ImmuCell Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

During the three-month period ended June 30, 2021, total product sales increased by 53%, or $1.6 million, to $4.5 million versus the three-month period ended June 30, 2020.

During the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, total product sales increased by 10%, or $773,000, to $8.6 million versus the six-month period ended June 30, 2020.

During the twelve-month period ended June 30, 2021, total product sales increased by 11%, or $1.6 million, to $16.1 million versus the twelve-month period ended June 30, 2020.



Management’s Discussion:

“A 53% increase in product sales to $4.5 million during the second quarter of 2021 helped us record net income of $141,000 in contrast to a net loss of ($766,000) during the second quarter of 2020,” commented Michael F. Brigham, President and CEO. “We reduced the backlog of First Defense orders by $1.1 million during the quarter to $1.9 million as of June 30, 2021. As of the week ended August 6, 2021, we had reduced this backlog further to under $1.3 million.”

“We have experienced manufacturer-related delays with the installation of the last two pieces of equipment needed to meet our June 30 target for completion of the investment to increase our annual production capacity for the First Defense product line from approximately $16.5 million to approximately $23 million,” Mr. Brigham added. “The installation of one piece was completed in July, and we are working around the unavailability of the other, implementation of which has been delayed into the fourth quarter. Most importantly, we were able to increase production output to the annualized rate of approximately $18.2 million and record a gross margin as a percentage of product sales of 46% during the second quarter of 2021.”

“Later this quarter, we expect to issue a press release discussing the FDA’s response to our last of five significant Technical Section submissions pertaining to Re-Tain,” concluded Mr. Brigham. “This response from the FDA will determine whether we will be able to commence an initial, limited market launch of Re-Tain around year end.”

Other Financial Results:

Gross margin earned was 46% and 43% of product sales during the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and 43% and 45% of product sales during the six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Product development expenses were $1 million and $1.1 million during the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $2 million and $2.1 million during the six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Net income was $141,000, or $0.02 per share, during the quarter ended June 30, 2021 in contrast to a net loss of ($766,000), or ($0.11) per share, during the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Net loss was ($300,000), or ($0.04) per share, during the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 in comparison to a net loss of ($888,000), or ($0.12) per share, during the six-month period ended June 30, 2020.

EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure, see page 4 of this press release) was approximately $843,000 and ($116,000) during the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and approximately $1,101,000 and $654,000 during the six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Balance Sheet Data as of June 30, 2021:

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments increased to $10.7 million as of June 30, 2021 from $7.9 million as of December 31, 2020.

Net working capital increased to $13.5 million as of June 30, 2021 from $9.9 million as of December 31, 2020.

Stockholders’ equity increased to $32.3 million as of June 30, 2021 from $28.3 million as of December 31, 2020.



Conference Call:

About ImmuCell:

ImmuCell Corporation's (Nasdaq: ICCC) purpose is to create scientifically-proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle. ImmuCell manufactures and markets First Defense, providing Immediate Immunity to newborn dairy and beef calves, and is in the late stages of developing Re-Tain a novel treatment for subclinical mastitis in dairy cows without a milk discard requirement that provides an alternative to traditional antibiotics. Press releases and other information about the Company are available at: http://www.immucell.com





Condensed Statements of Operations (Unaudited) During the Three-Month

Periods Ended June 30, During the Six-Month

Periods Ended June 30, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Product sales $4,542 $2,966 $8,649 $7,876 Costs of goods sold 2,467 1,683 4,972 4,357 Gross margin 2,075 1,283 3,677 3,519 Product development expenses 1,000 1,087 2,031 2,061 Sales, marketing and administrative expenses 859 888 1,805 1,953 Operating expenses 1,859 1,975 3,836 4,014 NET OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 216 (692) (159) (495) Other expenses, net 75 74 141 408 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 141 (766) (300) (903) Income tax benefit - - - (15) NET INCOME (LOSS) $141 ($766) ($300) ($888) Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 7,659 7,213 7,440 7,213 Basic net income (loss) per share $0.02 ($0.11) ($0.04) ($0.12) Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 7,761 7,213 7,440 7,213 Diluted net income (loss) per share $0.02 ($0.11) ($0.04) ($0.12)





Selected Balance Sheet Data (In thousands) (Unaudited) As of

June 30, 2021 As of

December 31, 2020 Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $10,701 $7,946 Net working capital 13,500 9,946 Total assets 43,730 40,350 Stockholders’ equity $32,269 $28,266

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position or cash flow that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures included in this press release, however, should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, the comparable measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. We believe that considering the non-GAAP income (loss) before income taxes and certain non-cash expenses assists management and investors by looking at our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis excluding these certain charges that are not uses of cash from our reported income (loss) before income taxes. We start with our reported income (loss) before income taxes because presently we are not paying cash for income taxes and do not anticipate paying significant cash for income taxes in the near-term future. We calculate non-GAAP income (loss) before income taxes and certain non-cash expenses as indicated in the table below:

During the Three-Month

Periods Ended June 30, During the Six-Month

Periods Ended June 30, (In thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Income (loss) before income taxes $141 ($766) ($300) ($903) Depreciation 618 568 1,232 1,124 Amortization and write-off of debt issuance costs 7 6 13 109 Stock-based compensation 23 57 58 134 Income (loss) before income taxes and certain non-cash expenses $789 ($135) $1,003 $464

Earnings (Loss) Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) increased to $843,000 during the three-month period ended June 30, 2021 in contrast to ($116,000) during the three-month period ended June 30, 2020. EBITDA increased to $1,101,000 during the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 compared to $654,000 during the six-month period ended June 30, 2020. The figures reported in the table above differ from the calculation of EBITDA in the following two significant ways:

1) We have not added back interest expense or interest rate swap termination fees because we do pay cash for these expenses; and

2) We have added back stock-based compensation expense because this is a non-cash expense that is not added back to the calculation of EBITDA.

