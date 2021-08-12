checkAd

Kingstone Announces 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results

Autor: Accesswire
12.08.2021, 22:10  |  28   |   |   

KINGSTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) (the "Company" or "Kingstone"), a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended …

KINGSTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) (the "Company" or "Kingstone"), a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company will host a conference call for analysts and investors on August 13, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, as previously announced on July 7, 2021.

2021 Second Quarter Financial and Operational Highlights
(All results are compared to prior year quarterly period unless otherwise noted)

  • Earnings per share of $0.12 compared to $0.43; Operating (loss) per share1 of ($0.05) compared to income of $0.23
  • Direct written premiums1 grew by 4.6%
  • Net premiums earned increased 33.0% to $35.4 million
  • Net combined ratio increased to 100.4% from 86.9% driven by an increase in the net loss ratio to 58.6% from 48.1%. This increase of 10.5 percentage points is driven by an increase in the number of personal property liability claims, adding 8 percentage points and physical damage claims adding 1.5 percentage points. Other changes added 1 percentage point.
  • Net investment income increased 4.1% to $1.7 million
  • Realized gains increased to $0.7 million compared to break even and unrealized gains on equity securities decreased to $1.6 million compared to $2.7 million
  • Book value per share of $8.52 up 2.2% from the prior quarter.
  • 120,550 shares repurchased during Q2 at an average cost per share of $8.07. Total return to shareholders during Q2 of $1.4 million or 1.6% of the prior quarter's shareholders' equity.

1 These measures are not based on accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") and are defined and reconciled below to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Management Commentary
Barry Goldstein, Kingstone's Chief Executive Officer, elaborated on the Company's results:

"While not yet evident in our top line results, Kingstone's market position is changing, we are gaining market share and doing so without compromising our strict underwriting standards. Over the past few months, our competitors have started to take many of the same restrictive actions that we initiated almost two years ago which slowed our growth markedly. The result is an over 30% increase in personal lines quotes versus Q2 last year and a 16% increase in new business policies bound by our Select Producers. This is the fastest new business growth rate we have seen in a couple of years, especially in our flagship state of New York.

In addition, as previously announced, we successfully placed our catastrophe excess of loss program at a modest decline in rate. No longer are we sharing our underwriting profits with reinsurers, having terminated our quota share treaty at the end of 2020. We have continued to raise our premium rates, but now without an increase in premiums ceded, we will retain all of the benefits of the increased pricing.

Investment income increased by 4.1% during the quarter and our realized gains on sales of investments totaled $717,000 during Q2, an increase of $682,000 over the prior year's amount. Unrealized gains on equity securities and other investments of $1.6 million reflected a decrease of $1.1 million from the COVID induced rebound in Q2 2020.

During the quarter, we repurchased 120,550 shares for $973,392, or an average price per share of $8.07. We also paid $427,055 in dividends to our shareholders."

Meryl Golden, Kingstone's Chief Operating Officer, continued:

"The quarter's loss ratio reflects an increase in liability claims frequency for the personal property lines. We do not know but suspect this increase is related to COVID. As people return to work, are less home centric and are better able to get maintenance done on their homes, we look forward to seeing frequency return to a more typical level. While we often see variability in claim frequency, we observed a higher number of claims in Q2 and felt that it was material enough to reflect this change in our loss reserves. This is the primary factor driving the quarter's loss ratio. We are also seeing a return to pre-pandemic frequency for our livery physical damage line as more livery drivers are back on the road. Otherwise, the second quarter property loss experience is similar to last year. Given the uncertainty around liability frequency, we need to remove the combined ratio guidance that was provided earlier this year.

Overall, it was a disappointing quarter driven by the uptick in liability claims frequency. However, we remain steadfast in our belief that we have done all of the right things to return the company to profitability and now the market is turning in our favor."

