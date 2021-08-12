checkAd

RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Results

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT), a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced engineering, specialty health care and information technology services, today announced financial results for the thirteen and twenty-six week periods ended July 3, 2021.

RCM Technologies reported revenue of $48.9 million for the thirteen week period ended July 3, 2021 (the current period), a 49.9% increase as compared to $32.7 million for the thirteen week period ended June 27, 2020 (the comparable prior year period). Gross profit was $12.3 million for the current period, a 44.3% increase as compared to $8.5 million for the comparable prior year period. The Company experienced GAAP operating income of $1.9 million for the current period, as compared to a GAAP operating loss of $1.2 million for the comparable prior year period.  The Company experienced GAAP net income of $1.3 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the current period as compared to a GAAP net loss of $1.0 million, or ($0.08) per diluted share, for the comparable prior year period.

RCM Technologies reported revenue of $93.5 million for the twenty-six week period ended July 3, 2021 (the current period), a 20.3% increase as compared to $77.7 million for the twenty-six week period ended June 27, 2020 (the comparable prior year period). Gross profit was $23.1 million for the current period, a 19.5% increase as compared to $19.3 million for the comparable prior year period. The Company experienced GAAP operating income of $3.3 million for the current period, as compared to a GAAP operating loss of $8.9 million for the comparable prior year period.  The Company experienced GAAP net income of $2.3 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the current period as compared to a GAAP net loss of $6.9 million, or ($0.54) per diluted share, for the comparable prior year period.

Bradley Vizi, Executive Chairman of RCM Technologies, commented, “Our second-quarter results continued the strong momentum we established as we exited 2020 and entered 2021. Across each division, revenue, profitability, and overall business activity increased sequentially, and many measures showed meaningful improvement in year-over-year performance.”

Kevin Miller, Chief Financial Officer of RCM Technologies, commented, “The generation of $15.3 million in cash flow from operations and strong EBITDA in the second quarter allows us to continue to make measured investments in our segments, all of which we believe are serving attractive end markets. We believe our momentum will continue into the second half of fiscal 2021 and have now shifted our focus to continuing this growth trajectory going forward from there.”

Conference Call
On Friday, August 13, 2021, RCM Technologies will host a conference call to discuss these results. The call will begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The dial-in number is (866) 578-1005.

About RCM
RCM Technologies, Inc. is a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced information technology and engineering services. RCM is an innovative leader in the delivery of these solutions to commercial and government sectors. RCM is also a provider of specialty healthcare services to major health care institutions and educational facilities. RCM’s offices are located in major metropolitan centers throughout North America and Serbia. Additional information can be found at www.rcmt.com.

The Statements contained in this release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “seek,” “could,” “can,” “should,” “are confident” or similar expressions. In addition, statements that are not historical should also be considered forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry, as well as our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate in these circumstances. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for the Company’s services, expectations regarding our future revenues and other financial results, our pipeline and potential project wins and our expectations for growth in our business. Such statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risk, uncertainties and other factors may emerge from time to time that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Investors are directed to consider such risks, uncertainties and other factors described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as may be required by law.

Tables to Follow

 
 
RCM Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
 
  Thirteen Week Periods Ended  
  July 3, 2021   June 27, 2020  
Revenue $ 48,933   $ 32,652  
Cost of services   36,667     24,149  
Gross profit   12,266     8,503  
Selling, general and administrative   9,995     8,994  
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment   259     246  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets   9     80  
Write-off of receivables and professional fees incurred related to arbitration   -     350  
Tax credit professional fees   60     -  
Operating income (loss)   1,943     (1,167 )
Other expense, net   201     233  
Income (loss) before income taxes   1,742     (1,400 )
Income tax expense (benefit)   486     (408 )
Net income (loss) $ 1,256   $ (992 )
             
Diluted net earnings (loss) per share data $ 0.11   $ (0.08 )


  Twenty-Six Week Periods Ended  
  July 3, 2021   June 27, 2020  
Revenue $ 93,482   $ 77,685  
Cost of services   70,366     58,339  
Gross profit   23,116     19,346  
Selling, general and administrative   19,064     19,231  
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment   525     501  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets   89     160  
Write-off of receivables and professional fees incurred related to arbitration   -     8,397  
Tax credit professional fees   120     -  
Operating income (loss)   3,318     (8,943 )
Other expense, net   213     642  
Income (loss) before income taxes   3,105     (9,585 )
Income tax expense (benefit)   842     (2,648 )
Net income (loss) $ 2,263   $ (6,937 )
         
Diluted net earnings (loss) per share data $ 0.19   $ (0.54 )
             


RCM Technologies, Inc.
Summary Consolidated Selected Balance Sheet Data
(In Thousands)
 
  July 3,
2021 		  January 2,
2021
  (Unaudited)    
Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,399   $ 734
Accounts receivable, net $ 37,323   $ 36,007
Total current assets $ 41,886   $ 43,934
Total assets $ 64,697   $ 68,339
Total current liabilities $ 29,233   $ 28,741
Borrowing under line of credit $ 9,686   $ 11,890
Net debt (line of credit less cash) $ 8,287   $ 11,156
Total liabilities $ 41,832   $ 46,101
Stockholders’ equity $ 22,865   $ 22,238
           

RCM Technologies, Inc.
Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)

The following non-GAAP measures, which adjust for the categories of expenses described below, primarily changes in contingent consideration as a result of re-measurement in the amount of contingent consideration we expect to pay with respect to past acquisitions, are non-GAAP financial measures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures (“EBITDA” and “Adjusted EBITDA”) are useful information for investors, shareholders and other stakeholders of our company in gauging our results of operations on an ongoing basis and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our current financial performance and period-to-period comparisons. We believe that both EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are performance measures and not liquidity measures, and therefore a reconciliation between net income and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA has been provided. Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA should be considered as an alternative to net income as an indicator of performance. In addition, neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA takes into account changes in certain assets and liabilities as well as interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows. We do not intend the presentation of these non-GAAP measures to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following unaudited table presents the Company's GAAP Net Income measure and the corresponding adjustments used to calculate “EBITDA” and “Adjusted EBITDA” for the thirteen and twenty-six week periods ended July 3, 2021 and June 27, 2020.

