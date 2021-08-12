checkAd

Agiliti Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter 2021 and Raises Full Year 2021 Guidance

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE: AGTI) (“Agiliti”), a nationwide provider of healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and raised its full-year guidance for 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Revenue growth of 35 percent year-over-year to $251 million
  • Net loss of $5.2 million, down $6.0 million from the prior year period, and diluted loss per share of $0.04, down $0.05 per share from the prior year period
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 growth of 35 percent year-over-year to $78 million, and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.23, up $0.09 per share from the prior year period
  • Leverage ratio1 further reduced to 3.2x
  • Raised full year 2021 guidance with expected revenue of $965-980 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $280-290 million2

“Our strong results from Q2 and our increased guidance for the year reflect our confidence in this team’s ability to consistently execute on our strategy,” said Tom Leonard, Chief Executive Officer. “We remain focused on meeting the needs of our customers—helping them navigate the ongoing impact of COVID-19 while also supporting their long-term operational objectives. Agiliti holds a unique and essential role supporting our nation’s healthcare system, and our strong track record and performance further demonstrate that the services we provide are always necessary and in high demand.”

Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Financial Results

Total revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2021, was $250.5 million, representing a 35.3 percent increase from total revenue of $185.2 million for the same period of 2020. Total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2021, was $485.8 million, representing a 33.3 percent increase from total revenue of $364.4 million for the same period of 2020.

Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2021, was $5.2 million compared to a net income of $0.8 million for the same period of 2020. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021, was $4.4 million, representing a $16.2 million increase compared to a net loss of $11.8 million for the same period of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2021, was $77.7 million, a 35.3 percent increase from Adjusted EBITDA of $57.4 million for the same period of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2021, was $163.9 million, a 54.4 percent increase from Adjusted EBITDA of $106.2 million for same period of 2020.

Subsequent Event

On August 10, 2021, Agiliti and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (“HHS”) and the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response extended Agiliti’s agreement for the comprehensive maintenance and management services of medical ventilator equipment for a period of 60 days from the initial contract expiration date of July 27, 2021. The Company expects that HHS will issue a public request for proposal and make a new contract award prior to the September 27, 2021 expiration of the extension period. Agiliti intends to compete for the new contract award.

2021 Financial Outlook

For the full year 2021, the Company now expects revenue to be in the range of $965 million to $980 million, an increase from the prior range of $950 million to $975 million, representing growth of 25 to 27 percent. In addition, the Company now expects Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $280 million to $290 million, an increase from the prior range of $275 million to $285 million, representing growth of 20 to 24 percent. Consistent with its previously reported guidance, the Company expects capital expenditures for 2021 to be in the range of $65 million to $70 million.

1 Non-GAAP Measures. See further discussion below.

 

2 With regard to the non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA guidance provided above, a reconciliation to GAAP net income has not been provided as the quantification of certain items included in the calculation of GAAP net income cannot be calculated or predicted at this time without unreasonable efforts. For example, the non-GAAP adjustment for stock-based compensation expense requires additional inputs such as number of shares granted and market price that are not currently ascertainable, and the non-GAAP adjustment for certain reserves and expenses depends on the timing and magnitude of these expenses and cannot be accurately forecasted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could have a potentially unpredictable, and potentially significant, impact on its future GAAP financial results.

Conference Call Information

Agiliti will hold a conference call to discuss its 2021 second quarter results on Thursday, August 12, at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (4 p.m. Central Time).

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-407-0792 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8263. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13721390. The replay will be available until August 19, 2021.

Interested investors and other parties may view a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by visiting the Agiliti Investor Relations site at https://investors.agilitihealth.com. The webcast replay will be available for a limited time shortly following the call.

About Agiliti

Agiliti is an essential service provider to the U.S. healthcare industry with solutions that help support a more efficient, safe and sustainable healthcare delivery system. Agiliti serves more than 7,000 national, regional and local acute care and alternate site providers across the U.S. For more than eight decades, Agiliti has delivered medical equipment management and service solutions that help healthcare providers reduce costs, increase operating efficiencies and support optimal patient outcomes.

