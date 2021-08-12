checkAd

Gladstone Investment Corporation Acquires Utah Pacific

Autor: Accesswire
12.08.2021, 22:10  |  23   |   |   

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Gladstone Investment Corporation (Nasdaq:GAIN) ("Gladstone Investment") announced today that on July 30, 2021, it acquired Utah Pacific Bridge & Steel, LLC and Mountain Pacific Transport, LLC …

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Gladstone Investment Corporation (Nasdaq:GAIN) ("Gladstone Investment") announced today that on July 30, 2021, it acquired Utah Pacific Bridge & Steel, LLC and Mountain Pacific Transport, LLC (collectively, "Utah Pacific") in partnership with certain members of Utah Pacific's executive management. Gladstone Investment provided both equity and senior secured debt to complete the transaction.

Headquartered in Lindon, Utah, Utah Pacific is the leading provider of large steel components used in bridge replacement, rehabilitation, and construction in the Western U.S. By combining best-in-class manufacturing capacity, engineering expertise, and steel fabrication, Utah Pacific's specialized approach brings substantial value to its customers.

"Operating within a complex and mission-critical industry, Utah Pacific's commitment to manufacturing quality product and providing excellent customer service sets it apart from its peers. We are very excited to partner with the talented team at Utah Pacific and look forward to helping the company as it enters its next phase of growth," said Kyle Largent, Executive Vice President and Senior Managing Director of Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to acquire lower middle market businesses in the United States, providing both equity and secured debt investments in its transactions. Additional information on the transaction can be found at www.gladstoneinvestment.com.

For Investor Relations inquiries related to any of the monthly dividend paying Gladstone funds, please visit www.gladstonecompanies.com.

Forward-looking Statements:

The statements in this press release regarding the longer-term prospects of Gladstone Investment and Utah Pacific and its management team, and the ability of Gladstone Investment and Utah Pacific to grow and expand are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements inherently involve certain risks and uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Although these statements are based on Gladstone Investment's current plans that are believed to be reasonable as of the date of this press release, a number of factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including those factors described from time to time in Gladstone Investment's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Gladstone Investment undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information: Gladstone Investment Corporation, 703-287-5893

SOURCE: Gladstone Investment Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659535/Gladstone-Investment-Corporation-Acq ...

Gladstone Investment Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Gladstone Investment: BDC mit zweistelliger Rendite und monatl. Zahlung
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gladstone Investment Corporation Acquires Utah Pacific MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Gladstone Investment Corporation (Nasdaq:GAIN) ("Gladstone Investment") announced today that on July 30, 2021, it acquired Utah Pacific Bridge & Steel, LLC and Mountain Pacific Transport, LLC …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Grupo Clarín Announces First Half and Second Quarter 2021 Results
Newsletter Featuring Wearable Health Solutions, Inc. - By WallStreetResearch.Org
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
StageZero to Issue Q2 2021 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call on Tuesday, August 17
Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $100.0 Million Initial Public Offering
Graphite One Announces Closing of $10.23 Million in Private Placement Offering
ZincX Resources Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Market
American Battery Metals Corporation Applauds U.S. Senate for Passing Bipartisan Infrastructure ...
Community First Bancorporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Oil Discovery in Namibia's Kavango Basin Represents Hope for Namibians and the Environment (By NJ ...
iFabric Corp. to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Thursday, August 19, 2021
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Petroteq Announces Management Changes
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Agreement to Sell its Flexo Universal Business
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces Plans To Deliver 2nd Solar Greenhouse Next Week
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11.08.21Gladstone Investment Corporation Prices Public Offering of 4.875% Notes due 2028
Accesswire | Analysen
11.08.21Gladstone Investment Announces Intent to Redeem All Outstanding Shares of Existing Series E Term Preferred Stock
Accesswire | Analysen
11.08.21Gladstone Investment Corporation Announces Notes Offering
Accesswire | Analysen
02.08.21Gladstone Investment Corporation Reports Financial Results for its First Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
Accesswire | Analysen
29.07.21Gladstone Investment Supports Add-on Acquisition for Portfolio Company Nocturne Villa Rentals, Inc.
Accesswire | Analysen
29.07.21Gladstone Investment Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information
Accesswire | Analysen