See "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

Financial Highlights Table

  Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended
  June 30,     June 30,
($ in thousands except per share data)
2021     2020     % Change     2021     2020     % Change
Direct written premiums1
44,616     42,650     4.6%     82,745     79,347     4.3%
Net written premiums1
37,314     28,090     32.8%     68,114     51,281     32.8%
Net premiums earned
35,436     26,637     33.0%     70,026     53,578     30.7%
Total ceding commission revenue
46     3,480     -98.7%     45     7,311     -99.4%
Net investment income
1,678     1,612     4.1%     3,461     3,278     5.6%
Net gains (losses) on investments
2,315     2,698     -14.2%     5,276     (3,747)     na
 
                                       
U.S. GAAP Net income (loss)
1,323     4,608     -71.3%     1,012     (836)     na
U.S. GAAP Diluted earnings (loss) per share
0.12     0.43     -72.1%     0.09     (0.08)     na
                                         
Comprehensive income (loss)
1,902     13,327     85.7%     (1,741)     2,487     na
Net operating (loss) income 1
(506)     2,477     na     (3,156)     2,124     na
Net operating diluted (loss)
                                       
earnings1 per share
(0.05)     0.23     na     (0.29)     0.20     na
                                         
Return on average equity (annualized)
  5.9%       22.1%     -16.2 pts       2.2%       -1.9%     4.1 pts
                                         
Net loss ratio
  58.6%       48.1%     10.5 pts       61.9%       54.5%     7.4 pts
Net underwriting expense ratio
  41.8%       38.8%     3.0 pts       41.9%       39.0%     2.9 pts
Net combined ratio
  100.4%       86.9%     13.5 pts       103.8%       93.5%     10.3 pts
Effect of catastrophes and prior year loss
                                       
development on net combined ratio1   -0.3 pts       5.7 pts     -6.0 pts       0.2 pts       3.2 pts     -3 pts
                                         
Net combined ratio excluding effect of
                                       
catastrophes and prior year loss
                                       
development1
  100.7%       81.2%     19.5 pts       103.6%       90.3%     13.3 pts
                                         
1 These measures are not based on GAAP and are defined and reconciled below to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
 

2021 Second Quarter Financial Review

Net income:
There was net income of $1.3 million during the three-month period ended June 30, 2021, compared to a net income of $4.6 million in the prior year period. The reduced net income in the latest three-month period can be attributed to a 10.5 point increase in net loss ratio. The net loss ratio was 58.6% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021, compared to 48.1 % in the prior year period.

Earnings per share ("EPS"):
Kingstone reported earnings of $0.12 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to earnings of $0.43 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2020. EPS for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 was based on 10.8 million and 10.7 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding, respectively.

Direct Written Premiums,1 Net Written Premiums1 and Net Premiums Earned
Direct written premiums1 for the second quarter of 2021 were $44.6 million, an increase of $2.0 million or 4.6% from $42.6 million in the prior year period. The increase is primarily attributable to a $0.9 million increase in premiums from our personal lines business and a $1.0 million increase in livery physical damage due to the declining effect of the Covid-19 pandemic in our geographic area.

Net written premiums1 increased 32.8% to $37.3 million during the three-month period ended June 30, 2021 from $28.1 million in the prior year period. The increase in the second quarter was attributable to the exit from the 25% personal lines quota share treaty on December 30, 2020.

Net premiums earned for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 increased 33.0% to $35.4 million, compared to $26.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increase was attributable to the exit from the 25% personal lines quota share treaty on December 30, 2020, partially offset by the decrease of $0.8 million in commercial lines premiums, a line of business from which the Company completed its run-off in September 2020.

Net Loss Ratio:
For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company's net loss ratio was 58.6%, compared to 48.1% in the prior year period. The loss ratio is higher than the prior year period mainly due to a higher frequency of personal lines liability claims.

Net Other Underwriting Expense Ratio:
For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the net underwriting expense ratio was 41.8% as compared to 38.8% in the prior year period, an increase of 3.0 percentage points. The 3.0 percentage point increase is primarily attributable to the exit from the 25% personal lines quota share treaty and the decrease in both provisional ceding and contingent commissions from prior year quota shares. In addition, there was an increase in IT and Professional Services expenses related to Kingstone 2.0 initiatives as well as an increase in contingent commission expense expected to be earned by our producers.

