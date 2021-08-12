Iridex Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Second Quarter Highlights

Revenue of $13.4 million, highest since 2007, increased 116% from the prior year period, and 29% compared to second quarter 2019

Gross profit of $6.1 million, also a 14-year quarterly high, on gross margin of 45.5%

Cyclo G6 product family revenue of $3.6 million, an increase of 70% year-over-year Record 16,000 Cyclo G6 probes sold, a 103% year-over-year increase

47 Cyclo G6 Glaucoma Laser Systems sold, compared to 42 in the prior year period

Retina product revenue nearly tripled year-over-year to $7.6 million 28% of revenue from PASCAL products acquired from Topcon

Cash usage of $1.7 million leading to cash at quarter-end of $26.3 million Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness of $2.5 million contributed to net income of $1.4 million





“Sales records this quarter demonstrate that Iridex is achieving new highs of performance, and we’re proud of the results our team has delivered,” said David I. Bruce, President and CEO of Iridex. “The measures we implemented more than a year ago to secure our business during the pandemic have enabled us to emerge even stronger today. We saw strength in both our glaucoma and retina markets, demonstrating the impact of our investments in sales and marketing, a broader distribution partnership, and product enhancements.”

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue for the three months ended July 3, 2021 increased 116% to $13.4 million from $6.2 million during the same period of the prior year. Excluding newly acquired PASCAL products, revenue increased 81% over the second quarter of 2020.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2021 increased to $6.1 million, a 45.5% gross margin, compared to $2.4 million, a 38.7% gross margin, in the same period last year. The gross margin increase was primarily attributable to the impact of production efficiency initiatives, greater overhead absorption due to higher revenue and continued increase in higher margin probes within the product mix.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2021 increased 40% to $7.2 million compared to $5.2 million in the same period of the prior year, mainly due to additional expenses related to PASCAL operations and higher level of business activities and investments compared to the prior year quarter that was greatly impacted by the pandemic.

The Company recorded a $2.5 million non-operating gain in Other Income, net, in the second quarter of 2021 in connection with the forgiveness by the U.S. Small Business Administration of the total outstanding amount of its Paycheck Protection Program loan.

Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $1.4 million, compared to a net loss $2.8 million in the same period of the prior year. Net income on a per share basis was $0.09 in 2021 versus a loss of $0.20 in the second quarter of 2020.

Cash usage in the second quarter was $1.7 million, which resulted in cash of $26.3 million at quarter-end.

Updated Guidance for Full Year 2021

Iridex now expects total revenue for fiscal year 2021 to range from $50 million to $52 million, reflecting growth of 38% - 43% over fiscal year 2020. This compares to the previous range of $48 million to $51 million. Cyclo G6 probe sales are expected to increase to 58,000 to 60,000 from prior guidance of 56,000 to 59,000. Glaucoma Laser System sales expectation of 250 to 275 for 2021 remains unchanged.

About Iridex

Iridex Corporation is a worldwide leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing innovative and versatile laser-based medical systems, delivery devices and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. The Company’s proprietary MicroPulse technology delivers a differentiated treatment that provides safe, effective, and proven treatment for targeted sight-threatening eye conditions. Iridex’s current product line is used for the treatment of glaucoma and diabetic macular edema (DME) and other retinal diseases. Iridex products are sold in the United States through a direct sales force and internationally primarily through a network of independent distributors into more than 100 countries. For further information, visit the Iridex website at www.iridex.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended, including those statements concerning the future momentum, demand and utilization of the Company's products, financial guidance, expected sales volumes and benefits from the Topcon partnership. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. Please see a detailed description of these and other risks contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and will not be updated.

IRIDEX Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 3, June 27, July 3, June 27, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total revenues $ 13,426 $ 6,219 $ 25,385 $ 15,240 Cost of revenues 7,318 3,813 14,338 8,918 Gross profit 6,108 2,406 11,047 6,322 Operating expenses: Research and development 1,672 807 2,837 1,526 Sales and marketing 3,646 2,693 6,628 5,845 General and administrative 1,928 1,690 4,561 3,388 Total operating expenses 7,246 5,190 14,026 10,759 Loss from operations (1,138 ) (2,784 ) (2,979 ) (4,437 ) Other income, net 2,539 9 2,378 18 Income (loss) from operations before provision for income taxes 1,401 (2,775 ) (601 ) (4,419 ) Provision for income taxes 8 5 16 12 Net income (loss) $ 1,393 $ (2,780 ) $ (617 ) $ (4,431 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.09 $ (0.20 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.32 ) Diluted $ 0.09 $ (0.20 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.32 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share: Basic 15,647 13,792 14,996 13,789 Diluted 16,307 13,792 14,996 13,789



