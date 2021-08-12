checkAd

Hallmark Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.08.2021, 22:05  |  18   |   |   

DALLAS, Texas, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (“Hallmark”) (NASDAQ: HALL) today announced financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021.

  Second Quarter   Year-to-Date  
    2021     2020     2021   2020    
$ in millions:            
Net Income (Loss) $ (0.5 ) $ 6.7   $ 8.9 $ (57.6 )  
Operating Income (1) $ (3.5 ) $ 5.1   $ 1.3 $ 9.7    
             
$ per diluted share:            
Net Income (Loss) $ (0.03 ) $ 0.37   $ 0.49 $ (3.18 )  
Operating Income (1) $ (0.19 ) $ 0.28   $ 0.07 $ 0.53    
(1) See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below  



Highlights:

  • Net loss of $0.5 million, or $0.03 per share, in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to net income of $6.7 million, or $0.37 per share, for the same period of 2020. Year-to-date net income of $8.9 million, or $0.49 per share, as compared to a net loss of $57.6 million, or $3.18 per share, for the same period of 2020.

  • Net combined ratio of 105.7% and 100.8% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 98.4% and 98.0% for the same periods the prior year.  

  • Specialty Commercial Segment net combined ratio of 97.2% and 92.3% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 96.9% and 92.3% for the same periods the prior year.

  • Substantial rate increases achieved, particularly in the Specialty Commercial Segment, with increases for this business averaging 12% for the quarter and 13% year-to-date.

  • Gross premiums written for the six months ended June 30, 2021 decreased 14% compared to the same period of the prior year. Excluding premiums from the exited binding primary commercial auto business, gross premiums written for the six months ended June 30, 2021 would have decreased 8% compared to the same period of the prior year. (See “Non-GAAP” Financial Measures below).

  • Net premiums written for the six months ended June 30, 2021 decreased 23% compared to the same period of the prior year. Excluding premiums from the exited binding primary commercial auto business, gross premiums written for the six months ended June 30, 2021 would have decreased 15% compared to the same period of the prior year. (See “Non-GAAP” Financial Measures below).
  • Net catastrophe losses were $3.7 million in the second quarter of 2021, or 3.8 points of the net combined ratio as compared to $6.6 million, or 5.2 points of the net combined ratio for the same period the prior year.   Net catastrophe losses were $9.6 million for the first six months of 2021, or 4.8 points of the net combined ratio as compared to $12.6 million, or 5.0 points of the net combined ratio for the same period the prior year.

  • Net investment gains of $3.9 million during the second quarter of 2021, which included $1.1 million of unrealized gains on equity securities, as compared to net investment gains of $2.1 million, which included $2.5 million of unrealized gains on equity and other investment securities, during the same period the prior year.

Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2021 Financial Review

  Second Quarter   Year-to-Date
    2021     2020 % Change     2021   2020   % Change
($ in thousands)              
Gross premiums written   169,716     183,644 -8 %     332,734   385,233   -14 %
Net premiums written   89,134     108,987 -18 %     182,281   235,492   -23 %
Net premiums earned   98,611     125,596 -21 %     202,829   249,529   -19 %
Investment income, net of expenses   2,353     3,196 -26 %     5,363   7,654   -30 %
Investment gains (losses), net   3,876     2,058 88 %     9,655   (27,272 ) 135 %
Net (loss) income   (467 )   6,701 -107 %     8,878   (57,609 ) 115 %
Operating (loss) income (1)   (3,529 )   5,075 -170 %     1,251   9,659   -87 %
Net (loss) income per share - basic $ (0.03 ) $ 0.37 -108 %   $ 0.49 $ (3.18 ) 115 %
Net (loss) income per share - diluted $ (0.03 ) $ 0.37 -108 %   $ 0.49 $ (3.18 ) 115 %
Operating (loss) income per share - diluted (1) $ (0.19 ) $ 0.28 -168 %   $ 0.07 $ 0.53   -87 %
Book value per share $ 9.84   $ 11.14 -12 %        
 (1) See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below  


Gross Premiums Written
Gross premiums written were $169.7 million and $332.7 million during the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, representing a decrease of 8% and 14%, from the $183.6 million and $385.2 million in gross premiums written for the same periods in 2020.

Net Premiums Written
Net premiums written were $89.1 million and $182.3 million during the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, representing a decrease of 18% and 23%, from the $109.0 million and $235.5 million in net premiums written for the same periods in 2020.