         
  Thirteen Week
Periods Ended 		  Twenty-Six Week
Periods Ended 		 
  July 3,
2021 		  June 27,
2020 		  July 3,
2021 		  June 27,
2020 		 
GAAP net income (loss) $ 1,256   $ (992 ) $ 2,263   $ (6,937 )
Income tax expense (benefit)   486     (408 )   842     (2,648 )
Interest expense   122     184     243     524  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration   26     36     52     72  
Depreciation of property and equipment   259     246     525     501  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets   9     80     89     160  
EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 2,158   $ (854 ) $ 4,014   $ (8,328 )
                         
Adjustments                        
Write-off of receivables and professional fees
incurred related to arbitration 		  -     350     -     8,397  
Tax credit professional fees   60     -     120     -  
Loss (gain) on foreign currency transactions   53     13     (82 )   46  
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 2,271   $ (491 ) $ 4,052   $ 115  


RCM Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
     
  Thirteen Week Periods Ended  
  July 3,
2021 		    June 27,
2020 		 
Net income (loss) $ 1,256     $ (992 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash              
used in operating activities   1,063       (38 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:              
  Accounts receivable   8,156       11,253  
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets   1,375       1,620  
  Net of transit accounts receivable and payable   1,679       (66 )
  Accounts payable and accrued expenses   2,494       2,745  
  Accrued payroll and related costs   (399 )     2,239  
  Right of use assets   266       304  
  Right of use liabilities   (491 )     (284 )
  Income taxes payable   (92 )     110  
Total adjustments   14,051       17,846  
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 15,307     $ 16,854  
           
Net cash used in investing activities   (89 )     (76 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   (14,529 )     (15,830 )
Effect of exchange rate changes   32       42  
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents $ 721     $ 990  
               


  Twenty-Six Week Periods Ended  
  July 3,
2021 		  June 27,
2020 		 
Net income (loss) $ 2,263   $ (6,937 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash            
used in operating activities   1,949     5,977  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
  Accounts receivable   (929 )   12,227  
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets   1,957     1,786  
  Net of transit accounts receivable and payable   (123 )   907  
  Accounts payable and accrued expenses   1,906     2,739  
  Accrued payroll and related costs   (212 )   950  
  Right of use assets   412     1,166  
  Right of use liabilities   (857 )   (1,163 )
  Income taxes payable   (249 )   131  
Total adjustments   3,854     24,720  
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 6,117   $ 17,783  
         
Net cash used in investing activities   (136 )   (111 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (5,214 )   (17,764 )
Effect of exchange rate changes   (102 )   (123 )
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ 665   $ (215 )
             


RCM Technologies, Inc.
Summary of Selected Income Statement Data
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
       
    Thirteen Week Period Ended July 3, 2021  
    Engineering   Specialty
Health Care 		  Information
Technology 		  Consolidated  
                   
Revenue   $ 16,934   $ 22,941   $ 9,058   $ 48,933  
Cost of services     12,920     17,349     6,398     36,677  
Gross profit   $ 4,014   $ 5,592   $ 2,660   $ 12,266  
Gross profit margin     23.7 %   24.4 %   29.4 %   25.1 %


    Thirteen Week Period Ended June 27, 2020  
    Engineering   Specialty
Health Care 		  Information
Technology 		  Consolidated  
                   
Revenue   $ 14,038   $ 10,684   $ 7,930   $ 32,652  
Cost of services     9,804     8,487     5,858     24,149  
Gross profit   $ 4,234   $ 2,197   $ 2,072   $ 8,503  
Gross profit margin     30.2 %   20.6 %   26.1 %   26.0 %


    Twenty-Six Week Period Ended July 3, 2021  
    Engineering   Specialty
Health Care 		  Information
Technology 		  Consolidated  
                   
Revenue   $ 31,400   $ 44,077   $ 18,005   $ 93,482  
Cost of services     24,180     33,448     12,738     70,366  
Gross profit   $ 7,220   $ 10,629   $ 5,267   $ 23,116  
Gross profit margin     23.0 %   24.1 %   29.3 %   24.7 %


    Twenty-Six Week Period Ended June 27, 2020  
    Engineering   Specialty
Health Care 		  Information
Technology 		  Consolidated  
                   
Revenue   $ 28,201   $ 32,881   $ 16,603   $ 77,685  
Cost of services     20,001     26,311     12,027     58,339  
Gross profit   $ 8,200   $ 6,570   $ 4,576   $ 19,346  
Gross profit margin     29.1 %   20.0 %   27.6 %   24.9 %
                           


RCM Technologies, Inc. Tel: 856.356.4500 Corporate Contacts:
2500 McClellan Avenue Fax: 856.356.4600 Bradley S. Vizi
Pennsauken, NJ 08109 info@rcmt.com Executive Chairman
  www.rcmt.com Kevin D. Miller
    Chief Financial Officer