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Agiliti, Inc., believes statements in this presentation looking forward in time, including preliminary results, involve risks and uncertainties. The following factors, among others, could adversely affect our business, operations and financial condition causing our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements: our history of net losses and substantial interest expense; our need for substantial cash to operate and expand our business as planned; our substantial outstanding debt and debt service obligations; restrictions imposed by the terms of our debt; a decrease in the number of patients our customers are serving; our ability to effect change in the manner in which health care providers traditionally procure medical equipment; the absence of long-term commitments with customers; our ability to renew contracts with group purchasing organizations and integrated delivery networks; changes in reimbursement rates and policies by third-party payors; the impact of health care reform initiatives; the impact of significant regulation of the health care industry and the need to comply with those regulations; the effect of prolonged negative changes in domestic and global economic conditions; difficulties or delays in our continued expansion into certain of our businesses/geographic markets and developments of new businesses/geographic markets; additional credit risks in increasing business with home care providers and nursing homes, impacts of equipment product recalls or obsolescence; increases in vendor costs that cannot be passed through to our customers; and other Risk Factors as detailed in our final prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), on April 26, 2021, and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

Agiliti, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share information)
(unaudited)
 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

June 30,

 

June 30,

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Revenue $

250,543

 

$

185,161

 

$

485,788

$

364,400

 

Cost of revenue

151,435

 

117,691

 

285,358

239,124

 

Gross margin

99,108

 

67,470

 

200,430

125,276

 

Selling, general and administrative

81,056

 

52,540

 

150,279

109,104

 

Operating income

18,052

 

14,930

 

50,151

16,172

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

10,116

 

 

10,116

 

Interest expense

11,713

 

15,156

 

29,733

32,974

 

(Loss) income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest

(3,777

)

(226

)

10,302

(16,802

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

1,394

 

(1,077

)

5,890

(5,105

)

Consolidated net (loss) income

(5,171

)

851

 

4,412

(11,697

)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

27

 

29

 

57

103

 

Net (loss) income attributable to Agiliti, Inc. and Subsidiaries $

(5,198

)

$

822

 

$

4,355

$

(11,800

)

 
Basic (loss) income per share $

(0.04

)

$

0.01

 

$

0.04

$

(0.12

)

Diluted (loss) income per share $

(0.04

)

$

0.01

 

$

0.04

$

(0.12

)

 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic

122,908,065

 

98,983,296

 

111,071,756

98,969,079

 

Diluted

122,908,065

 

103,694,384

 

118,760,837

98,969,079

 

Agiliti, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share information)
(unaudited)
 

June 30,

 

December 31,

2021

 

2020

Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents $

103,670

 

$

206,505

 

Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,064 at June 30, 2021 and $1,993 at December 31, 2020

164,975

 

154,625

 

Inventories

32,060

 

27,062

 

Other current assets

11,378

 

14,175

 

Total current assets

312,083

 

402,367

 

Property and equipment:
Medical equipment

303,160

 

285,723

 

Property and office equipment

131,562

 

112,646

 

Accumulated depreciation

(232,776

)

(183,953

)

Total property and equipment, net

201,946

 

214,416

 

Other long-term assets:
Goodwill

1,122,530

 

817,113

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

55,048

 

51,214

 

Other intangibles, net

548,716

 

402,095

 

Other

18,371

 

16,151

 

Total assets $

2,258,694

 

$

1,903,356

 

Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long-term debt $

15,421

 

$

16,044

 

Current portion of operating lease liability

15,364

 

14,155

 

Current portion of obligation under tax receivable agreement

15,613

 

15,572

 

Accounts payable

49,965

 

37,215

 

Accrued compensation

33,726

 

38,671

 

Accrued interest

2,970

 

6,347

 

Deferred revenue

6,549

 

8,800

 

Other accrued expenses

25,315

 

22,727

 

Total current liabilities

164,923

 

159,531

 

Long-term debt, less current portion

1,028,502

 

1,145,055

 