Net Premiums Earned
Net premiums earned were $98.6 million and $202.8 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, representing a decrease of 21% and 19%, from the $125.6 million and $249.5 million in net premiums earned for the same periods in 2020.

Investments
Net investment income was $2.4 million and $5.4 million during the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $3.2 million and $7.7 million during the same periods in 2020. The decline in net investment income was primarily due to lower interest rates compared to the same periods during 2020 and an increase in the proportion of cash and short-term investments held relative to longer maturity investments.

Net investment gains were $3.9 million and $9.7 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to net investment gains of $2.1 million and net investment losses of $27.3 million, for the same periods in 2020.

Fixed-income securities were $300.7 million as of June 30, 2021, with a tax equivalent book yield of 2.8% compared to 2.2% as of June 30, 2020. As of June 30, 2021, the fixed-income portfolio had an average modified duration of 0.7 years and 79% of the securities had remaining time to maturity of five years or less. As of June 30, 2021, 14% of the investment portfolio was invested in equity securities.

Total investments were $347.7 million as of June 30, 2021. Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash were $332.0 million. Total investments, cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash were $679.7 million or $37.41 per share.

Pre-Tax (Loss) Income
Pre-tax loss was $0.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to pre-tax income of $5.6 million reported during the same period in 2020.   Pre-tax income was $11.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to a pre-tax loss of $64.0 million for the same period the prior year. The improvement in pre-tax results for the six months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to the same period the prior year was primarily due to the absence of $46.0 million of impairment charges to goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets taken during the first quarter of 2020 and a $39.7 million decrease in losses and LAE, partially offset by decreased revenue. The impairment charges during the first quarter of 2020 resulted from our determination that a significant decline in market capitalization below stockholders’ equity indicated the impairment of the goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets included in our balance sheet. The decrease in losses and LAE was primarily the result of exiting the contract binding line of the primary automobile business marketed by our Commercial Auto business unit commencing in February 2020, as well as an $18.3 million improvement in unfavorable net prior year loss reserve development. Decreased revenue for the first half of 2021 compared to the same period of the prior year was due primarily to decreased net premiums earned of $46.7 million, lower net investment income of $2.3 million and lower finance charges of $1.0 million, partially offset by $36.9 million higher net investment gains.

Loss and Loss Adjustment Expenses (“LAE”) and Net Combined Ratios

Losses and LAE for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 decreased $17.2 million and $39.7 million, as compared to the same periods during 2020 due to improved prior year net loss reserve development, lower net catastrophe losses and lower net premiums earned, partially offset by increases in current accident year non-catastrophe net loss trends. There was $3.1 million and $1.0 million of net unfavorable prior year loss reserve development during the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to net unfavorable prior year loss reserve development of $10.8 million and $19.3 million during the same periods in 2020.   Net catastrophe losses were $3.7 million and $9.6 million during the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to $6.6 million and $12.6 million, during the same periods of 2020.

The net loss ratio was 78.8% and 73.3% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to 75.5% and 75.5% reported during the same periods in 2020. Catastrophe losses contributed 3.8 points and 4.8 points to the net loss ratio for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to 5.2 points and 5.0 points for the same periods during 2020.   Net unfavorable prior year loss reserve development contributed 3.2 points and 0.5 points to the net loss ratio for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to 8.6 points and 7.8 points contributed to the net loss ratio from net unfavorable prior year loss reserve development for the same periods during 2020.  

The expense ratio was 26.9% and 27.5% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to 22.9% and 22.5% during the same periods in 2020. The Company reported net combined ratios of 105.7% and 100.8% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to 98.4% and 98.0% for the same periods during 2020.  

Net Income (Loss)

Net loss was $0.5 million and net income was $8.9 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to net income of $6.7 million and a net loss of $57.6 million for the same periods during 2020.

On a diluted basis per share, net loss was $0.03 per share and net income was $0.49 per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to net income of $0.37 per share and net loss of $3.18 per share for the same periods in 2020.

Book Value Per Share

Book value per share increased 4% to $9.84 per share as of June 30, 2021 as compared to $9.42 per share as of December 31, 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company’s financial statements are prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). However, the Company also presents and discusses certain non-GAAP financial measures that it believes are useful to investors as measures of operating performance. Management may also use such non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating the effectiveness of business strategies and for planning and budgeting purposes. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed as an alternative or substitute for the results reflected in the Company’s GAAP financial statements. In addition, the Company’s definitions of these items may not be comparable to the definitions used by other companies.