1 These measures are not based on GAAP and are defined and reconciled below to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Balance Sheet / Investment Portfolio
Kingstone's cash and investment holdings were $234.1 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $218.7 million at June 30, 2020. The Company's investment holdings are comprised primarily of investment grade corporate, mortgage-backed and municipal securities, with fixed income investments representing approximately 77.2% of total investments at June 30, 2021 and 87.3% at June 30, 2020. The Company's effective duration on its fixed-income portfolio is 4.7 years.

Net investment income increased 4.1% to $1.7 million for the second quarter of 2021 from $1.6 million in the prior year period.

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income/Loss (AOCI), net of tax
As of June 30, 2021, AOCI was $7.1 million compared to $8.1 million at June 30, 2020. The decrease in AOCI at June 30, 2021 of $1.0 million is attributable to the decrease in realized gains and the increase in interest rates since June 30, 2020.

Share Repurchase Program
Pursuant to the Company's share repurchase program announced in March 2021, during the first six months of 2021, the Company repurchased 128,585 shares at a purchase price of $1,038,948, or an average of $8.08 per share.

Book Value
The Company's book value per share at June 30, 2021 was $8.52, an increase of 1.4% compared to $8.40 at June 30, 2020 and a decline of 2.5% from the December 31, 2020 amount.



 
  30-Jun-21   31-Mar-21   31-Dec-20   30-Sep-20     30-Jun-20  
Book Value Per Share
  8.52   8.34   8.74   8.37     8.40  
                                   
 
           2.2 %       -2.5 %      1.8 %        1.4 %   
% Increase from specified period to 6/30/21
                                 
                                   

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.KINGSTONECOMPANIES.COM.

Conference Call Details
Management will discuss the Company's operations and financial results in a conference call on Friday, August 13, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The dial-in numbers are:
(877) 407-3105 (U.S.)
(201) 493-6794 (International)

Accompanying Webcast
The call will be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the Kingstone website or by clicking on the conference call link:

Kingstone Companies Q2 2021 Earnings Call Webcast
The webcast will be archived and accessible for approximately 30 days.

Definitions and Non-GAAP Measures

Direct written premiums represent the total premiums charged on policies issued by the Company during the respective fiscal period. Net premiums written are direct written premiums less premiums ceded to reinsurers. Net premiums earned, the GAAP measure most comparable to direct written premiums and net premiums written, are net premiums written that are pro-rata earned during the fiscal period presented. All of the Company's policies are written for a twelve-month period. Management uses direct written premiums and net premiums written, along with other measures, to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results.

Net operating income (loss)- is net income (loss) exclusive of realized investment gains (losses), net of tax. Net income (loss) is the GAAP measure most closely comparable to net operating income (loss).

Management uses net operating income (loss) along with other measures to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including realized investment gains (losses), and may vary significantly between periods. Net operating income (loss) is provided as supplemental information, not as a substitute for net income (loss) and does not reflect the Company's overall profitability.

Net combined ratio excluding effect of catastrophes and prior year loss development - is a non-GAAP ratio, which is computed as the difference between GAAP net combined ratio and the effect of catastrophes and prior year loss development on the net combined ratio.

We believe that these ratios are useful to investors and they are used by management to reveal the trends in our business that may be obscured by catastrophe losses and prior year loss development. Catastrophe losses cause our loss ratios to vary significantly between periods as a result of their incidence of occurrence and magnitude, and can have a significant impact on the net loss ratio and net combined ratio. Prior year loss development can cause our loss ratio to vary significantly between periods and separating this information allows us to better compare the results for the current accident period over time. We believe these measures are useful for investors to evaluate these components separately and in the aggregate when reviewing our underwriting performance. We also provide them to facilitate a comparison to our outlook on the net combined ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes and prior year loss development. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is the net combined ratio. The net combined ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes and prior year loss development should not be considered a substitute for the net combined ratio and does not reflect the Company's net combined ratio.

