SentinelOne to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S) today announced that it is scheduled to present at the following virtual investor conferences:
Deutsche Bank 2021 Technology Conference
Friday, September 10, 2021
Presentation Time: 9:05 a.m. PDT
Jefferies Software Conference 2021
Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Presentation Time: 11:30 a.m. PDT
The presentations will be webcast live and archived on SentinelOne’s investor relations website at investors.sentinelone.com.
About SentinelOne
SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210812005709/en/