Operating loss and operating loss per share are calculated by excluding net investment gains and losses and impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets (“Impairments”) from GAAP net income. The Impairments are unusual and infrequent charges for the Company. Management believes that operating earnings and operating earnings per share provide useful information to investors about the performance of and underlying trends in the Company’s core insurance operations. Net income and net income per share are the GAAP measures that are most directly comparable to operating earnings and operating earnings per share. A reconciliation of operating earnings and operating earnings per share to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is presented below.

 
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation
         Weighted  
        Average
 		 
  Income (Loss) Less Tax Net Shares 
 		Diluted
($ in thousands) Before Tax Effect After Tax Diluted Per Share
Second Quarter 2021          
Reported GAAP measures $ (532 ) $ (65 ) $ (467 ) 18,171 $ (0.03 )
Excluded investment (gains)/losses $ (3,876 ) $ (814 ) $ (3,062 ) 18,171 $ (0.17 )
Operating income $ (4,408 ) $ (879 ) $ (3,529 ) 18,171 $ (0.19 )
           
Second Quarter 2020          
Reported GAAP measures $ 5,583   $ (1,118 ) $ 6,701   18,141 $ 0.37  
Excluded investment (gains)/losses $ (2,058 ) $ (432 ) $ (1,626 ) 18,141 $ (0.09 )
Operating income $ 3,525   $ (1,550 ) $ 5,075   18,141 $ 0.28  
           
Year-to-Date 2021          
Reported GAAP measures $ 11,168   $ 2,290   $ 8,878   18,157 $ 0.49  
Excluded investment (gains)/losses $ (9,655 ) $ (2,028 ) $ (7,627 ) 18,157 $ (0.42 )
Operating income $ 1,513   $ 262   $ 1,251   18,157 $ 0.07  
           
Year-to-Date 2020          
Reported GAAP measures $ (64,003 ) $ (6,394 ) $ (57,609 ) 18,132 $ (3.18 )
Excluded impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets $ 45,996   $ 273   $ 45,723   18,132 $ 2.52  
Excluded investment (gains)/losses $ 27,272   $ 5,727   $ 21,545   18,132 $ 1.19  
Operating income $ 9,265   $ (394 ) $ 9,659   18,132 $ 0.53  
           

In February 2020, Hallmark made the strategic decision to exit the contract binding line of the primary automobile business as a result of increasing claim severity and limited opportunity for meaningful rate increases. At that time, the Company began the process of non-renewing policies and placing in-force policies in runoff in accordance with state regulatory guidelines. Management believes that presenting gross and net premiums written excluding the contract binding line of the primary automobile business provides useful information to investors about the impact of this decision. A reconciliation of year-to-date GAAP gross and net premiums written to gross and net premiums written excluding the contract binding line of the primary automobile business is presented below.

       
  YTD Gross Written Premium   YTD Net Written Premium
  2021 2020 % Change   2021 2020 % Change
($ in thousands)              
Reported written premium 332,734 385,233 -14 %   182,281 235,492 -23 %
Less primary binding commercial auto 226 22,013 -99 %   97 21,077 -100 %
Written premium excluding primary binding commercial auto 332,508 363,220 -8 %   182,184 214,415 -15 %
                   

About Hallmark

Hallmark is a specialty property and casualty insurance holding company with a diversified portfolio of insurance products written on a national platform. With six insurance subsidiaries, Hallmark markets, underwrites and services commercial and personal insurance in select markets. Hallmark is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and its common stock is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "HALL."

Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, continued acceptance of the Company’s products and services in the marketplace, competitive factors, interest rate trends, general economic conditions, the availability of financing, underwriting loss experience and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
  

For further information, please contact:

Chris Kenney
Chief Financial Officer
817.348.1600
www.hallmarkgrp.com

 
 