The table below reconciles direct written premiums and net written premiums to net premiums earned for the periods presented:


 
For the Three Months Ended     For the Six Months Ended

 
June 30,     June 30,

 
2021     2020     $ Change     % Change     2021     2020     $ Change     % Change
(000's except percentages)

  		     
  		     
  		         
  		   
  		   
  		     
Direct and Net Written Premiums Reconciliation:

  		     
  		     
  		         
  		   
  		   
  		     
 
  		     
  		     
  		         
  		   
  		   
  		     
Direct written premiums
44,616     42,650     1,966     4.6%     82,745     79,347     3,398     4.3%
Ceded written premiums
  (7,302 )     (14,560 )     7,258     (49.8)%       (14,631 )     (28,066 )     13,435     (47.9)%
                                                         
Net written premiums
  37,314       28,090       9,224     32.8%       68,114       51,281       16,833     32.8%
Change in unearned premiums
  (1,878 )     (1,453 )     (425 )   29.2%       1,912       2,297       (385 )   (16.8)%
                                                         
Net premiums earned
35,436     26,637     8,799     33.0%     70,026     53,578     16,448     30.7%
                                                         

The following table reconciles net operating (loss) income to net income (loss) for the periods indicated:


 
Three Months Ended     Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended     Six Months Ended

 
June 30, 2021     June 30, 2020     June 30, 2021     June 30, 2020

 
Amount     Diluted earnings (loss) per common share     Amount     Diluted earnings per common share     Amount     Diluted earnings (loss) per common share     Amount     Diluted (loss) earnings per common share
(000's except per common share amounts and percentages)

  		   
  		   
  		   
  		   
  		   
  		   
  		   
 
Net Income (Loss) and Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Common Share Reconciliation:

  		   
  		   
  		   
  		   
  		   
  		   
  		   
 
                                                             
Net income (loss)
$ 1,323     0.12     $ 4,608     $ 0.43     $ 1,012     $ 0.09     $ (836 )   $ (0.08)
                                                             
Net realized (gain) loss on investments
  (2,315 )             (2,697 )             (5,276 )             3,747        
Less tax (expense) benefit on net realized (gain) loss
  (486 )             (566 )             (1,108 )             787        
                                                             
Net realized (gain) loss on investments, net of taxes
  (1,829 )   (0.17)       (2,131 )   $ (0.20)       (4,168 )   $ (0.39)       2,960     $ 0.27
                                                             
Net operating (loss) income
$ (506 )   (0.05)     $ 2,477     $ 0.23     $ (3,156 )   $ (0.29)     $ 2,124     $ 0.20
                                                             
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
  10,846,724               10,734,784      
  		      10,809,924               10,770,598        
                                                             
  (Components may not sum to totals due to rounding)
                                                             

The following table reconciles the net combined ratio excluding catastrophes and prior year loss development to the net combined ratio for the periods presented:

  For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
  2021     2020     Percentage Point Change    2021   2020   Percentage Point Change 
Net Combined Ratio Excluding Catastrophes and Prior Year Development Reconciliation:

  		   
  		   
  		         
  		   
 
 
  		   
  		   
  		         
  		   
 
Net Combined Ratio Excluding Catastrophes and Prior Year Development
  100.7%       81.4%       19.3pts     103.6%       90.6%       13.0pts
                                           
Effect of catastrophe losses and prior year development
                                         
Catastrophe losses
  -0.3%       5.7%       (6.0)pts     0.2%       3.2%       (3.0)pts
Prior year development
  0.0%       -0.2%       0.2pts     0.0%       -0.3%       0.3pts
Effect of catastrophe losses and prior year development on net loss and loss adjustment expenses
  -0.3%       5.5%       (5.8)pts     0.2%       2.9%       (2.7)pts
Net underwriting expense ratio
  0.0%       0.0%       -pts     0.0%       0.0%       -pts
Total effect of catastrophe losses and prior year development
  -0.3%       5.5%       (5.8)pts     0.2%       2.9%       (2.7)pts
                                           
Net combined ratio
  100.4%       86.9%       13.5pts     103.8%       93.5%       10.3pts
                                           
                                           

The following table reconciles the net combined ratio excluding catastrophes to the net combined ratio for the periods presented:


 
For the Three Months Ended     For the Six Months Ended

 
June 30,     June 30,
  2021   2020   Percentage Point Change     2021   2020   Percentage Point Change
Net Combined Ratio Excluding Catastrophes Reconciliation:

