and equipment, net   45       52  
Other non-current assets   140       150  
Total assets $ 44,378     $ 19,986  
       
Liabilities and stockholders' equity      
Current liabilities:      
    Accounts payable $ 4,290     $ 4,833  
    Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   2,983       4,962  
    Deferred revenue   226       226  
        Total current liabilities   7,499       10,021  
Warrant liability   530       321  
Deferred revenue, non-current   3,356       3,469  
Total liabilities   11,385       13,811  
       
Stockholders' equity:      
    Preferred stock   -       -  
    Common stock   158       124  
    Additional paid in capital   470,335       434,593  
    Accumulated other comprehensive income   2       14  
    Accumulated deficit   (437,502 )     (428,556 )
Total stockholders' equity   32,993       6,175  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 44,378     $ 19,986  
       



               
 ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS, INC.  
 
 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)
 
 (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 
               
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six months months ended June 30,
    2021       2020       2021       2020  
               
Revenue $ 57     $ 56     $ 113     $ 108  
Operating expenses:              
    General and administrative   2,850       2,594       5,067       4,401  
    Research and development   1,852       4,801       3,789       8,171  
        Total operating expenses   4,702       7,395       8,856       12,572  
Loss from operations   (4,645 )     (7,339 )     (8,743 )     (12,464 )
               
Change in fair value of warrant liability   427       (56 )     (209 )     (119 )
Other (loss) income, net   (13 )     -       6       96  
Net loss   (4,231 )     (7,395 )     (8,946 )     (12,487 )
Net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted $ (0.27 )   $ (0.65 )   $ (0.59 )   $ (1.14 )
Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding   15,780,863       11,303,508       15,201,719       10,996,624  
               




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Onconova Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update Conference call and live webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET todayNEWTOWN, Pa., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) (“Onconova”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Teleste Corporation's Half year financial report 1 January to 30 June 2021: Net sales, adjusted operating result and order backlog increased
Northland Power Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
VERB to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 5: 00 p.m. ET
Novozymes reaches a strategic milestone in the implementation of its strategy with a significant ...
Questerre reports second quarter 2021 results
Media Central Corporation Announces That Creator News Is Live
Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Rovio Entertainment to acquire hyper-casual game studio Ruby Games
Fortuna Reports Second Quarter Unaudited 2021 Financial Results
Novozymes delivers strong Q2 results and narrows full-year guidance to the high-end of the range
Dundee Corporation Demonstrates Progress on Advancing Core Mining Strategy and Announces Q2 2021 ...
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board