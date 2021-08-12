checkAd

Freshpet, Inc. Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Sustainability Report

Leads CPG with Carbon Neutral Now Stage 1&2 and Sets Carbon Neutral Stage 1,2,3 2025 Goal

Company to Host Virtual Investor Day on August 19, 2021 at 10:30am ET

SECAUCUS, N.J., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshpet, Inc. (“Freshpet” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FRPT) today announced the release of its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Sustainability Report, titled “Nourishing Pets, People, and Planet.” The report highlights the Company’s commitment to strengthening the bond between people and their pets so that they both live longer, healthier, and happier lives while being kind to the planet.

In our effort to increase our ESG transparency, 2021 marks the first year we published a Sustainability Report and SASB aligned environmental metrics. Additionally, we completed CDP climate and water questionnaires. We believe that these disclosures will give ourselves, consumers and investors a better idea of how much we have accomplished and how we will meet our long-term goals.

The full Freshpet 2021 Sustainability Report can be found within the Corporate Governance section of the Company’s investor relations website investors.freshpet.com.

“We relentlessly pursue the very best foods that change the way people think about ‘pet food’ and do it while simultaneously caring for all the people who contribute to our success and the planet that provides us with resources. Those values were built into the Company from our founding. We call it ‘Pets. People. Planet.’ and it is what drives our decision making every day,” said Scott Morris, President and Co-Founder of Freshpet. “Our inaugural Sustainability Report provides insight into our daily execution of these values and the significant results we have delivered to date. We are guided by a highly capable Board of Directors who oversee how our ESG performance impacts the long-term interests of our partners, investors and the communities in which we operate. In this report, you will see how the Freshpet Board has actively guided the company through the numerous challenges common to high growth companies and how we, as managers of shareholder capital, have executed to drive value for all our stakeholders.”