  		 
  		       
  		 
  		   
                                 
Net Combined Ratio Excluding Catastrophes
  100.7%     81.2%   19.5pts       103.6%     90.3%   13.3pts
                                 
Catastrophe losses
  -0.3%     5.7%   (6.0)pts       0.2%     3.2%   (3.0)pts
                                 
Net combined ratio
  100.4%     86.9%   13.5pts       103.8%     93.5%   10.3pts
                                 

The following table summarizes gross and net written premiums, net premiums earned, net loss and loss adjustment expenses and net loss ratio by major product type, which were determined based primarily on similar economic characteristics and risks of loss.


 
  For the Three Months Ended     For the Six Months Ended  

 
  June 30,     June 30,  

 
  2021     2020     2021     2020  
Gross premiums written:                                
Personal lines(3)
  42,449,870     41,522,768     78,608,363     75,957,604  
Livery physical damage
    2,119,436       1,106,405       4,023,428       3,420,806  
Other(1)
    46,719       54,876       113,826       129,731  
Total without commercial lines
    44,616,025       42,684,049       82,745,617       79,508,141  
Commercial lines (in run-off effective July 2019)(2)
    (381 )     (33,572 )     (856 )     (160,735 )
Total gross premiums written
  44,615,644     42,650,477     82,744,761     79,347,406  

 
                               
Net premiums written:
                               
Personal lines(3)
  35,149,321     27,103,665     63,979,133     48,315,146  
Livery physical damage
    2,119,436       1,106,405       4,023,428       3,420,806  
Other(1)
    45,903       42,579       112,184       101,158  
Total without commercial lines
    37,314,660       28,252,649       68,114,745       51,837,110  
Commercial lines (in run-off effective July 2019)(2)
    (381 )     (162,170 )     (856 )     (555,957 )
Total net premiums written
  37,314,279     28,090,479     68,113,889     51,281,153  
                                 
Net premiums earned:
                               
Personal lines(3)
  33,573,620     23,614,240     66,338,707     46,213,874  
Livery physical damage
    1,804,543       2,182,438       3,569,819       4,789,017  
Other(1)
    58,644       48,999       117,974       99,148  
Total without commercial lines
    35,436,807       25,845,677       70,026,500       51,102,039  
Commercial lines (in run-off effective July 2019)(2)
    (381 )     791,179       (856 )     2,476,267  
Total net premiums earned
  35,436,426     26,636,856     70,025,644     53,578,306  
                                 
Net loss and loss adjustment expenses(4):
                               
Personal lines
  18,638,287     10,639,057     39,394,940     23,153,625  
Livery physical damage
    1,015,064       369,120       1,702,476       1,149,690  
Other(1)
    223,472       (72,436 )     253,821       (23,639 )
Unallocated loss adjustment expenses
    909,591       1,242,516       1,915,872       2,012,328  
Total without commercial lines
    20,786,414       12,178,257       43,267,109       26,292,004  
Commercial lines (in run-off effective July 2019)(2)
    (27,204 )     635,374       52,773       2,907,448  
Total net loss and loss adjustment expenses
  20,759,210     12,813,631     43,319,882     29,199,452  
                                 
Net loss ratio(4):
                               
Personal lines
    55.5%       45.1%       59.4%       50.1%  
Livery physical damage
    56.3%       16.9%       47.7%       24.0%  
Other(1)
    381.1%       -147.8%       215.1%       -23.8%  
Total without commercial lines
    58.7%       47.1%       61.8%       51.5%  
Commercial lines (in run-off effective July 2019)(2)
  na       80.3%       61.9%       117.4%  
Total
    58.6%       48.1%       61.9%       54.5%  
                                 
  1. "Other" includes, among other things, premiums and loss and loss adjustment expenses from our participation in a mandatory state joint underwriting association and loss and loss adjustment expenses from commercial auto.
  2. In July 2019, the Company decided that it will no longer underwrite Commercial Liability risks. See discussions above regarding the discontinuation of this line of business.
  3. See discussion with regard to "Direct Written Premiums, Net Written Premiums and Net Premiums Earned" above.
  4. See discussions above with regard to "Net Loss Ratio".
 
KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consdensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited)
 
  For the Three Months Ended     For the Six Months Ended  
  June 30,     June 30,  

 
2021     2020     2021     2020  
Revenues                              
Net premiums earned
35,436,426     26,636,856     $ 70,025,644     53,578,306  
Ceding commission revenue
  45,741       3,480,214       44,676       7,311,313  
Net investment income
  1,678,075       1,612,006       3,461,271       3,277,850  
Net gains (losses) on investments
  2,315,261       2,697,868       5,275,668       (3,746,550 )
Other income
  124,946       262,388       296,392       522,018  
Total revenues
  39,600,449       34,689,332       79,103,651       60,942,937  
                               
Expenses
                             
Loss and loss adjustment expenses
  20,759,210       12,813,631       43,319,882       29,199,452  
Commission expense
  8,285,341       7,760,540       16,509,180       15,616,467  
Other underwriting expenses
  6,692,920       6,325,472       13,159,962       13,087,264  
Other operating expenses
  933,272       1,089,135       2,285,578       2,326,030  
Depreciation and amortization
  837,654       673,160       1,659,994       1,360,254  
Interest expense
  456,545       456,545       913,090       913,090  
Total expenses
  37,964,942       29,118,483       77,847,686       62,502,557  
                               
Income (loss) before taxes
  1,635,507       5,570,849       1,255,965       (1,559,620 )
Income tax expense (benefit)
  312,146       962,659       243,701       (723,607 )
Net income (loss)
  1,323,361       4,608,190       1,012,264       (836,013 )
                               
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
                             
Gross change in unrealized gains (losses)
                             
on available-for-sale-securities
  1,074,164       10,887,611       (2,749,115 )     4,160,122  
                               
Reclassification adjustment for (losses) gains
                             
included in net gain (loss)
  (341,474 )     148,495       (735,771 )     46,273  
Net change in unrealized gains (losses)
  732,690       11,036,106       (3,484,886 )     4,206,395  
Income tax (benefit) expense related to items
                             
of other comprehensive income (loss)
  (153,865 )     (2,317,582 )     731,827       (883,342 )
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
  578,825       8,718,524       (2,753,059 )     3,323,053  
                               
Comprehensive income (loss)
1,902,186     13,326,714     $ (1,740,795 )   2,487,040  
                               
Earnings (loss) per common share:
                             
Basic
0.12     0.43     $ 0.09     (0.08 )
Diluted
0.12     0.43     $ 0.09     (0.08 )
                               
Weighted average common shares outstanding                      
Basic
  10,670,831       10,733,354       10,673,550       10,770,598  
Diluted
  10,846,724       10,734,784       10,809,924       10,770,598  
                               
Dividends declared and paid per common share
0.0400     0.0400     $ 0.0800     0.1025  
                               
KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets 		 
    June 30,     December 31,    
    2021     2020    
    (unaudited)          
Assets              
Fixed-maturity securities, held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of
 
  		   
  		   
$10,458,317 at June 30, 2021 and $8,194,824 at December 31, 2020)
  9,822,799     7,368,815    
Fixed-maturity securities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of
                 
$128,864,244 at June 30, 2021 and $145,045,584 at December 31, 2020)
    137,916,652       157,549,272    
Equity securities, at fair value (cost of $32,679,724 at June 30, 2021 and
                 
$32,571,166 at December 31, 2020)
    36,317,931       34,413,313    
Other investments
    6,983,057       3,518,626    
Total investments
    191,040,439       202,850,026    
Cash and cash equivalents
    43,059,747       19,463,742    
Premiums receivable, net
    10,719,732       11,819,639    
Reinsurance receivables, net
    28,192,924       45,460,729    
Deferred policy acquisition costs
    19,950,955       20,142,515    
Intangible assets
    500,000       500,000    
Property and equipment, net
    8,619,114       8,083,123    
Other assets
    10,617,258       9,262,493    
Total assets
  312,700,169     317,582,267    

 
                 