Obligation under tax receivable agreement, pension and other long-term liabilities

57,030

 

53,794

 

Operating lease liability, less current portion

44,130

 

40,283

 

Deferred income taxes, net

102,110

 

62,748

 

Commitments and contingencies (Note 11)
Equity
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 350,000,000 shares authorized; 130,356,920 and 98,983,296 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

13

 

10

 

Additional paid-in capital

928,623

 

513,902

 

Accumulated deficit

(64,137

)

(68,492

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,618

)

(3,619

)

Total Agiliti, Inc. and Subsidiaries equity

861,881

 

441,801

 

Noncontrolling interest

118

 

144

 

Total equity

861,999

 

441,945

 

Total liabilities and equity $

2,258,694

 

$

1,903,356

 

Agiliti, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2021

 

2020

Cash flows from operating activities:
Consolidated net income (loss) $

4,412

 

$

(11,697

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation

52,884

 

47,916

 

Amortization

40,955

 

36,025

 

Remeasurement of tax receivable agreement

4,345

 

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

7,716

 

 

Provision for doubtful accounts

573

 

1,179

 

Provision for inventory obsolescence

2,226

 

382

 

Non-cash share-based compensation expense

5,766

 

4,451

 

Gain on sales and disposals of equipment

(840

)

(448

)

Deferred income taxes

4,694

 

(5,297

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable

6,047

 

(19,805

)

Inventories

(1,414

)

(2,748

)

Other operating assets

(412

)

342

 

Accounts payable

5,352

 

(125

)

Other operating liabilities

(24,796

)

10,271

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

107,508

 

60,446

 

Cash flows from investing activities:
Medical equipment purchases

(16,269

)

(16,557

)

Property and office equipment purchases

(10,612

)

(8,511

)

Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment

2,013

 

1,011

 

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(450,198

)

(89,706

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(475,066

)

(113,763

)

Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds under revolver

35,000

 

189,500

 

Payments under revolver

(35,000

)

(173,000

)

Proceeds under term loan

198,052

 

124,844

 

Payments under term loan

(324,805

)

(3,930

)

Payments of principal under finance lease liability

(4,270

)

(3,813

)

Payments of deferred financing costs

(229

)

(199

)

Payments under tax receivable agreement

(748

)

 

Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(83

)

(206

)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

373

 

 

Dividend and equity distribution payment

(924

)

(1,132

)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

401,441

 

 

Stock issuance costs

(4,084

)

Shares forfeited for taxes

 

(145

)

Change in book overdrafts

 

(1,771

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

264,723

 

130,148

 

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(102,835

)

76,831

 

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period

206,505

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period $

103,670

 

$

76,831

 

 
Supplemental cash flow information:
Interest paid $

31,017

 

$

27,884

 

Income taxes paid

1,541

 

415

 

Agiliti, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Adjusted EBITDA
(unaudited)
 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

June 30,

 

June 30,

(in thousands)

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Net income (loss) attributable to Agiliti, Inc. and Subsidiaries $

(5,198

)

$

822

 

$

4,355

$

(11,800

)

Interest expense

11,713

 

15,156

 

29,733

32,974

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

1,394

 

(1,077

)

5,890

(5,105

)

Depreciation and amortization

48,250

 

41,894

 

91,814

82,060

 

EBITDA

56,159

 

56,795

 

131,792

98,129

 

Non-cash share-based compensation expense

3,355

 

2,068

 

5,766

4,451

 

Management and other expenses (1)

7,064

 

(1,100

)

7,626

3,010

 

Transaction costs (2)

801

 

(327

)

4,252

562

 

Tax receivable agreement remeasurement

197

 

 

4,345

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt (3)

10,116

 

 

10,116

 

Adjusted EBITDA $

77,692

 

$

57,436

 

$

163,897

$

106,152

 

(1) Management and other expenses represent (a) management fees and buyout termination fee under the Advisory Services Agreement, which was subsequently terminated in connection with the initial public offering and (b) employee related non-recurring expenses.