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets          
($ in thousands, except par value)   Jun. 30     Dec. 31
ASSETS   2021       2020  
Investments:   (unaudited)  
Debt securities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $297,066 in 2021 and $502,167 in 2020) $ 300,737     $ 507,279  
Equity securities (cost: $39,124 in 2021 and $26,988 in 2020)   46,948       29,388  
Total investments   347,685       536,667  
Cash and cash equivalents   326,558       102,580  
Restricted cash   5,474       5,728  
Ceded unearned premiums   139,609       138,926  
Premiums receivable   105,792       120,332  
Accounts receivable   4,524       5,967  
Receivable for securities   7,037       913  
Reinsurance recoverable   494,473       490,231  
Deferred policy acquisition costs   13,291       17,840  
Intangible assets, net   1,070       1,322  
Federal income tax recoverable   20,025       25,642  
Deferred federal income taxes, net   8,190       8,724  
Prepaid expenses   5,598       2,648  
Other assets   27,368       28,013  
Total Assets $ 1,506,694     $ 1,485,533  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Liabilities:          
Senior unsecured notes due 2029 (less unamortized debt issuance costs of $795 in 2021 and $844 in 2020) $ 49,205     $ 49,156  
Subordinated debt securities (less unamortized debt issuance costs of $769 in 2021 and $795 in 2020)   55,933       55,907  
Reserves for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses   810,749       789,768  
Unearned premiums   300,941       320,806  
Reinsurance payable   51,921       46,700  
Pension liability   1,640       1,859  
Payable for securities   5,774       -  
Accounts payable and other accrued expenses   51,647       50,415  
Total Liabilities   1,327,810       1,314,611  
Commitments and contingencies          
Stockholders' equity:          
Common stock, $.18 par value, authorized 33,333,333 shares; issued 20,872,831 shares in 2021 and 2020 3,757       3,757  
Additional paid-in capital   122,782       122,893  
Retained earnings   77,793       68,915  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   (687 )     383  
Treasury stock (2,701,799 shares in 2021 and 2,730,673 shares in 2020), at cost   (24,761 )     (25,026 )
Total Stockholders Equity   178,884       170,922  
Total Liabilities & Stockholders Equity $ 1,506,694     $ 1,485,533  
 


Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries        
Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
($ in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) June 30,   June 30,
  2021   2020     2021   2020  
Gross premiums written $ 169,716   $ 183,644     $ 332,734   $ 385,233  
Ceded premiums written   (80,582 )   (74,657 )     (150,453 )   (149,741 )
Net premiums written   89,134     108,987       182,281     235,492  
Change in unearned premiums   9,477     16,609       20,548     14,037  
Net premiums earned   98,611     125,596       202,829     249,529  
                   
Investment income, net of expenses   2,353     3,196       5,363     7,654  
Investment gains (losses), net   3,876     2,058       9,655     (27,272 )
Finance charges   1,109     1,528       2,242     3,172  
Commission and fees   250     260       510     584  
Other income   16     14       35     33  
Total revenues   106,215     132,652       220,634     233,700  
                   
Losses and loss adjustment expenses   77,719     94,873       148,622     188,278  
Operating expenses   27,653     30,259       58,094     59,407  
Interest expense   1,249     1,320       2,498     2,788  
Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets   0     0       0     45,996  
Amortization of intangible assets   126     617       252     1,234  
Total expenses   106,747     127,069       209,466     297,703  
                   
(Loss) income before tax   (532 )   5,583       11,168     (64,003 )
Income tax (benefit) expense   (65 )   (1,118 )     2,290     (6,394 )
Net (loss) income $ (467 ) $ 6,701     $ 8,878   $ (57,609 )
                   
Net (loss) income per share:                  
Basic $ (0.03 ) $ 0.37     $ 0.49   $ (3.18 )
Diluted $ (0.03 ) $ 0.37     $ 0.49   $ (3.18 )
           


Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Segment Data        
Three Months Ended Jun. 30                    
  Specialty Commercial Segment Standard Commercial Segment Personal Segment Corporate Consolidated
($ in thousands, unaudited)   2021     2020     2021     2020     2021     2020     2021     2020     2021     2020  
Gross premiums written $ 126,190   $ 138,627   $ 27,712   $ 23,842   $ 15,814   $ 21,175   $ -   $ -   $ 169,716   $ 183,644  
Ceded premiums written   (70,157 )   (64,640 )   (10,330 )   (7,037 )   (95 )   (2,980 )   -     -     (80,582 )   (74,657 )
Net premiums written   56,033     73,987     17,382     16,805     15,719     18,195     -     -     89,134     108,987  
Change in unearned premiums   8,316     14,350     (835 )   (404 )   1,996     2,663     -     -     9,477     16,609  
Net premiums earned   64,349     88,337     16,547     16,401     17,715     20,858     -     -     98,611     125,596  
                     
Total revenues   66,918     91,124     17,240     17,096     19,115     22,464     2,943     1,968     106,216     132,652  
                     