Liabilities
                 
Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves
  85,025,038     82,801,228    
Unearned premiums
    88,072,566       90,009,272    
Advance premiums
    5,242,684       2,660,354    
Reinsurance balances payable
    2,026,000       6,979,735    
Deferred ceding commission revenue
    84,588       93,519    
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
    8,535,418       8,433,233    
Deferred income taxes, net
    4,013,528       4,156,913    
Long-term debt, net
    29,735,701       29,647,611    
Total liabilities
    222,735,523       224,781,865    
                   
Commitments and Contingencies
                 
                   
Stockholders' Equity
                 
Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized 2,500,000 shares
    -       -    
Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized 20,000,000 shares; issued 11,944,220 shares
                 
at June 30, 2021 and 11,871,307 shares at December 31, 2020; outstanding
                 
10,561,143 shares at June 30, 2021 and 10,616,815 shares at December 31, 2020
    119,442       118,713    
Capital in excess of par
    71,567,797       70,769,165    
Accumulated other comprehensive income
    7,127,003       9,880,062    
Retained earnings
    16,086,337       15,928,345    
      94,900,579       96,696,285    
Treasury stock, at cost, 1,383,077 shares at June 30, 2021
                 
and 1,254,492 shares at December 31, 2020
    (4,935,933 )     (3,895,883 )  
Total stockholders' equity
    89,964,646       92,800,402    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
  312,700,169     317,582,267    
                   

About Kingstone Companies, Inc.
Kingstone is a northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company whose principal operating subsidiary is Kingstone Insurance Company ("KICO"). KICO is a New York domiciled carrier writing business through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. KICO offers primarily personal lines insurance products in New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Kingstone is also licensed in Pennsylvania, New Hampshire and Maine.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. For more details on factors that could affect expectations, see Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under "Factors That May Affect Future Results and Financial Condition." These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the following:

  • As a property and casualty insurer, we may face significant losses from catastrophes and severe weather events.
  • Unanticipated increases in the severity or frequency of claims may adversely affect our operating results and financial condition.
  • We are exposed to significant financial and capital markets risk which may adversely affect our results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and our net investment income can vary from period to period.
  • The insurance industry is subject to extensive regulation that may affect our operating costs and limit the growth of our business, and changes within this regulatory environment may adversely affect our operating costs and limit the growth of our business.
  • Changing climate conditions may adversely affect our financial condition, profitability or cash flows.
  • Because a significant portion of our revenue is currently derived from sources located in New York, our business may be adversely affected by conditions in such state.
  • We are highly dependent on a relatively small number of insurance brokers for a large portion of our revenues.
  • Actual claims incurred may exceed current reserves established for claims, which may adversely affect our operating results and financial condition.
  • We rely on our information technology and telecommunication systems, and the failure of these systems could materially and adversely affect our business.

Kingstone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACT:
Kingstone Companies, Inc.
Amanda M. Goldstein
Investor Relations Director
(516) 960-1319

SOURCE: Kingstone Companies, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659529/Kingstone-Announces-2021-Second-Quar ...

Kingstone Companies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kingstone Announces 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results KINGSTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) (the "Company" or "Kingstone"), a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Grupo Clarín Announces First Half and Second Quarter 2021 Results
Newsletter Featuring Wearable Health Solutions, Inc. - By WallStreetResearch.Org
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
StageZero to Issue Q2 2021 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call on Tuesday, August 17
Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $100.0 Million Initial Public Offering
ZincX Resources Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Market
Graphite One Announces Closing of $10.23 Million in Private Placement Offering
American Battery Metals Corporation Applauds U.S. Senate for Passing Bipartisan Infrastructure ...
Community First Bancorporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Oil Discovery in Namibia's Kavango Basin Represents Hope for Namibians and the Environment (By NJ ...
iFabric Corp. to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Thursday, August 19, 2021
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Petroteq Announces Management Changes
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Agreement to Sell its Flexo Universal Business
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces Plans To Deliver 2nd Solar Greenhouse Next Week
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.08.21Kingstone Announces Estimated Prior Quarter Catastrophe Losses Kingstone Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 per share
Accesswire | Analysen