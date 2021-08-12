RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Results

RCM Technologies reported revenue of $48.9 million for the thirteen week period ended July 3, 2021 (the current period), a 49.9% increase as compared to $32.7 million for the thirteen week period ended June 27, 2020 (the comparable prior year period). Gross profit was $12.3 million for the current period, a 44.3% increase as compared to $8.5 million for the comparable prior year period. The Company experienced GAAP operating income of $1.9 million for the current period, as compared to a GAAP operating loss of $1.2 million for the comparable prior year period. The Company experienced GAAP net income of $1.3 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the current period as compared to a GAAP net loss of $1.0 million, or ($0.08) per diluted share, for the comparable prior year period.

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT), a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced engineering, specialty health care and information technology services, today announced financial results for the thirteen and twenty-six week periods ended July 3, 2021.

RCM Technologies reported revenue of $93.5 million for the twenty-six week period ended July 3, 2021 (the current period), a 20.3% increase as compared to $77.7 million for the twenty-six week period ended June 27, 2020 (the comparable prior year period). Gross profit was $23.1 million for the current period, a 19.5% increase as compared to $19.3 million for the comparable prior year period. The Company experienced GAAP operating income of $3.3 million for the current period, as compared to a GAAP operating loss of $8.9 million for the comparable prior year period. The Company experienced GAAP net income of $2.3 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the current period as compared to a GAAP net loss of $6.9 million, or ($0.54) per diluted share, for the comparable prior year period.

Bradley Vizi, Executive Chairman of RCM Technologies, commented, “Our second-quarter results continued the strong momentum we established as we exited 2020 and entered 2021. Across each division, revenue, profitability, and overall business activity increased sequentially, and many measures showed meaningful improvement in year-over-year performance.”

Kevin Miller, Chief Financial Officer of RCM Technologies, commented, “The generation of $15.3 million in cash flow from operations and strong EBITDA in the second quarter allows us to continue to make measured investments in our segments, all of which we believe are serving attractive end markets. We believe our momentum will continue into the second half of fiscal 2021 and have now shifted our focus to continuing this growth trajectory going forward from there.”

RCM Technologies, Inc. is a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced information technology and engineering services. RCM is an innovative leader in the delivery of these solutions to commercial and government sectors. RCM is also a provider of specialty healthcare services to major health care institutions and educational facilities.

The Statements contained in this release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “seek,” “could,” “can,” “should,” “are confident” or similar expressions. In addition, statements that are not historical should also be considered forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry, as well as our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate in these circumstances. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for the Company’s services, expectations regarding our future revenues and other financial results, our pipeline and potential project wins and our expectations for growth in our business. Such statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risk, uncertainties and other factors may emerge from time to time that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Investors are directed to consider such risks, uncertainties and other factors described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as may be required by law.

Tables to Follow

RCM Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Thirteen Week Periods Ended July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 Revenue $ 48,933 $ 32,652 Cost of services 36,667 24,149 Gross profit 12,266 8,503 Selling, general and administrative 9,995 8,994 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 259 246 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 9 80 Write-off of receivables and professional fees incurred related to arbitration - 350 Tax credit professional fees 60 - Operating income (loss) 1,943 (1,167 ) Other expense, net 201 233 Income (loss) before income taxes 1,742 (1,400 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 486 (408 ) Net income (loss) $ 1,256 $ (992 ) Diluted net earnings (loss) per share data $ 0.11 $ (0.08 )





Twenty-Six Week Periods Ended July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 Revenue $ 93,482 $ 77,685 Cost of services 70,366 58,339 Gross profit 23,116 19,346 Selling, general and administrative 19,064 19,231 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 525 501 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 89 160 Write-off of receivables and professional fees incurred related to arbitration - 8,397 Tax credit professional fees 120 - Operating income (loss) 3,318 (8,943 ) Other expense, net 213 642 Income (loss) before income taxes 3,105 (9,585 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 842 (2,648 ) Net income (loss) $ 2,263 $ (6,937 ) Diluted net earnings (loss) per share data $ 0.19 $ (0.54 )





RCM Technologies, Inc.

Summary Consolidated Selected Balance Sheet Data

(In Thousands) July 3,

2021 January 2,

2021 (Unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,399 $ 734 Accounts receivable, net $ 37,323 $ 36,007 Total current assets $ 41,886 $ 43,934 Total assets $ 64,697 $ 68,339 Total current liabilities $ 29,233 $ 28,741 Borrowing under line of credit $ 9,686 $ 11,890 Net debt (line of credit less cash) $ 8,287 $ 11,156 Total liabilities $ 41,832 $ 46,101 Stockholders’ equity $ 22,865 $ 22,238

RCM Technologies, Inc.

Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands)

The following non-GAAP measures, which adjust for the categories of expenses described below, primarily changes in contingent consideration as a result of re-measurement in the amount of contingent consideration we expect to pay with respect to past acquisitions, are non-GAAP financial measures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures (“EBITDA” and “Adjusted EBITDA”) are useful information for investors, shareholders and other stakeholders of our company in gauging our results of operations on an ongoing basis and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our current financial performance and period-to-period comparisons. We believe that both EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are performance measures and not liquidity measures, and therefore a reconciliation between net income and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA has been provided. Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA should be considered as an alternative to net income as an indicator of performance. In addition, neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA takes into account changes in certain assets and liabilities as well as interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows. We do not intend the presentation of these non-GAAP measures to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following unaudited table presents the Company's GAAP Net Income measure and the corresponding adjustments used to calculate “EBITDA” and “Adjusted EBITDA” for the thirteen and twenty-six week periods ended July 3, 2021 and June 27, 2020.

Thirteen Week

Periods Ended Twenty-Six Week

Periods Ended July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 GAAP net income (loss) $ 1,256 $ (992 ) $ 2,263 $ (6,937 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 486 (408 ) 842 (2,648 ) Interest expense 122 184 243 524 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 26 36 52 72 Depreciation of property and equipment 259 246 525 501 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 9 80 89 160 EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 2,158 $ (854 ) $ 4,014 $ (8,328 ) Adjustments Write-off of receivables and professional fees

incurred related to arbitration - 350 - 8,397 Tax credit professional fees 60 - 120 - Loss (gain) on foreign currency transactions 53 13 (82 ) 46 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 2,271 $ (491 ) $ 4,052 $ 115





RCM Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands) Thirteen Week Periods Ended July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 Net income (loss) $ 1,256 $ (992 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities 1,063 (38 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 8,156 11,253 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,375 1,620 Net of transit accounts receivable and payable 1,679 (66 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,494 2,745 Accrued payroll and related costs (399 ) 2,239 Right of use assets 266 304 Right of use liabilities (491 ) (284 ) Income taxes payable (92 ) 110 Total adjustments 14,051 17,846 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 15,307 $ 16,854 Net cash used in investing activities (89 ) (76 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (14,529 ) (15,830 ) Effect of exchange rate changes 32 42 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents $ 721 $ 990





Twenty-Six Week Periods Ended July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 Net income (loss) $ 2,263 $ (6,937 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities 1,949 5,977 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (929 ) 12,227 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,957 1,786 Net of transit accounts receivable and payable (123 ) 907 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,906 2,739 Accrued payroll and related costs (212 ) 950 Right of use assets 412 1,166 Right of use liabilities (857 ) (1,163 ) Income taxes payable (249 ) 131 Total adjustments 3,854 24,720 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 6,117 $ 17,783 Net cash used in investing activities (136 ) (111 ) Net cash used in financing activities (5,214 ) (17,764 ) Effect of exchange rate changes (102 ) (123 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ 665 $ (215 )





RCM Technologies, Inc.

Summary of Selected Income Statement Data

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands) Thirteen Week Period Ended July 3, 2021 Engineering Specialty

Health Care Information

Technology Consolidated Revenue $ 16,934 $ 22,941 $ 9,058 $ 48,933 Cost of services 12,920 17,349 6,398 36,677 Gross profit $ 4,014 $ 5,592 $ 2,660 $ 12,266 Gross profit margin 23.7 % 24.4 % 29.4 % 25.1 %





Thirteen Week Period Ended June 27, 2020 Engineering Specialty

Health Care Information

Technology Consolidated Revenue $ 14,038 $ 10,684 $ 7,930 $ 32,652 Cost of services 9,804 8,487 5,858 24,149 Gross profit $ 4,234 $ 2,197 $ 2,072 $ 8,503 Gross profit margin 30.2 % 20.6 % 26.1 % 26.0 %





Twenty-Six Week Period Ended July 3, 2021 Engineering Specialty

Health Care Information

Technology Consolidated Revenue $ 31,400 $ 44,077 $ 18,005 $ 93,482 Cost of services 24,180 33,448 12,738 70,366 Gross profit $ 7,220 $ 10,629 $ 5,267 $ 23,116 Gross profit margin 23.0 % 24.1 % 29.3 % 24.7 %





Twenty-Six Week Period Ended June 27, 2020 Engineering Specialty

Health Care Information

Technology Consolidated Revenue $ 28,201 $ 32,881 $ 16,603 $ 77,685 Cost of services 20,001 26,311 12,027 58,339 Gross profit $ 8,200 $ 6,570 $ 4,576 $ 19,346 Gross profit margin 29.1 % 20.0 % 27.6 % 24.9 %