Losses and loss adjustment expenses   47,342     69,262     14,138     10,775     16,239     14,836     -     -     77,719     94,873  
                     
Pre-tax income (loss)   5,327     5,882     (1,976 )   802     (2,766 )   1,884     (1,117 )   (2,985 )   (532 )   5,583  
                     
Net loss ratio (1)   73.6 %   78.4 %   85.4 %   65.7 %   91.7 %   71.1 %       78.8 %   75.5 %
Net expense ratio (1)   23.6 %   18.5 %   31.7 %   34.4 %   27.2 %   21.0 %       26.9 %   22.9 %
Net combined ratio (1)   97.2 %   96.9 %   117.1 %   100.1 %   118.9 %   92.1 %       105.7 %   98.4 %
                     
Favorable (Unfavorable) Prior Year Development   (1,127 )   (9,315 )   (18 )   (794 )   (1,985 )   (680 )   -     -     (3,130 )   (10,789 )


(1) The net loss ratio is calculated as incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses divided by net premiums earned, each determined in accordance with GAAP. The net expense ratio is calculated as total underwriting expenses offset by agency fee income divided by net premiums earned, each determined in accordance with GAAP. The net combined ratio is calculated as the sum of the net loss ratio and the net expense ratio.


 
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Segment Data        
Six Months Ended Jun. 30                    
  Specialty Commercial Segment Standard Commercial Segment Personal Segment Corporate Consolidated
($ in thousands, unaudited)   2021     2020     2021     2020     2021     2020     2021   2020     2021     2020  
Gross premiums written $ 240,180   $ 288,097   $ 57,447   $ 50,218   $ 35,107   $ 46,918   $ - $ -   $ 332,734   $ 385,233  
Ceded premiums written   (129,711 )   (128,604 )   (20,580 )   (14,500 )   (162 )   (6,637 )   -   -     (150,453 )   (149,741 )
Net premiums written   110,469     159,493     36,867     35,718     34,945     40,281     -   -     182,281     235,492  
Change in unearned premiums   23,457     15,816     (3,254 )   (2,899 )   345     1,120     -   -     20,548     14,037  
Net premiums earned   133,926     175,309     33,613     32,819     35,290     41,401     -   -     202,829     249,529  
                     
Total revenues   138,883     183,244     34,928     34,732     38,074     44,787     8,750   (29,063 )   220,635     233,700  
                     
Losses and loss adjustment expenses   91,749     130,145     26,229     22,630     30,644     35,503     -   -     148,622     188,278  
                     
Pre-tax income (loss)   17,148     22,174     (1,610 )   1,518     (4,389 )   (3,771 )   19   (83,924 )   11,168     (64,003 )
                     
Net loss ratio (1)   68.5 %   74.2 %   78.0 %   69.0 %   86.8 %   85.8 %       73.3 %   75.5 %
Net expense ratio (1)   23.8 %   18.1 %   31.7 %   32.9 %   28.8 %   24.7 %       27.5 %   22.5 %
Net combined ratio (1)   92.3 %   92.3 %   109.7 %   101.9 %   115.6 %   110.5 %       100.8 %   98.0 %
                     
Net Favorable (Unfavorable) Prior Year Development   772     (12,468 )   1,343     (919 )   (3,159 )   (5,961 )       (1,044 )   (19,348 )


(1) The net loss ratio is calculated as incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses divided by net premiums earned, each determined in accordance with GAAP. The net expense ratio is calculated as total underwriting expenses offset by agency fee income divided by net premiums earned, each determined in accordance with GAAP. The net combined ratio is calculated as the sum of the net loss ratio and the net expense ratio.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a204b59d-618d-45a4 ...





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hallmark Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results DALLAS, Texas, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (“Hallmark”) (NASDAQ: HALL) today announced financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021.  Second …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Teleste Corporation's Half year financial report 1 January to 30 June 2021: Net sales, adjusted operating result and order backlog increased
Northland Power Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
VERB to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 5: 00 p.m. ET
Novozymes reaches a strategic milestone in the implementation of its strategy with a significant ...
Questerre reports second quarter 2021 results
Media Central Corporation Announces That Creator News Is Live
Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Rovio Entertainment to acquire hyper-casual game studio Ruby Games
Fortuna Reports Second Quarter Unaudited 2021 Financial Results
Novozymes delivers strong Q2 results and narrows full-year guidance to the high-end of the range
Dundee Corporation Demonstrates Progress on Advancing Core Mining Strategy and Announces Q2 2021 ...
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board