SeaSpine Announces Limited Commercial Launch of the WaveForm A (ALIF) 3D-Printed Interbody System

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced the limited commercial launch of its 3D-printed WaveForm A (ALIF) Interbody System. 

WaveForm A is designed for the ALIF (Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion) procedure, and seamlessly integrates with the entire Meridian anterior interbody portfolio. WaveForm A delivers a fully porous interbody solution with a graft aperture designed to accommodate a large amount of SeaSpine’s best-in-class allograft demineralized bone matrix offerings OsteoStrand and OsteoStrand Plus.

“The WaveForm A is an innovative new technology from SeaSpine that I am very excited about,” said Dr. Daniel Barba, Orthopedic surgeon at Palomar Medical Center in Escondido, CA. “It incorporates a novel 3-D printed technology with optimal pore size for fusion. This system is also unique because of its modular design, which affords me the opportunity to make individualized fusion constructs for my patients.”

The WaveForm A interbody offers the next level of 3D-printed architectural innovation, balancing key geometric and manufacturing advancements without compromising clinical requirements. WaveForm A utilizes innovative WaveForm technology to deliver a highly porous and robust interbody solution. This design is intended to balance subsidence resistance, implant stiffness, and orthobiologics packability, while maintaining radiographic visualization during intraoperative and postoperative imaging.

“WaveForm A is our fifth entry into the 3D-printed interbody space,” said Troy Woolley, Vice President of Marketing, Spinal Implants. “This system has a zero-step locking for all three integrated screws and a large internal hollow core designed to allow surgeons to place a large amount of orthobiologics material into the core and help facilitate bony fusion. We are excited to continue building out our WaveForm portfolio with this latest addition.”

About SeaSpine
SeaSpine (www.seaspine.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. SeaSpine has a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implants solutions, as well as a market leading surgical navigation system, to meet the varying combinations of products that neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons need to perform fusion procedures on the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. SeaSpine’s orthobiologics products consist of a broad range of advanced and traditional bone graft substitutes that are designed to improve bone fusion rates following a wide range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. SeaSpine’s spinal implants portfolio consists of an extensive line of products to facilitate spinal fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive surgery (MIS), and complex spinal deformity procedures. Expertise in orthobiologic sciences, as well as spinal implants, software and advanced optics product development, allows SeaSpine to offer its surgeon customers a differentiated portfolio and a complete solution to meet their fusion requirements. SeaSpine currently markets its products in the United States and in approximately 30 countries worldwide through a committed network of increasingly exclusive distribution partners.

