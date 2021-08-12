checkAd

RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces Key Hires to Enhance Innovative/High Value Solutions to Clients

PENNSAUKEN, NJ., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT), a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced engineering, specialty health care, and information technology services, today announced two strategic hires to RCM’s senior ranks.

Tina Ciocca, a highly esteemed Aerospace industry executive, joins the RCM Aerospace team, and Peter Grossmann, an internationally renowned expert within the energy transmission market, joins the RCM Energy Services team from Siemens. Both will help cement RCM’s position as a professional services powerhouse focused on mission-critical end markets.

According to Frank Petraglia, President of RCM Engineering, “As we get past the pandemic and events of last year, we are seeing meaningful market improvements in all our engineering sectors. Our clients are ramping up their capital spend, and we are adding the talent and experienced individuals to help us fill those needs. Working with our talented workforce, these new leaders will help with our strategic vision and execution.”

Within the Aerospace Division of RCM, Tina Ciocca has been appointed its new Executive Vice President. Previously, Tina was the President of Butler America Inc, a large US aerospace service company. Overseeing a nine-figure book of business, Tina was instrumental in developing the strategic vision to build Butler and cultivated long-term relationships with numerous OEMs, including Pratt & Whitney, Sikorsky Aircraft and other engineering service providers.

Petraglia said, “Tina’s experience over more than 30 years will be invaluable to RCM. She has an outstanding reputation in the industry and is widely known for providing technical solutions to her customers.”

Peter Grossman was appointed the Senior Vice President of RCM’s Energy Services Division. Peter has deep expertise in the energy transmission market, spanning over 25 years in various management positions at Siemens. During his time at Siemens, Peter has worked around the globe, leading the high voltage GIS technology effort. Peter is internationally renowned for his GIS expertise, and has hit the ground running, helping RCM build on its position as an authority in what RCM expects will be a multi-decade build-out of the power grid.

