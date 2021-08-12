Airbnb Q2 Earnings Better Than Expected; Sees Higher EBITDA in H2 Autor: PLX AI | 12.08.2021, 22:06 | 38 | 0 | 0 12.08.2021, 22:06 | (PLX AI) – Airbnb Q2 revenue USD 1,300 million vs. estimate USD 1,252 million.Q2 net income USD -68 million vs. estimate USD -284 millionQ2 adjusted EBITDA USD 217 million vs. estimate USD 40 millionQ2 2021 revenue increased nearly 300% … (PLX AI) – Airbnb Q2 revenue USD 1,300 million vs. estimate USD 1,252 million.Q2 net income USD -68 million vs. estimate USD -284 millionQ2 adjusted EBITDA USD 217 million vs. estimate USD 40 millionQ2 2021 revenue increased nearly 300% … (PLX AI) – Airbnb Q2 revenue USD 1,300 million vs. estimate USD 1,252 million.

Q2 net income USD -68 million vs. estimate USD -284 million

Q2 adjusted EBITDA USD 217 million vs. estimate USD 40 million

Q2 2021 revenue increased nearly 300% year-over-year and exceeded Q2 2019 by 10%

Revenue of $1.3 billion in Q2 2021 significantly exceeded Q2 2020 revenue of $335 million (when the business was impacted by the initial spread of COVID)

More significantly, year-over- two-year revenue growth accelerated from 5% in Q1 2021 to 10% in Q2 2021

The sequential improvement reflects continued strength in North America, improvement in EMEA and higher Average Daily Rates

Says expect our Adjusted EBITDA margins to be higher in the second half of 2021 than in the first half, both due to seasonality and timing of certain investments made in the first half of 2021

Says sales and marketing expense as a percentage of revenue in the second half of 2021 will be lower than that of the first half—partially due to the marketing campaign that we ran in the first half of 2021 in advance of the summer travel season



