checkAd

Seer Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.08.2021, 22:06  |  18   |   |   

Expanded installed base and booked initial revenue for Proteograph Product Suite

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER), a life sciences company commercializing a disruptive new platform for proteomics, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“I am incredibly proud of our team and the strides we are making to transform proteomics and empower the scientific community,” said Omid Farokhzad, Chair and Chief Executive Officer. “The performance of the Proteograph Product Suite in customers’ hands has exceeded our expectations, and I am excited about the early data they are generating. This strong progress further substantiates our belief that Seer’s technology will open up a new gateway to the proteome and advance our understanding of biology.”

Recent Highlights

  • Shipped and installed the Proteograph Product Suite to additional sites, including the first international customer
  • Booked initial revenue for the Proteograph Product Suite
  • Made strong progress in the Limited Release phase of commercialization; on track to achieve a high single digit number of Limited Release customers in 2021
  • Continued to see momentum in the market with early customers excited by their data, submitting abstracts, preparing for peer-reviewed publications, and securing funding for larger studies
  • Accelerated entry into the Chinese market through a new distribution partnership with Enlight Medical

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue was $1.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $71,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase was the result of commencement of sales of our Proteograph Product Suite and services performed for PrognomIQ. Product revenue was $837,000, related party revenue was $380,000, and grant revenue was $117,000.

Gross profit, inclusive of grant revenue, was $748,000 and gross margin was 56% for the second quarter of 2021.

Operating expenses were $17.4 million for the second quarter of 2021, as compared to $6.4 million for the corresponding prior year period. The increase in expenses was driven by increased compensation, benefit and stock-based compensation expense associated with an increase in personnel, and an increase in costs associated with becoming a publicly traded company.

Net loss was $16.6 million for the second quarter of 2021, as compared to $6.1 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Cash, cash equivalents and investments were approximately $518 million as of June 30, 2021.

Webcast Information

Seer will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 1:30 pm Pacific Time / 4:30 pm Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed at http://investor.seer.bio. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Seer

Seer is a life sciences company developing transformative products that open up a new gateway to the proteome. Seer is commercializing its Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation and software to perform deep, unbiased proteomic analysis at scale in a matter of hours. Seer designed the Proteograph workflow to be efficient and easy-to-use, leveraging widely adopted laboratory instrumentation to provide a decentralized solution that can be adopted by nearly any lab. Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite is for research use only and is not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information, please visit www.seer.bio.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to it on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding our timing and ability to enable unbiased, deep and rapid proteomics available at scale, the number of Limited Release customers achieved in 2021, and plans to enter the China market. These and other risks are described more fully in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, to be filed with the SEC on August 12, 2021, and other documents the Company subsequently files with the SEC from time to time. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Investor Contact:
Carrie Mendivil
investor@seer.bio

Media Contact:
Karen Possemato
pr@seer.bio



Seer, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
               
Revenue:              
Product $ 837     $     $ 837     $  
Related party 380         380      
Grant 117     71     179     248  
Total revenue 1,334     71     1,396     248  
Cost of revenue:              
Product 504         504      
Related party 82         82      
Total cost of revenue 586         586      
Gross profit 748     71   810     248  
Operating expenses:              
Research and development 6,935     4,536     13,162     8,758  
Selling, general and administrative 10,484     1,902     20,816     3,682  
Total operating expenses 17,419     6,438     33,978     12,440  
Loss from operations (16,671 )   (6,367 )   (33,168 )   (12,192 )
Other income (expense):              
Interest income 55     250     123     582  
Total other income (expense) 55     250     123     582  
Net loss $ (16,616 )   $ (6,117 )   $ (33,045 )   $ (11,610 )
Other comprehensive loss:              
Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities (62 )   (255 )   (88 )   278  
Comprehensive loss $ (16,678 )   $ (6,372 )   $ (33,133 )   $ (11,332 )
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.27 )   $ (0.63 )   $ (0.55 )   $ (1.25 )
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 60,841,657     9,718,393     60,367,433     9,320,520  



Seer, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

  June 30,   December 31,
  2021   2020
       
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 370,675     $ 333,585  
Investments 147,098     98,278  
Accounts receivable, net 896      
Related party receivables 439      99  
Other receivables 340      163  
Inventory 2,670     551  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,208     452  
Total current assets 525,326     433,128  
Property and equipment, net 10,776     8,441  
Restricted cash 524     343  
Other assets 423     407  
Total assets $ 537,049     $ 442,319  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 1,602     $ 2,115  
Accrued expenses 5,590     5,147  
Accrued research and development 490     396  
Deferred revenue 445     250  
Deferred rent, current 228     186  
Total current liabilities 8,355     8,094  
Deferred rent, net of current portion 2,248     1,899  
Other noncurrent liabilities 402     717  
Total liabilities 11,005     10,710  
Commitments      
Stockholders’ equity:      
Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; zero shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively;      
Class A common stock, $0.00001 par value; 94,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 56,722,925 and 53,395,319 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; 1     1  
Class B common stock, $0.00001 par value; 6,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 4,700,338 and 5,865,732 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively;      
Additional paid-in capital 614,483     486,915  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (34 )   54  
Accumulated deficit (88,406 )   (55,361 )
Total stockholders’ equity 526,044     431,609  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 537,049     $ 442,319  




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Seer Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Expanded installed base and booked initial revenue for Proteograph Product SuiteREDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER), a life sciences company commercializing a disruptive new platform for proteomics, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Teleste Corporation's Half year financial report 1 January to 30 June 2021: Net sales, adjusted operating result and order backlog increased
Northland Power Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
VERB to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 5: 00 p.m. ET
Novozymes reaches a strategic milestone in the implementation of its strategy with a significant ...
Questerre reports second quarter 2021 results
Media Central Corporation Announces That Creator News Is Live
Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Rovio Entertainment to acquire hyper-casual game studio Ruby Games
Fortuna Reports Second Quarter Unaudited 2021 Financial Results
Novozymes delivers strong Q2 results and narrows full-year guidance to the high-end of the range
Dundee Corporation Demonstrates Progress on Advancing Core Mining Strategy and Announces Q2 2021 ...
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board