(2) Transaction costs represent costs associated with potential mergers and acquisitions and are primarily related to the Northfield Acquisition for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

(3) Loss on extinguishment of debt consists of the write-off of the unamortized deferred financing costs and debt discount and an additional 1% redemption price related to the repayment of our Second Lien Term Loan and the write-off of the unamortized deferred financing costs related to the amendment of our Revolving Credit Facility.

EBITDA is defined as earnings attributable to Agiliti, Inc. before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding non-cash shared-based compensation expense, management fees and other non-recurring gains, expenses or losses, transaction costs, remeasurement of the tax receivable agreement and loss on extinguishment of debt. In addition to using EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA internally as measures of operational performance, we disclose them externally to assist analysts, investors and lenders in their comparisons of operational performance, valuation and debt capacity across companies with differing capital, tax and legal structures. We believe the investment community frequently uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in the evaluation of similarly situated companies. Adjusted EBITDA is also used by the Company as a factor to determine the total amount of incentive compensation to be awarded to executive officers and other employees. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, however, are not measures of financial performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) and should not be considered as alternatives to, or more meaningful than, net income as measures of operating performance or to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities or as measures of liquidity. Since EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures determined in accordance with GAAP and are thus susceptible to varying interpretations and calculations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent amounts of funds that are available for management’s discretionary use. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA presented may not be the same as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA calculations as defined in the First Lien Credit Facilities.

Agiliti, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Financial Measure: Adjusted EPS
(unaudited)
 

Three months ended

 

Six months ended

June 30,

 

June 30,

(in thousands)

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 
Net income (loss) attributable to Agiliti, Inc. and Subsidiaries

$ (5,198

)

$ 822

 

$ 4,355

 

$ (11,800

)

Amortization

21,582

 

17,356

 

38,930

 

34,144

 

Non-cash share-based compensation expense

3,355

 

2,068

 

5,766

 

4,451

 

Management & other expenses (1)

7,064

 

(1,100

)

7,626

 

3,010

 

Transaction costs (2)

801

 

(327

)

4,252

 

562

 

Tax receivable agreement remeasurement(3)

197

 

-

 

4,345

 

-

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt (4)

10,116

 

-

 

10,116

 

-

 

Income tax benefit associated with pre-tax adjustments (5)

(8,267

)

(4,571

)

(13,728

)

(10,794

)

Adjusted Net Income

$ 29,650

 

$ 14,248

 

$ 61,662

 

$ 19,573

 

 
 
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

130,699

 

103,694

 

118,761

 

103,680

 

Adjusted EPS

$ 0.23

 

$ 0.14

 

$ 0.52

 

$ 0.19

 

(1) Represents management fees and buyout termination fee under the Advisory Services Agreement, which was subsequently terminated in connection with the initial public offering and employee related non-recurring expenses. (2) Represents costs associated with potential mergers and acquisitions and are primarily related to the Northfield Acquisition for the six months ended June 30, 2021. (3) Represents the change in the fair value of the tax receivable agreement. (4) Loss on extinguishment of debt consists of the write-off of the unamortized deferred financing costs and debt discount and an additional 1% redemption price related to the repayment of our Second Lien Term Loan and the write-off of the unamortized deferred financing costs related to the amendment of our Revolving Credit Facility. (5) Represents the tax benefit or provision associated with the reconciling items between net income (loss) and Adjusted Net Income. To determine the aggregate tax effect of the reconciling items, we utilized statutory income tax rates ranging from 0% to 26%, depending upon the applicable jurisdictions of each adjustment.

Agiliti, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Financial Measure: Leverage
(unaudited)
 

June 30,

(in millions)

2021

Term Loan B (due 2026)

$

1,037.4

 

Consolidated Capital Leases

 

24.6

 

Less: Deferred Financing Fees

 

(18.0

)

Debt

$

1,044.0

 

Less: Cash

 

(103.7

)

Net Debt

$

940.3

 

 
LTM Adjusted EBITDA

$

291.9

 

 
 
Leverage 3.2x

 

Disclaimer

